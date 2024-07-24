Lossiemouth boss Eddie Wolecki Black on his new signing and top-six hope for the new season

Manager Eddie Wolecki Black is aiming high with Lossiemouth this term.

The new Breedon Highland League season kicks off on Saturday and the Coasters boss, who has made Owen Loveland his latest signing, hopes it can be a campaign to remember for the Grant Park outfit.

After the club finished 14th last time out, the former Glasgow City and Airdrieonians gaffer is aiming to make significant improvements.

This summer Lossie have signed Owen Paterson, who can play in midfield or at right-back, midfielder Saul Phimister and forwards Brodie Christie and Loveland.

The Coasters are at home to Clachnacuddin in their curtain-raiser, and Wolecki Black said: “If we could try to break into the top six then that would be a success for us.

“That would be a big jump for the club after last season being 14th.

“The expectations have maybe been quite low at Lossiemouth in recent years, but with the squad we’ve got and the way we can perform, I want to be ambitious.

“If we could get up towards the top six that would surprise everybody, but we want to be ambitious.

“The players have taken to my style and how I want to play, and they’ve already started calling it ‘Woleckiball’.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time and I know how I want to play and the players have given it that nickname.

“The players have bought into what we want to do and that’s been very pleasing.”

Thoughts on latest addition Loveland

Wolecki Black hopes new signing Loveland can make his mark with Lossie.

He was previously on-loan to the Coasters from Elgin City during the 2019-20 season and has also had spells at Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle.

Wolecki Black added: “Owen’s got some good experience behind him and he’ll bring some power and pace to the wide areas and he can also play centrally.

“I’m very happy to sign Owen and he’s maybe got a bit of a point to prove.

“He said to me that this move has maybe been two years in the making, so I think he’s delighted to be here.

“It’s pleasing that players want to come to the club, sometimes as a player you just need things to fall into place for you.

“You can make moves or be at clubs where it doesn’t quite work out, but then you can make a move and everything clicks and hopefully that happens for Owen at Lossiemouth.”

Pre-season has gone to plan

Wolecki Black has been pleased with Lossiemouth’s pre-season preparation, but says they face a tricky start.

After tackling Clach, the Coasters are away to Banks o’ Dee and at home to Rothes.

He said: “We’ve won five matches, drawn one, scored 13 and conceded two, so I think the numbers speak for themselves in terms of our pre-season.

“The squad I inherited is better than I thought it might be. I’ve been very impressed with the standards at the club, so the previous management team deserve credit for that.

“I look at our to the season and it’s a tough start. Our first three games are tricky and also very important.

“It’s a real test for us – we’ll need to be on it from the first whistle to get anything out of them.”