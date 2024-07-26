Highland League Cup: Preliminary round and first round ties confirmed

Holders Brora Rangers were one of four clubs drawn to take part in the preliminary round of this season’s R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs will take on Turriff United at Dudgeon Park for the chance to face Keith at Kynoch Park in the first round of the competition.

In the other preliminary round tie, Strathspey Thistle will host Clachnacuddin with the victor heading to Victoria Park to face Buckie Thistle.

The first round draw produced some intriguing ties with Brechin City meeting Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park, Huntly will host Wick Academy and Banks o’ Dee will travel to Nairn County.

Formartine were handed an away trip to Rothes, Lossiemouth will have home advantage against Deveronvale and Fraserburgh will face Forres Mechanics at Bellslea.

Professional golfer Sam Locke and Press and Journal columnist and broadcaster Richard Gordon helped conduct the draw.

The preliminary round ties will take place on September 14 with the first round matches scheduled for November 9.

Highland League secretary John Campbell said: “There are some very interesting ties. Even the first tie we drew in the preliminary round – Strathspey v Clach – should be a good one. That is two teams who have made a lot of changes over summer and it will be interesting to see how they start the season.

“That already looks a really good cup tie.

“In the first round, I think Brechin v Inverurie could be a cracker. They always seem to be drawn together in this competition. Fraserburgh v Forres is another interesting one.”

R Davidson Banchory are the new sponsors of the competition as part of a two-year agreement with an option for a third year.

Campbell added: “It is always a challenge these days to get sponsors so it is absolutely brilliant to engage in a partnership with R Davidson Banchory.

“The Highland League season gets under way this weekend and we are all looking forward to it.

“We have seen the title go to the final day in recent seasons and I don’t think it will be any different this year.

“There are several teams capable of challenging for the title.”

R Davidson Highland League Cup

Preliminary round: Brora Rangers v Turriff United, Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin. Ties to be played on September 14.

First round: Brechin City v Inverurie Locos, Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle or Clachnacuddin, Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics, Huntly v Wick Academy, Keith v Brora Rangers or Turriff United, Lossiemouth v Deveronvale, Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee, Rothes v Formartine United. Ties to be played on November 9.