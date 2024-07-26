Highland League Cup: Preliminary round and first round ties confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League Cup: Preliminary round and first round ties confirmed

Holders Brora Rangers will take on Turriff United at Dudgeon Park for the chance to face Keith in the first round of the competition. 

By Danny Law
Brora Rangers celebrate after defeating Fraserburgh in the final of the Highland League Cup in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brora Rangers celebrate after defeating Fraserburgh in the final of the Highland League Cup in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Holders Brora Rangers were one of four clubs drawn to take part in the preliminary round of this season’s R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs will take on Turriff United at Dudgeon Park for the chance to face Keith at Kynoch Park in the first round of the competition.

In the other preliminary round tie, Strathspey Thistle will host Clachnacuddin with the victor heading to Victoria Park to face Buckie Thistle.

The first round draw produced some intriguing ties with Brechin City meeting Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park, Huntly will host Wick Academy and Banks o’ Dee will travel to Nairn County.

Richard Gordon and Sam Locke helped conduct the draw from the preliminary round and first round of the R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Formartine were handed an away trip to Rothes, Lossiemouth will have home advantage against Deveronvale and Fraserburgh will face Forres Mechanics at Bellslea.

Professional golfer Sam Locke and Press and Journal columnist and broadcaster Richard Gordon helped conduct the draw.

The preliminary round ties will take place on September 14 with the first round matches scheduled for November 9.

Highland League secretary John Campbell said: “There are some very interesting ties. Even the first tie we drew in the preliminary round – Strathspey v Clach – should be a good one. That is two teams who have made a lot of changes over summer and it will be interesting to see how they start the season.

“That already looks a really good cup tie.

“In the first round, I think Brechin v Inverurie could be a cracker. They always seem to be drawn together in this competition. Fraserburgh v Forres is another interesting one.”

R Davidson Banchory are the new sponsors of the competition as part of a two-year agreement with an option for a third year.

Campbell added: “It is always a challenge these days to get sponsors so it is absolutely brilliant to engage in a partnership with R Davidson Banchory.

“The Highland League season gets under way this weekend and we are all looking forward to it.

“We have seen the title go to the final day in recent seasons and I don’t think it will be any different this year.

“There are several teams capable of challenging for the title.”

R Davidson Highland League Cup

Preliminary round: Brora Rangers v Turriff United, Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin. Ties to be played on September 14.

First round: Brechin City v Inverurie Locos, Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle or Clachnacuddin, Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics, Huntly v Wick Academy, Keith v Brora Rangers or Turriff United, Lossiemouth v Deveronvale, Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee, Rothes v Formartine United. Ties to be played on November 9.

