Reaction to EVERY Highland League result as Fraserburgh end Brechin City’s flawless start

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie thinks his side are now showing what they are “capable of” after Saturday’s 0-0 Breedon Highland League draw with Brechin City.

Following their midweek 2-1 win at champions Buckie Thistle, the Broch played out a stalemate with last season’s runners-up, the Hedgemen, at Bellslea.

In a match of few clear-cut chances, defences were on top, with Kieran Simpson picking up the sponsors’ man of the match award for the home side and Brad Mckay providing an equally formidable barrier for Brechin.

Fraserburgh’s best chance came to Connor Wood in the first half, but he nodded Scott Barbour’s cross over, while Brechin’s Dayle Robertson missed the ball completely when it fell to him inside the six-yard box after the interval.

Cowie said: “That’s four points we’ve picked up in the space of four days against last season’s top two.

“I really enjoyed today’s game, both teams went at it.

“Brechin edged the first half and put us under a little bit of pressure, but didn’t really create anything clear cut.

“In the second half, we had a bit more control, handled it better and created more ourselves.

“Over the whole game, their no.9 should maybe score and, for us, Connor should probably score, if I’m being picky.

“Overall, I’m delighted with where we’re at – the last two games, the players have shown what I know they’re capable of.”

Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan was first to try his luck with a 30-yarder which Lenny Wilson saved comfortably.

At the other end, Brechin’s Ewan Loudon saw his effort blocked for a fruitless corner.

The tackles were flying in, and Aidan Sopel was a shade fortunate to get away with a yellow card for a strong challenge on Robertson, while the Broch were up in arms when Mckay brought down Scott Barbour on the edge of the box and only saw yellow.

The best chance of the first half fell Wood’s way on 33 minutes, but he missed the target.

Just before the break, a long free-kick into the home penalty area was met by the head of Mckay, but Joe Barbour was in the right place to make a comfortable save.

Brechin should have taken the lead early in the second half when a corner from the left broke to Robertson five yards out.

City keeper Wilson then raced off his line to block Wood’s shot after Logan Watt had played him through on goal.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Brechin substitute Anthony McDonald forced a fingertip save from Joe Barbour, and a couple of minutes from time, Paul Young’s effort was blocked, with Fraserburgh team-mate Liam Strachan firing in the rebound, which Wilson saved.

The Broch host League Two Forfar Athletic in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night, and Cowie added: “It’s been a tough start and it’s going to get tougher starting on Tuesday night with the Forfar game.

“We’ll recover and freshen things up, as we don’t have the same squad as we’ve had in the past.”

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg, who watched his side fail to win for the first time in the fledgling Highland League campaign, agreed with Fraserburgh boss Cowie a point apiece was probably the right result.

He said: “We go into every game trying to win it, that’s our mentality, but a draw as a fair result.

“They had a good chance in the first half with the back-post header, and for us Dayle should probably score in front of goal – but he’s been excellent for us so far and will score a lot more.

“I was happy with the lads who dug in and stayed in the game. We got entries into their box, but couldn’t get the shots away.

“It’s small margins in games as tight as these.”

Brora Rangers 6 – Formartine United 2

Steven Mackay was thrilled to see Brora Rangers pass a “milestone challenge” by beating Formartine United 6-2 at Dudgeon Park.

Manager Mackay returned to the Cattachs in the summer, and despite a rebuild, table-topping Brora are now the only team to keep a 100% record after four matches in the new Breedon Highland League campaign.

Brora’s cause was helped against fellow big-hitters Formartine when Matthew McLean was shown a straight red card after just 36 seconds for a last-man pull on James Wallace.

Mackay said: “We’re really pleased. We always identified the Formartine game as a milestone challenge for us.

“Although every game presents its own challenges and we take nothing for granted, that was always in our minds as a real test to see where we were.

“We came into it in good form, we were prepared for it and we were hopeful of getting a win.

“Obviously the way the game transpired, and the scoreline, wasn’t what we expected, but we’re delighted to make it four from four.”

Brora have now scored 22 goals (and only conceded three) in four league games.

However, despite the early Formartine red, they did not immediately run away with things..

It took until 22 minutes for Tom Kelly to fire home the opener, before United’s Johnny Crawford pegged Brora back from a corner.

After the break, Colin Williamson headed home for the Cattachs on 58 minutes, and, by 64 minutes, it was 5-1 after further goals from Mark Nicolson, Craig Mackenzie and Max Ewan.

On 80 minutes, Formartine’s Scott Adams reduced the deficit from the edge of the box, but Jordan MacRae then restored the home side’s four-goal cushion.

Mackay added: “Obviously the sending off had a huge bearing on the game. It was a brave decision, less than a minute in – but I think it was the right decision to give the red.

“They sat in like they had to and made it really difficult for us. We struggled to break them down, then got a goal, but they actually grew into the game more after the goal and scored from a corner – which was really sloppy from our perspective.

“We went in for half-time and knew we had the man advantage and just told the players to use playing against the wind, because it would hold the ball up, and to be a bit more patient in our play.

“We did that, got a good second goal – which probably deflated them quite a lot – and we were ruthless in taking the chances when they presented themselves.

“Our general play going forward in the second half was excellent and some of the movement was really pleasing, with some of the finishes equally as impressive.”

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson accepted McLean’s early dismissal, saying: “He’s put an arm on him and I guess by the letter of the law you can’t do that.

“We did ok, but we lost Julian Wade as well after 25 minutes – I think he twisted his ankle – which didn’t help us.

“For 60 minutes, we were really dogged and the boys really came together as a group, then we had a five-minute spell where it killed us really and we lost our composure and our shape – the two banks of four – and they’ve really punished us.

“At the minute we’re struggling for bodies, and the game-plan goes out the window when you go down to 10 men after 36 seconds. We just need to hit the reset button.”

Banks o’ Dee 4 – Nairn County 0

Banks o’ Dee are second in the Highland League standings after their 4-0 victory over Nairn County at Spain Park.

After a goalless opening period, Scott Milne, on to replace Dee’s no.9 Lachie MacLeod at half-time, netted a double, before further goals from the home team’s Mark Gilmour and Mark Reynolds capped the performance.

Former Aberdeen defender Reynolds thinks it was one of the most dominant performances since he joined Dee from Cove Rangers in the summer.

He said: “Any time they tried to get the ball moving or get a foot on top of it, we’d get it back, and we scored at times which took the wind out of their sails.”

The centre-half is pleased Josh Winton and Paul Lawson’s title-hopefuls have managed to keep pace with their fellow predicted contenders in the early-running this term, having only dropped points in a disappointing 0-0 draw with Lossiemouth.

Reynolds said: “I’m still relatively new to the team, and we’ve got a couple of younger boys who have come up from the Juniors, so we’re still finding our feet.

“I still think there are better performances to come, but it’s good we are finding a way to win and getting points on the board early doors.

“If you want to be challenging, it’s the kind of league where there are four or five strong teams winning at least every other week, so you need to keep pace with that by beating what’s in front of you every game.”

Huntly 0 – Buckie Thistle 1

A second half Jack Maciver penalty saw champions Buckie Thistle and new boss Lewis MacKinnon secure their first points of the Highland League season at the third attempt, as they beat Huntly 1-0.

After the away victory, MacKinnon said: “Christie Park has been a hard venue for us in the last five to six years and I thought we put on a really good performance.

“We tinkered with the shape, and in the first half, I thought the only thing missing from us was goals.

“I said at half-time for the players to stick the ball in the net and we did enough to get a chance from a penalty, and Jack (Maciver) has stuck it away again.

“I’m delighted with the performance as we had a spell where we were under the cosh, but we defended well and Mark Ridgers had a couple of good saves.”

Huntly home debutant Jack Robertson denied Buckie’s Andy MacAskill and Cohen Ramsay – twice – in the opening period.

Two minutes into the second half, Huntly’s Angus Grant was kept out by a point-blank stop from Buckie goalie Mark Ridgers.

Buckie were awarded their penalty after 51 minutes when Kai Watson fouled Ramsay, and Maciver sent Robertson the wrong way.

With two minutes to go, Brodie Allen chipped a free-kick into Huntly team-mate Sam Robertson, but his headed attempt at a late leveller was wide of the post.

Huntly had been on a nine-game unbeaten home league run stretching back to last season, and manager Colin Charlesworth said: “We didn’t impose ourselves in the first half anywhere near what we’re capable of, and then you let a team like Buckie come at you.

“After the goal, we started to take the game to them, we were positive and the reaction to losing the goal was pleasing, but unfortunately, we couldn’t break them down.”

Rothes 0 – Keith 1

Keith are also up and running with their first win of the new Breedon Highland League campaign – with Nathan McKeown’s 55th-minute goal the difference at Rothes’ Mackessack Park.

Maroons manager Craig Ewen said: “I’m delighted to get the three points, after being frustrated in the first half when we were too direct with our play and the balls were going out for goal-kicks as we had the wind behind us.

“In that first half, we didn’t have enough quality in the final third to create serious chances, but we said at half-time that we needed somebody to go out and become a hero to go on and win the game for us – and that’s what happened.

“Liam Duncan had done well to get to the bye-line and cut it back for Nathan, who finished it off.”

Rothes handed a debut to new signing, attacking midfielder Jordan Alonge, and, on 27 minutes, Gregor MacDonald fired a yard wide as they went in search of the opener.

Keith’s Michael Taylor fired high over the Rothes crossbar in the 36th minute from good position as play swept from end-to-end, before volleying inches over from 15 yards two minutes later.

Rothes should then have opened the scoring when Samuel Adams’ point-blank header went straight at Craig Reid.

They were punished when McKeown blasted Duncan’s cutback beyond Sean McCarthy in the Rothes goal from eight yards.

Ronan Craib would go on hit the bar for Keith.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings, whose side are second-bottom after four outings, said: “Our delivery and our end product need to improve as we are getting into attacking areas, but then that final ball, into say a striker, has not been what it needs to be.”

Wick Academy 0 – Deveronvale 1

Deveronvale got their first victory of the league season on Saturday, following up impressive draws against Fraserburgh and Huntly with a 1-0 win at Wick Academy.

Recently-appointed player-boss Garry Wood said: “I’m delighted to the get that monkey off our back.

“We’ve been unlucky the last couple of weeks – where we could’ve had that win – but it’s all been good signs of progress since I’ve come in.”

On the Wick game, which was settled by an Oleg Dlugosz strike in the second half, Wood added: “The scoreline reflects it was a tight game, but I felt we played really well and created a lot of chances.

“The only disappointing thing is we didn’t put more of them away and make it more comfortable for us in the end.

“It was a really good goal. He (Dlugosz) was actually away to get taken off – but he managed to produce one right into the top corner.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him. He’s had to be patient for his chance and he’s taken it with both hands.”

Inverurie Locos 2 – Clachnacuddin 0

Inverurie Locos recovered from their midweek loss at Brechin to beat visitors Clachnacuddin 2-0 and notch their third league win of the season.

Goals from Jay Halliday, in the first half, and Logan Johnstone after the break were enough at Harlaw Park.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “Our boys from start to finish were at it.

“In the first half, we created four of five really good chances that we needed to do better with – Joe Malin saved a few of them.

“The first goal came from perseverance, a cross from Greg Mitchell was just asking to be headed in and Jay Halliday duly obliged.

“Logan Johnstone scored again and he played really well.

“In the second half, against the wind, Clach had a couple of spells, but we were still dominating.

“The young players will run and run – and if they keep doing that, they will get their rewards.”

Lilywhites’ manager Conor Gethins was disappointed with his team’s showing, and said: “It was a frustrating day. The intensity wasn’t there in the first half and we allowed Locos to do what they wanted, which is quite infuriating after the effort put in to win against Lossiemouth and Keith in recent games.

“We told them at half-time they had to be brave and push forward.

“We totally eliminated Locos’ game in the second half – yet they scored again at a time we were about to make three substitutions

“We’re needing a bit of composure.

“After starting well in the league, we’ll work on things, but won’t be too hard on the young players”

Turriff United 1 – Lossiemouth 0

Reece McKeown hit a last-minute winner for Turriff United as they overcame an organised Lossiemouth side 1-0 in a Haughs affair short on clear-cut chances.

Just as it looked as though the points would be shared, Turra substitute Timi Fatona, who changed the game with his pace, got free on the right to square for McKeown to net from close range.

Turriff manager Warren Cummings was delighted to get the victory – admitting their quality on the ball was not what he had hoped, but praising his side’s determination to get the three points.

He said: “Timi Fatona made an huge impact on the game, which I hoped would happen, while fellow substitute Alfie Knox also made a difference when he came on at half-time.

“We have a lot of injuries at present to players that played a lot last season, so it’s pleasing that boys have come in and taken their opportunity in a week that has seen us get seven points from nine, with the only disappointment being our second half performance against Forres (2-2 draw from 2-0 up at the break).”

A worry for Cummings, however, will be a face injury sustained by Dylan Stuart, with the defender having to go off early in the first half before being taken to hospital for examination.

Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black said: “We showed we were competitive, very well organised and disciplined, and it took Turriff all the way to the last minute to get the winner – and that was a bitter blow to take.

“We tried to win it the minute before when we threw players forward for a corner, but it cost us as they broke to grab the winner.

“We scored a winner in the last minute on Wednesday night and lost in the last minute here – I know which one I prefer, but I feel we were worthy of a point on the day.”

Strathspey Thistle 1 – Forres Mechanics 6

Strathspey Thistle remain bottom of the Highland League and pointless after four games following a 6-1 Seafield Park loss to Forres Mechanics where they were six goals down at half-time.

Jack Grant’s 12th-minute free-kick for the Can-Cans put a pin in what was a decent Jags start, with Taylor Thain doubling their advantage three minutes later, before Calum Frame and Kyle MacLeod goals made it four.

Matt Jamieson’s penalty on 44 minutes looked to be it for the first period, but there was still time for MacLeod to squeeze in his second, with Strathspey’s second half consolation goal coming on 61 minutes through Dylan Lawrence.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “The first half we had the wind and we took advantage of it.

“We were pretty clinical in our finishing – and that was the difference on Saturday compared to what is sometimes the case with us – and the game was over at half-time really.

“I’m disappointed with Strathspey’s goal as the main aim for the second half was to keep a clean sheet, but a least we managed to keep it under control, as they did have the wind – the fear is it ends up being 7-4 or something, and we didn’t want that.”

MacDonald added: “Jack Grant’s free-kick into the top corner was really important, because they were probably on top in the game then and it gave everyone a lift.

“Those are Kyle MacLeod’s first goals for us, so it was good to see him in among the goals, and the strikers, Calum Frame and Matt Jamieson, scoring as well.”