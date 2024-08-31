Highland League results: Brechin City beat Buckie Thistle to remain unbeaten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Brechin City beat Buckie Thistle to remain unbeaten

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Euan Spark (five) and Kevin McHattie (three) tackle Lyall Keir of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Brechin City's Euan Spark (five) and Kevin McHattie (three) tackle Lyall Keir of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Brechin City remain unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League after winning against Buckie Thistle in the battle of last season’s top two.

Goals from Spencer Moreland and Dayle Robertson earned the Hedgemen a 2-0 win against the champions at Victoria Park.

The result means the Angus outfit have taken 22 points from a possible 24 this season to sit at the top of the table.

The Jags, who have played a game fewer, are 12 points off the summit.

Playing with a stiff breeze at their backs Brechin started the slicker and sharper side, but there were no clear chances until the Hedgemen took the lead on 14 minutes.

Brechin’s Kevin McHattie, left, tackles Josh Peters of Buckie.

A pass back to Mark Ridgers put the Buckie goalkeeper under pressure and his miscued clearance only went as far as Anthony McDonald at the edge of the box.

McDonald showed good composure to pick out the run of Moreland whose pinpoint finish from 15 yards nestled in the bottom right corner.

Buckie did come more into the contest after falling behind and had their best chance of the first period in the 25th minute.

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson failed to deal with Lyall Keir’s cross from the left, but Josh Peters missed his kick when the ball dropped to him eight yards from goal.

Jags came close

Early in the second period Brechin had Wilson to thank for keeping them ahead.

After a foul by Euan Spark on Peters just inches outside the box the resultant free-kick from Jack MacIver was spectacularly tipped onto the crossbar by Wilson flying to his left.

The game was more open in the second period and Brechin hit the woodwork in the 58th minute when Robertson’s snap-shot from 12 yards came back off the left post.

Two minutes later Robertson made no mistake as he doubled the visitors’ lead.

Brechin’s Lenny Wilson, centre, is challenged by Josh Peters of Buckie, right.

After a spell of pressure around the Thistle penalty area Ewan Loudon went down under Kevin Fraser’s challenge and despite Jags appeals referee Lewis Brown pointed to the spot and Robertson slotted into the right corner.

The wind had been taken from Buckie’s sails and Ridgers saved twice from Loudon as Brechin looked to add to their tally.

Despite their best efforts in the quarter Buckie never really looked like mounting a comeback.

Loudon could have added further gloss to the score four minutes from time but he failed to hit the target after shrugging off Innes McKay and galloping through on goal.

After the full-time whistle Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon was sent off for comments made to referee Brown.

Other Highland League results

Strathspey Thistle picked up their first win of the season by beating Lossiemouth 3-0 in the battle of the bottom two at Seafield Park.

Aaron Nicolson, Scott Docherty and Juan Cardona Cuellar got the goals to give Ryan Esson his first win as manager of the Grantown side.

Brora Rangers defeated Inverurie Locos 3-0 at Dudgeon Park. James Wallace gave the Cattachs a first minute lead and Jordan MacRae added to the score with a quickly taken free-kick.

Locos’ Jay Halliday was sent off early in the second half before MacRae notched his second and Brora’s third. There was late disappointment for the Sutherland side when Craig MacKenzie was sent off.

Clachnacuddin made it four wins in a row by beating Deveronvale 3-1 at Princess Royal Park.

After a goalless first period Connor Bunce, Jack Davison and Josh Meekings scored for the Lilywhites, Harry Noble got a late consolation for the Banffers.

Formartine United came from behind to get the better of Keith, winning 4-1 at North Lodge Park.

The Maroons took the lead courtesy of Liam Duncan just before half-time, Scott Adams, Graeme Rodger, Tyler Mykyta and Johnny Crawford’s penalty won it for the Pitmedden side in the second period.

Huntly won 3-1 against Rothes at Christie Park. Angus Grant found the net twice for the Black and Golds in the first 20 minutes.

The Speysiders pulled one back through Jack Thomson, but Sam Robertson’s strike secured the points for the home side.

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County drew 1-1 at Mosset Park.

Andrew Greig won a penalty which was converted by Ben Barron to out the Wee County ahead, but after Nairn debutant Jack Walker had been sent off Shaun Sutherland equalised for the Can-Cans.

Banks o’ Dee returned to winning ways by winning 6-1 against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Lachie MacLeod and Mark Gilmour bagged braces for the Aberdeen side with Iain Vigurs and Andy Hunter  also on target. Wick’s scorer wasn’t listed.

Turriff United and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 at the Haughs. Sean Butcher gave the Broch the lead but Jack McKenzie’s free-kick restored parity

Conversation