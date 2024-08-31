Highland League results: Brechin City beat Buckie Thistle to remain unbeaten

Brechin City remain unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League after winning against Buckie Thistle in the battle of last season’s top two.

Goals from Spencer Moreland and Dayle Robertson earned the Hedgemen a 2-0 win against the champions at Victoria Park.

The result means the Angus outfit have taken 22 points from a possible 24 this season to sit at the top of the table.

The Jags, who have played a game fewer, are 12 points off the summit.

Playing with a stiff breeze at their backs Brechin started the slicker and sharper side, but there were no clear chances until the Hedgemen took the lead on 14 minutes.

A pass back to Mark Ridgers put the Buckie goalkeeper under pressure and his miscued clearance only went as far as Anthony McDonald at the edge of the box.

McDonald showed good composure to pick out the run of Moreland whose pinpoint finish from 15 yards nestled in the bottom right corner.

Buckie did come more into the contest after falling behind and had their best chance of the first period in the 25th minute.

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson failed to deal with Lyall Keir’s cross from the left, but Josh Peters missed his kick when the ball dropped to him eight yards from goal.

Jags came close

Early in the second period Brechin had Wilson to thank for keeping them ahead.

After a foul by Euan Spark on Peters just inches outside the box the resultant free-kick from Jack MacIver was spectacularly tipped onto the crossbar by Wilson flying to his left.

The game was more open in the second period and Brechin hit the woodwork in the 58th minute when Robertson’s snap-shot from 12 yards came back off the left post.

Two minutes later Robertson made no mistake as he doubled the visitors’ lead.

After a spell of pressure around the Thistle penalty area Ewan Loudon went down under Kevin Fraser’s challenge and despite Jags appeals referee Lewis Brown pointed to the spot and Robertson slotted into the right corner.

The wind had been taken from Buckie’s sails and Ridgers saved twice from Loudon as Brechin looked to add to their tally.

Despite their best efforts in the quarter Buckie never really looked like mounting a comeback.

Loudon could have added further gloss to the score four minutes from time but he failed to hit the target after shrugging off Innes McKay and galloping through on goal.

After the full-time whistle Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon was sent off for comments made to referee Brown.

Other Highland League results

Strathspey Thistle picked up their first win of the season by beating Lossiemouth 3-0 in the battle of the bottom two at Seafield Park.

Aaron Nicolson, Scott Docherty and Juan Cardona Cuellar got the goals to give Ryan Esson his first win as manager of the Grantown side.

Brora Rangers defeated Inverurie Locos 3-0 at Dudgeon Park. James Wallace gave the Cattachs a first minute lead and Jordan MacRae added to the score with a quickly taken free-kick.

Locos’ Jay Halliday was sent off early in the second half before MacRae notched his second and Brora’s third. There was late disappointment for the Sutherland side when Craig MacKenzie was sent off.

Clachnacuddin made it four wins in a row by beating Deveronvale 3-1 at Princess Royal Park.

After a goalless first period Connor Bunce, Jack Davison and Josh Meekings scored for the Lilywhites, Harry Noble got a late consolation for the Banffers.

Formartine United came from behind to get the better of Keith, winning 4-1 at North Lodge Park.

The Maroons took the lead courtesy of Liam Duncan just before half-time, Scott Adams, Graeme Rodger, Tyler Mykyta and Johnny Crawford’s penalty won it for the Pitmedden side in the second period.

Huntly won 3-1 against Rothes at Christie Park. Angus Grant found the net twice for the Black and Golds in the first 20 minutes.

The Speysiders pulled one back through Jack Thomson, but Sam Robertson’s strike secured the points for the home side.

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County drew 1-1 at Mosset Park.

Andrew Greig won a penalty which was converted by Ben Barron to out the Wee County ahead, but after Nairn debutant Jack Walker had been sent off Shaun Sutherland equalised for the Can-Cans.

Banks o’ Dee returned to winning ways by winning 6-1 against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Lachie MacLeod and Mark Gilmour bagged braces for the Aberdeen side with Iain Vigurs and Andy Hunter also on target. Wick’s scorer wasn’t listed.

Turriff United and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 at the Haughs. Sean Butcher gave the Broch the lead but Jack McKenzie’s free-kick restored parity