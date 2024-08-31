Three key points as Caley Thistle post first League One win of the season against Queen of the South

Caley Thistle rose to fifth spot in League One as their 1-0 home win over Queen of the South earned them a crucial first league victory of the term.

Three draws and one defeat so far had cash-strapped ICT down the wrong end of the table in these first few weeks of a new campaign.

It also ended a seven-match winless run overall since they beat League Two Bonnyrigg Rose 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

After a slow start to the game in the late August heat, veteran striker Billy Mckay crashed hone the 20th minute opener.

The 35-year-old’s 113th Inverness goal in his 301st game for the club was his first of the season.

The Doonhamers didn’t threaten too much, save for a Jack Hannah header saved by Musa Dibaga early in the second half.

Friday night’s signing from Manchester United, the versatile James Nolan, came on as a second half substitute, replacing the injured Wallace Duffy.

Inverness almost made it 2-0 when Adam Brooks, who was playing on the left flank, saw his shot cleared off the line by a Matthew Douglas header.

Another recruit from this week, Ross County loan defender Connall Ewan, came off the bench too in the second half as he took over from Flynn Duffy, who suffered a heavy knock and was stretchered off.

Here, I’ve picked out three main talking points from this latest…

Formation changes worked a treat

This was a win at any cost fixture for Inverness. They had been defending well enough, but their domination in games had not been converting to goals.

The winner from Mckay came early and there was always a fear that Queen’s would must up a leveller, but despite the injuries to both Duffys, they were largely untroubled by their visitors.

In another tweak to the formation, Jake Davidson – best known as a right-back, made his move from a recent central midfield position to right midfield in front of Wallace Duffy.

Central midfielder Charlie Gilmour sat as deep as I’ve seen him and we saw a decent display from recent signing, Paul Allan, in front of him, although he lasted just 45 minutes as he build up his fitness after a summer without a club.

Slow play – followed by lethal finish

Slow, patient play from the start was perhaps down, in part to the hot conditions.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson called for patience from the starts until the final whistle ahead of this fixture, but it didn’t take long for the fans to voice disquiet about the lack of urgency.

That changed with the breakthrough goal. The build-up was initially slow, but it had a cutting edge this time.

Former Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon had a pop at goal, then moments later Brooks followed up and the ball fell nicely for Mckay, who lashed his shot past goalkeeper Ross Stewart.

Mckay hads another half chance in the second half when Davidson sent him through but, from a tight angle, his shot flashed into side-netting.

As time ticked down, ICT manager Duncan Ferguson was sent to the stand by referee Gavin Duncan for two bookings for dissent.

Plenty of time to climb League One

No side in League One is showing any real signs of dominating the division, albeit after only just five fixtures.

Going into next weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against League Two visitors Stirling Albion, this week places the Highlanders just outside the top four.

They have just one defeat and sitting just three points behind a trio of front-runners Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Atheltic, with Queen’s just one point ahead of ICT.

Their next league game is away to Alloa Athletic on September 14 and if they can add a striker to boost their attacking options they will have every reason to believe they can make it back-to-back wins in the division.

Ferguson – ‘The win calms everyone’

Ferguson felt his team were worthy winners, thanks to Mckay’s magic moment.

He said: “The win calms everybody down. You have to get off the mark (in terms of wins) as quickly as you can. We’ve been unlucky in a number of games.

“We started really well and we deserved to go in 1-0 at half-time. When you don’t get the second goal, you’re always panicking. Brooksy almost got a second for us, but they cleared it off the line.

“When we couldn’t get the second, there was a wee bit of edginess around the stadium. The fans were desperate to get the win – as we all were.

“I got edgy myself as I felt in the last 20 minutes the referee gave them every decision. I lost my rag and got two yellows. I don’t even recall what I said for the second one, but they were stealing yards. It’s not easy for officials, but we never seem to get the break.”

“I am so pleased for the players. They have worked their socks off. It’s just a few games into the season, but you start to feel a wee bit of pressure when you don’t win. It was nice to get three points.”

No fee for Nolan from Man United

The Inverness manager revealed that the arrival of Nolan comes as a big favour from Manchester United, who have loaned Nolan to them for free – just a wee after Sir Alex Ferguson urged ICT to stick with under-pressure Ferguson.

He added: “Manchester United have been very good to us. They have given us James on loan at no cost. We’re just paying for his accommodation.

“I had Charlie Savage with me when I was manager of Forest Green, who is Robbie Savage’s lad. I have used my connections with Man United. He did very well for me and I leaned on those connections again.”

Fans support was better – Ferguson

Ferguson felt the fans were more supportive today, following a frustrating winless run extended last week.

He said: “I have been disappointed with some of the fans and their reaction, particularly in the 0-0 draw at Kelty last week. But they will support the club in whatever way they wish.

“But today, they were very good. The goal helped bring them along with us because we were winning.”

How ICT and Queens lined up

CALEY THISTLE (4-1-4-1): Dibaga, Flynn Duffy (Ewan 75), Savage, Devine, Wallace Duffy (Nolan 67), Gilmour, Mackinnon, Allan (MacLeod 46), Davidson, Brooks (MacKay 79), Billy Mckay.

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Strachan, Thompson, Keogh, Ferguson.

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (3-5-2-): Stewart, Hannah, Douglas, Hewitt (Johnstone 43), Kennedy (Doherty 85), MacIntyre, Dickenson, Lyon, McKechnie, McIntosh, Luissint (Walker 58).

Sub not used:Hogarth (GK), Church, Rogerson, Williis, Ross, McLinden.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.

Attendance: 1703.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.