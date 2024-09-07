Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh to continue good start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh to continue good start

We round-up Saturday's action.

By Callum Law
Brora's Tony Dingwall, left, tries to get away from Joshua Hawkins, centre, and Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Brora's Tony Dingwall, left, tries to get away from Joshua Hawkins, centre, and Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh 3-2 at Bellslea to continue their fine start in the Breedon Highland League.

In a rollercoaster encounter the Cattachs prevailed thanks to goals from Jordan MacRae, Tony Dingwall and James Wallace with Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher scoring for the Broch.

Brora are second in the table with eight wins out of nine and 24 points from a possible 27, Fraserburgh have 13 points after nine games.

First half action

Before kick-off there was a minute’s silence following the death of Lady Flora Fraser, the 21st Lady Saltoun and Chief of Clan Fraser, who gifted the land that Bellslea is situated on.

Once the action got underway Brora took the lead in the eight minute.

Dingwall flighted in a free-kick from the left and with goalkeeper Andy Reid unable to claim it MacRae’s header bounced down and into the net off the left post.

Brora looked the slicker in possession in the opening exchanges but Fraserburgh equalised just after the half hour mark.

Joshua Hawkins’ exchanged passes with Aidan Sopel at the edge of the box before releasing Scott Barbour with a pinpoint pass and the Broch’s record scorer placed his finish past goalkeeper Cammy Mackay from the left side of the area.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Andy Reid, second from right, saves from Brora’s Jordan MacRae, left.

In the 35th minute Brora could have regained the lead. Tom Kelly’s strike from 20 yards was spilled by Reid, but MacRae could only send the rebound straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Two minutes later the visitors didn’t miss their chance as they went ahead again.

Max Ewan crossed from the right and after Fraserburgh failed to clear Dingwall fired the loose ball into the net from inside the six-yard box.

Second half action

In the early part of the second period the chances dried up a touch, but MacRae had a great opportunity to net Brora’s third in the 64th minute.

Dingwall dispossessed Simpson on the right and his cross found MacRae unmarked, but his header drifted inches wide of the post.

At the other end Logan Watt had a good opening but he blazed a shot over from 15 yards after Connor Wood’s low pullback from the left flank.

Broch sub Liam Strachan also fired over from a decent position as they tried to find an equaliser.

It looked like Brora had secured their win nine minutes from time when sub Wallace took a Tom Kelly pass at the edge of the box, spun into space and finished neatly off the left post.

Scott Barbour scores for Fraserburgh.

In the last minute of the 90 Fraserburgh found the net again when sub Butcher headed home Strachan’s free-kick from the left. That set up a dramatic stoppage time period.

In the fourth minute of time added on Mackay made a good save to thwart Barbour and Butcher hit the outside of the right post with the rebound.

With the last kick of the ball Strachan could have levelled, but blasted his shot from the right side of the box against the right post.

Other Highland League results

Inverurie Locos won 4-1 against Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park. Blair Smith broke the deadlock for the Railwaymen and Daniel Agnew got their second.

Shaun Sutherland pulled one back for the Can-Cans before Nathan Meres and Reuben Skea struck again for Locos.

Brechin City remain top after winning 7-0 against Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park.

Dayle Robertson got a hat-trick for the Hedgemen, Ewan Loudon got a brace and Marc Scott and Lewis Martin also scored.

Buckie Thistle won 2-0 against Clachnacuddin with goals from Marcus Goodall and Kevin Fraser.

Lossiemouth beat Keith 4-0 at Kynoch Park for their second league win of the season. Ross Morrison got a brace with Ross Archibald and Fraser Forbes also on target for the Coasters

Nairn County and Formartine United drew 1-1 at Station Park. Andrew Greig netted for the Wee County but Johnny Crawford’s penalty levelled things up.

Wick Academy won 3-2 against Rothes at Mackessack Park. Kyle Henderson got the first for the Scorries and Gary Pullen quickly added to their tally.

Ross Logan’s brace, the second of which was a penalty, tied things up before Ross Gunn’s late winner for Wick.

Huntly beat Turriff United 3-2 at the Haughs. Ewan Clark’s volley put United ahead before Callum Murray and Angus Grant replied for Huntly.

Turra’s John Allan restored parity but Owen Morris got the winner for the Black and Golds – who then had Zander Jack sent off.

Meanwhile, on Friday night Banks o’ Dee beat Deveronvale 1-0 at Spain Park, Liam Duell got the decisive goal.

Conversation