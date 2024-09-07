Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh to continue good start

Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh 3-2 at Bellslea to continue their fine start in the Breedon Highland League.

In a rollercoaster encounter the Cattachs prevailed thanks to goals from Jordan MacRae, Tony Dingwall and James Wallace with Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher scoring for the Broch.

Brora are second in the table with eight wins out of nine and 24 points from a possible 27, Fraserburgh have 13 points after nine games.

First half action

Before kick-off there was a minute’s silence following the death of Lady Flora Fraser, the 21st Lady Saltoun and Chief of Clan Fraser, who gifted the land that Bellslea is situated on.

Once the action got underway Brora took the lead in the eight minute.

Dingwall flighted in a free-kick from the left and with goalkeeper Andy Reid unable to claim it MacRae’s header bounced down and into the net off the left post.

Brora looked the slicker in possession in the opening exchanges but Fraserburgh equalised just after the half hour mark.

Joshua Hawkins’ exchanged passes with Aidan Sopel at the edge of the box before releasing Scott Barbour with a pinpoint pass and the Broch’s record scorer placed his finish past goalkeeper Cammy Mackay from the left side of the area.

In the 35th minute Brora could have regained the lead. Tom Kelly’s strike from 20 yards was spilled by Reid, but MacRae could only send the rebound straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Two minutes later the visitors didn’t miss their chance as they went ahead again.

Max Ewan crossed from the right and after Fraserburgh failed to clear Dingwall fired the loose ball into the net from inside the six-yard box.

Second half action

In the early part of the second period the chances dried up a touch, but MacRae had a great opportunity to net Brora’s third in the 64th minute.

Dingwall dispossessed Simpson on the right and his cross found MacRae unmarked, but his header drifted inches wide of the post.

At the other end Logan Watt had a good opening but he blazed a shot over from 15 yards after Connor Wood’s low pullback from the left flank.

Broch sub Liam Strachan also fired over from a decent position as they tried to find an equaliser.

It looked like Brora had secured their win nine minutes from time when sub Wallace took a Tom Kelly pass at the edge of the box, spun into space and finished neatly off the left post.

In the last minute of the 90 Fraserburgh found the net again when sub Butcher headed home Strachan’s free-kick from the left. That set up a dramatic stoppage time period.

In the fourth minute of time added on Mackay made a good save to thwart Barbour and Butcher hit the outside of the right post with the rebound.

With the last kick of the ball Strachan could have levelled, but blasted his shot from the right side of the box against the right post.

Other Highland League results

Inverurie Locos won 4-1 against Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park. Blair Smith broke the deadlock for the Railwaymen and Daniel Agnew got their second.

Shaun Sutherland pulled one back for the Can-Cans before Nathan Meres and Reuben Skea struck again for Locos.

Brechin City remain top after winning 7-0 against Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park.

Dayle Robertson got a hat-trick for the Hedgemen, Ewan Loudon got a brace and Marc Scott and Lewis Martin also scored.

Buckie Thistle won 2-0 against Clachnacuddin with goals from Marcus Goodall and Kevin Fraser.

Lossiemouth beat Keith 4-0 at Kynoch Park for their second league win of the season. Ross Morrison got a brace with Ross Archibald and Fraser Forbes also on target for the Coasters

Nairn County and Formartine United drew 1-1 at Station Park. Andrew Greig netted for the Wee County but Johnny Crawford’s penalty levelled things up.

Wick Academy won 3-2 against Rothes at Mackessack Park. Kyle Henderson got the first for the Scorries and Gary Pullen quickly added to their tally.

Ross Logan’s brace, the second of which was a penalty, tied things up before Ross Gunn’s late winner for Wick.

Huntly beat Turriff United 3-2 at the Haughs. Ewan Clark’s volley put United ahead before Callum Murray and Angus Grant replied for Huntly.

Turra’s John Allan restored parity but Owen Morris got the winner for the Black and Golds – who then had Zander Jack sent off.

Meanwhile, on Friday night Banks o’ Dee beat Deveronvale 1-0 at Spain Park, Liam Duell got the decisive goal.