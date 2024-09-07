Duncan Ferguson reaction and key points from Caley Thistle’s 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Stirling Albion

Injury-hit Caley Thistle booked their place in the last 16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy as they eased to a 3-0 win over League Two visitors Stirling Albion.

Inverness, with seven players out through injury, were impressive as Adam Brooks bagged a deadly first half double to put the hosts in control.

Adam Mackinnon’s goal was a worthy prize for his afternoon’s efforts where he was at the heart of most of their positive play.

Inverness, who dropped down to League One at the end of last season, are aiming to get back to the Championship next summer.

This third round tie was a chance to build on last week’s 1-0 home win over Queen of the South – their first league victory of the campaign.

ICT – three times winners of this competition formerly named the Challenge Cup – broke the deadlock on half an hour when Brooks slammed home a shot from 10 yards from a Mackinnon pass.

He made it two soon after when Brooks’ free-kick was deflected beyond goalkeeper Derek Gaston. It was a set-piece earned on the back of another Mackinnon pick-out.

Stirling defender Erik Sula was lucky to escape with only a booking for what seemed like a last-man challenge on Brooks for that free-kick.

Mackinnon got in on the scoring act when his deflected shot on the hour mark extended the scoreline after James Nolan went close.

Changeable midfield full of creativity

The midfield options available to manager Duncan Ferguson will be pleasing within his paper-thin and injury-hit.

Last week, for example, he played forward Brooks on the wide right, but this time he began with Mackinnon in that berth.

Naturally right-sided Jake Davidson played in the centre alongside young Calum MacLeod, with Manchester United loanee Nolan on the right flank.

These positions were not set in stone, which allowed Mackinnon in particular to go where needed, be it to whip in free-kicks or find openings.

Brooks’ brace could be start of a run

Brooks’ starring show came on an afternoon where he led the line with forward partner Billy Mckay.

Picked out several times by the ever-alert former Ross County starlet Mackinnon, he kept his cool to show composure to finish when it mattered to make it 1-0.

Brooks, who was a free-scorer in the Lowland League with Celtic a few years ago, could well fire and flourish this season.

If he does, the need for a striker lessens, which is good news for the cash-strapped side.

ICT have netted just three goals in five league games so far, so strikers with the cutting edge right now is timely.

Cash boost for trophy progression

Ferguson conceded last week that this competition (understandably) isn’t his top priority with a promotion to chase.

However, it means even a defeat in the next round will land the club £20,000.

The chance to win back-to-back matches will also do ICT no harm ahead of next week’s league trip to Alloa Athletic, who three points ahead of them as one of three front-runners with Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir.

Three goals and three clean sheets

Ferguson, who was banned from the touchline after a red card last week, was delighted his team were never in danger as they controlled the game for the most part.

He said: “It is job done, I think. These are games you are obviously expected to win.

“I think we did a very professional job and created a good few chances.

“Brooksy was a threat up front and got a couple of goals, with one chalked off for off-side.

“We finished with a very young team and I’m glad they saw it out and got the clean sheet.

“Our goalkeeper (Musa Dibaga) made only one save. They crept into it in the last 20 minutes as we’d made a lot of changes.

“I was well-pleased with the clean sheet – that’s three in a row now.

“And it keep the undefeated run going at home.”

“It is keeping fans on board, isn’t it? That’s what it is all about.

“We’re expected to win the match even though my oldest player on the pitch was 22 or 23 in the end, and I thought Stirling did well enough in the game without really creating too much in the final third.”

Home trophy wish from Ferguson

And Ferguson hopes it’s another Caledonian Stadium tie that emerges from Tuesday’s draw.

He added: “It’s brilliant so long as we get a home tie. We want to win games of football.

“The fans turned out and we wanted to put on a show.”

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Dibaga,, Savage, Ewan, Devine (Strachan 63), Duffy, Mackinnon (Ferguson 73), MacLeod, Nolan (Thompson 62), Davidson (Keogh 74), Brooks, Billy Mckay (Calum Mackay 62).

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Corner, Ferguson.

STIRLING ALBION (4-4-2-): Gaston, Waugh (How 80), McGeachie, Crane (Dall 66), Sula, Kerr, Davidson (Nox 66), Weir (Milne 46), McKinlay, Roy.

Sub not used: McTavish (GK), Featherstone.

Referee: Ryan Lee.

Man of the match: Adam Mackinnon.