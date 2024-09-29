Scottish Cup: Reaction from around the grounds as 11 Highland League sides make it to second round

Huntly came out on top against fellow Breedon Highland League side Wick Academy in a tie that went all the way to penalties.

In the second Scottish Cup meeting the two sides and Huntly emerged victorious 5-3 on spot-kicks against Wick after the match had finished 2-2 after extra time.

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth said: “It was two good teams going at it, we started the game well and got our noses in front before the game got wide open and it’s a bit of blur now.

“I’m delighted to be in the draw for the next round.”

Goalkeeper Calum Brodie made a save in the penalty shoot-out, with Charlesworth impressed with the debutant.

He added: “He’s a confident character and has fitted in well and he’s got that confidence to back himself to save a penalty. Ultimately it’s done us the job.”

Huntly went ahead after eight minutes when Ross Still crossed for Angus Grant to head home.

Marc MacGregor levelled things for the visitors after 13 minutes, drilling low inside the post after the home defence failed to clear inside their own box.

With the first half drawing to a close, Michael Clark headed the ball forward to release Grant who got away from his marker to fire home his 14th of the season.

With 15 minutes remaining, Kyle Henderson drew level with his fifth of the campaign for the Scorries with a looping right-footed shot in under the bar.

That sent the tie into extra time but with neither side finding a breakthrough it went to penalties.

James Connelly opened the scoring before Richard Macadie’s effort was saved by debutant Calum Brodie.

Grant, Brodie Allen and Still all scored for Huntly while Kyle Henderson, Marc MacGregor and Ryan Campbell scored for Wick before Huntly captain Michael Clark netted the decisive kick to win 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Wick Manager Gary Manson said: “Penalties are a lottery – their goalkeeper saved one and ours didn’t and I said to the players after the game I felt we were the better team.

“There weren’t an awful lot of clear-cut chances and it’s frustrating to say the least.

“We got hit with a goal before half-time but we dusted ourselves down and came out to equalise and took it to penalties in the end.”

Clachnacuddin 3-1 Nairn County

A second half hat-trick from James Anderson turned this Scottish Cup tie Clach’s way in a 3-1 victory against 10-man Nairn County at Grant Street Park.

Ben Barron gave the Wee County an early lead but Anderson scored twice in a 10 minute spell early in the second period.

Nairn defender Callum MacLean was then red carded and to compound the visitors’ misery Anderson completed his treble from the penalty spot.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We got sucker punched by a long ball but even then our heads didn’t go down. We penned them in.

“We looked like a complete package, everything really clicked, I’m really happy.”

He had special praise for the hat-trick hero and added: “I was delighted for James (Anderson), he’s had a tough year and a half with a knee injury.

“His fitness isn’t there but sometimes when you have players around you that work for you and you are deadly clinical then that certainly helps.”

Nairn manager Ross Tokely said: “I thought we weren’t great the whole game. We scored early doors and then never got going at all – we played on the counter-attack.

“I thought we were comfy first half, but in the second half we just never came out.

“It was a disappointing day, we started off so well, but then Callum gets sent off, not defending properly, dangles a leg.

“I thought the referee was card happy for Nairn in the first half with his bookings. But overall I didn’t think we deserved to win the game.”

Fraserburgh 8-0 Rothes

Fraserburgh produced a ruthless display of finishing to canter into the second round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Rothes.

Tormentor-in-chief Aidan Sopel netted a hat-trick, and he was ably backed up by fellow frontmen Scott Barbour, Liam Strachan, and Sean Butcher who all netted.

On-loan debutee Marley Sweenie-Rowe notched a double to cap a fantastic performance for the hosts.

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “What a difference in seven days, our attitude was night and day compared to last week.

“There was an intensity to our play, today when we lost the ball, we were at it straight away to get it back.

“Scott Barbour gave their two centre halves a torrid time, and because they were preoccupied with him it gave Aidan Sopel time and space to do what he did.

“When he plays like that, he’s too good for this league, but he needs to do it week in week out.

“Once we got the second goal it calmed the nerves down a bit and after that we were deadly and clinical in front of goal.

“Their striker had a couple of glimpses in the first half, but we marshalled him well after the break and managed to get boys off the pitch who needed a break.”

Rothes manager Richard Hastings said: “We know they are a strong team, and maybe they were a wounded animal from the last few weeks, but as good as they were, we were very, very bad.

“Every team would like a run in the Scottish Cup, but we need to focus on the League now and move up the positions.”

Forres Mechanics 1-2 Jeanfield Swifts

Forres Mechanics were knocked out of the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Jeanfield Swifts at Mosset Park.

The Perth side scored through Christopher Dodd and Ronan McMurchie either side of half-time, with Mark McLauchlan grabbing a late goal for the Can-Cans.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “We played well. It was a tight game and the boys deserve a lot of praise for the way they went about it.

“Everyone will be disappointed because there wasn’t much in it. We went about it well and it wasn’t meant to be.”

Formartine United 2-0 Whitehill Welfare

Formartine United had to work hard to get the better of East of Scotland League side Whitehill Welfare and reach the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The Midlothian side lie in 14th place in their league table but there was little between the sides for large spells of the game.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “The task in hand was to get through so I’m delighted.

“In the first half we probably didn’t reach the levels we can but in the second we put on a very good performance.

“We should’ve scored four or five but in cup football it’s all about getting your name in the hat.

“Ewan MacDonald made some good saves in the first half but we expect that of him, it’s his job.

“After we scored our first goal we were never going to sit back, we always want to add to our score.”

After a goalless first half the Pitmedden side upped the pace after the interval but the opener didn’t come until 73 minutes.

Julian Wade was brought down in the box by Cameron Hynd with Johnny Crawford firing the penalty high into the roof of the net.

Four minutes later Reece Pollock, who had an impressive game in the Whitehill goal, was unfortunate as his blasted clearance against Wade fell right at the feet of the striker who rolled into the empty net.

In the latter stages Crawford was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Deveronvale 2-4 Bo’ness United

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood thought that his team were well in contention in their Scottish Cup tie against Bo’ness but two goals in as many minutes before the break wrecked their chances of a place in the next round.

He said: “The ten minute spell before half time saw us lose our way a bit after having controlled a lot of the game prior to that. To have conceded three goals in that half was disappointing.

“We regrouped and set-up differently in the second half but my sending off, which to me was never one, was even more disappointing and from then on it was an even more uphill task.

“But to a man the players gave everything and got a goal back.

“We then threw everyone up front to try and get an equaliser but they got their fourth on the break to finish the game which looked a debatable offside decision.

“Bo’ness had some really good players and good luck to them but we look at this as a chance lost as we didn’t put them under enough pressure which is what we have been doing to teams lately.

“But we need to move on and go again next week.”

In a game which had 11 yellow cards combined with Wood’s red card and a 20-man touchline first-half bust up, Bo’ness opened the scoring after 13 minutes through Louis Kennedy before Harry Noble levelled things up with a 25-yard free kick seven minutes later.

Smart Osadolor put the visitors ahead again after 37 minutes with Kyle Johnston adding a quickfire third 90 seconds later with both goals coming from poor defending.

Wood harshly saw red after 52 minutes for a second yellow card but Vale gave themselves a flicker of hope when Mikey Watson scored in the 90th minute.

Osadolor scored his second and the visitors’ fourth on the full time whistle to see the Lowland League team progress.

Keith 1-1 Camelon (Keith won 4-3 on penalties)

Keith’s name went into the hat for the next round draw following a game that simply had everything.

Missed chances, a last gasp equaliser, extra time, two red cards, and a penalty shoot out culminating in home goalie Craig Reid being the hero of the hour, saving two spot kicks, then converting the winning penalty himself.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Truth be told I’m absolutely shattered and I haven’t kicked a ball!

“I thought we were excellent today for long periods of the game.

“We were on a poor run and the Scottish Cup is a break from the league.

“I asked the lads for a big performance, and they absolutely delivered.

“I felt in normal time and then in extra-time we should have won it, making some good opportunities and not taking them.

“Then we had the 1-2 and Nathan’s (McKeown) great finish. It then comes down to a lottery with the penalties and thankfully we’ve got big Craig Reid in goals.”

The Maroons set their stall out and should have scored inside the opening minute, only for Camelon goalie Dean Shaw to deny Liam Duncan.

Dictating first half play, Horace Ormsby, Duncan, and Ryan Park being thwarted.

Goal-less first half, Duncan scorned a chance in the 51st minute scooping the ball over.

Two minutes later the East of Scotland outfit broke the deadlock when Graham Taylor raced through to clip the ball home.

Camelon were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute, Alexander Walker seeing red, with home defender James Milne being sent off with four minutes remaining.

A minute into stoppage time the Maroons got the leveller, McKeown ramming the ball home from six yards.

No goals in extra time meant the penalty shootout where Brody Alberts, Connor Killoh, and Park netted for Keith before Reid became the hero, saving from Mackay and Narty before scoring the decider.

Buckie Thistle 2-1 Carluke Rovers

Darryl McHardy’s stunning injury time overhead kick sent Buckie Thistle through to the second round of the Scottish Cup with victory over a dogged Carluke Rovers outfit at Victoria Park.

The former Elgin City captain came off the bench to also set up fellow sub Josh Peters’ equaliser, after Ross Steele put the visitors ahead early on.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “We thought Carluke would come with a game plan to sit in and frustrate us with the low block and that’s exactly what they did.

“Losing the goal made it a lot harder for us, but we didn’t make the right decisions with our passing going forward in the first half.

“Second half was a lot better, we hit the woodwork three times and their goalkeeper made numerous saves – at one point you think it’s never going to happen, but thankfully we got there in the end.”

Mackinnon brought on McHardy and Peters 18 minutes from time.

He said: “We needed something different at that point, so you look to your subs and we know the quality Darryl has in forward areas, while Josh is obviously a proven goalscorer. I didn’t really want to use either of them as they’ve both been injured.”

Broomhill 0-1 Turriff United

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings was pleased to end an eight-game winless run by beating Broomhill 1-0 to progress in the Scottish Cup.

The decisive goal in Dumbarton arrived shortly after the half hour mark with Ewen Robertson firing low into the net after Jack McKenzie’s effort from a Reece McKeown corner had been blocked.

United were missing eight players and Cummings said: “I thought we deserved to win, we had a lot of opportunities to create chances and maybe didn’t make the most of those moments.

“But the biggest thing is that we were solid defensively and Lee Herbert didn’t have one save to make which shows how well we defended.

“The attitude and application was great from everyone. To win a game after the run we’ve been on lifts morale, we’re through to the next round and hopefully we can put a run together.”

Dundonald Bluebell 1-1 Inverurie Locos – Locos win 3-0 on penalties

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos won their first Scottish Cup tie since October 2019 by beating Dundonald Bluebell 3-0 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Moorside Park.

Aidan Wilson hit the crossbar early on for the Railwaymen, but Paul Coutts headed them in front from Calum Dingwall’s free-kick.

However, Reece Brown levelled for the hosts and after a goalless extra-time period penalties were required.

Coutts, Dingwall and Cole Anderson scored from the spot for Inverurie with goalkeeper Zack Ellis saving from Aiden Hendry before Lewis McKenzie and Jordan Orru hit the woodwork.

Locos manager Dean Donaldson said: “The club hadn’t won a Scottish Cup tie for five years so we were adamant we needed to get through this tie and we’re glad we have.

“We weren’t great, but we managed to get through which is the main thing.

“When it went to penalties I was quite confident because Zack Ellis is very good in those situations.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers 0-1 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee also progressed to round two, winning 1-0 at Netherdale against Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Liam Duell netted from the penalty spot early in the second half following a foul on Mark Gilmour, while the Aberdeen side also hit a post through Kane Winton.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “In the second half we had three or four good chances and it probably should have been more comfortable.

“But in the last 10 minutes they went a bit more direct and got on top of us, but the back four and midfield stood up to that really well.

“In these games the result is the most important thing and the Scottish Cup is hugely important for clubs.”

Brechin through but Lossiemouth and Strathspey out

Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City also got through, beating Newtongrange Star 1-0 at Glebe Park thanks to Fraser MacLeod’s stoppage time strike.

Lossiemouth lost 3-1 to Lowland League side Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield. Ex-Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle striker Aaron Nicolson put Rose ahead with Laurie Devine and Jamie Allan adding to the tally, however Ross Morrison did pull a goal back for the Coasters.

Strathspey also exited the competition, losing 6-0 to Sauchie at Seafield Park. The visitors’ goals came courtesy of Stuart McDowell, an own goal, Mark Smith, David Churchill and two from Ross Kavanagh.

A better bit of news for Thistle is that they have signed defender Stephen Rennie and midfielder Kieran Chalmers.