Shinty: Kingussie complete Grand Slam and Fort William defy the odds to claim National Division title

There were thrills and spills as shinty’s top two divisions were decided and while Kingussie’s march to a fourth successive Mowi Premiership title seemed inevitable, Fort William upset the odds to snatch the Mowi National Division title from Beauly in a dramatic final day.

Fort William started their second half against Bute knowing Fraser Watt’s brace had title favourites Beauly, whose game started 30-minutes earlier, 2-0 down to Inveraray.

Fort goals from Archie MacKinnon, and Lachie Shaw were twice pegged back by Craig Fisher and Ryan Craig to leave the sides level at 2-2 with just 15 minutes remaining.

With Beauly’s 2-0 defeat now confirmed, Fort William went into overdrive and Cam Stephen, Ali MacRae and another from Lachie Shaw gave them a title-winning 5-2 triumph.

Speaking straight after the game, Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “That was an incredible afternoon. There was a huge crowd at An Aird, and the atmosphere was unbelievable, and the drama made it all the more special.

“Lachie Shaw showed the bit of composure required to put us back in front before Cam Stephen and Ali MacRae sealed it.

“Understandably, the league trophy was in Beauly, but Inveraray are bringing it down the road to our clubhouse where we’ll stand them a few drinks.

“We didn’t expect this but it’s a great way to round off the season.”

Elsewhere in the National, Donald McDermid put Col Glen ahead against Glasgow Mid Argyll but John Sweeney and Calum McLay gave the visitors a 2-1 win.

Kings are crowned

Kingussie added the Mowi Premiership title to the Camanachd, Macaulay and MacTavish Cups to claim a second Grand Slam in three years after beating Skye 3-0.

Caberfeidh’s defeat confirmed the title before the game was over in Portree, but the Kings finished in style with Thomas Borthwick’s opener coming from a free-hit and Ruaridh Anderson adding two more after the restart.

With manager Iain Borthwick on holiday, stand-in boss Ali MacLeod said: “I couldn’t have asked for more.

“We might have been a bit jaded in the first half but scored some good goals.

“Folk talk about the previous Grand Slam teams but these guys are playing five or six more games a season than we did so they’ve done it the hard way.”

Man of the match Alexander Michie said: “There’s a lot more to come from this team. Lee Bain keeps hinting it might be his last season, but we’ll keep him going and having Thomas Borthwick and Roddy Young back fit means competition for places.”

The sides also contested the Ally Morrison Memorial Cup and with skipper Calum Grant out injured, Thomas Borthwick raised the trophy.

Kyles Athletic beat second-placed Caberfeidh 2-1 after Luke Thornton and James Pringle wiped out Kevin Bartlett’s opener.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “That was a great win, and I’m really pleased with our performance which was a big improvement on the last game against Oban.

“Callum Millar went in goals after burning his foot stripping wallpaper and I had the task of marking Craig Morrison, and I’ve the bruises to prove it.

“It was by no means a classic, but we defended really well, and James Pringle’s goal came following a lovely move.

“A couple of our boys came in from the second team and did really well. I thought we edged it on chances, with their keeper definitely the busier. Ross Macrae was excellent, really controlling the midfield.”

Archie MacRae late brace gave Kinlochshiel a 2-0 win against Newtonmore. MacRae blasted the opener by stand-in More keeper Steven Macdonald on 84 minutes before hammering home a second a minute from time.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We controlled good periods of the game but didn’t test their goalie enough.

“No keeper would have saved Archie’s shots whilst our Jonnie MacAskill and WD MacRae were outstanding.”

Six-goal Daniel MacVicar helped Oban Camanachd overcome Glenurquhart 9-0. Daniel MacCuish, Ross Campbell and Louie MacFarlane also netted.