Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh’s Paul Young ready to tackle former club; Marc Lawrence on Formartine’s trip to Brora

The last Scottish Cup meeting between Fraserburgh and Turriff United isn’t a fond memory for Paul Young – but the same outcome in tomorrow’s second round clash would suit him fine.

The Breedon Highland League foes meet at Bellslea with a place in round three of the national tournament up for grabs.

Midfielder Young is set to make his 275th Broch appearance, however, when the clubs met in the second round of the Scottish Cup in October 2015, he was a United player.

Having twice trailed, Fraserburgh triumphed 3-2 at the Haughs on that occasion, with a late Darren Mackie own goal settling the tie.

Although that game isn’t a good memory for Young, he hopes the Broch can come out on top once more when the teams lock horns this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who joined Fraserburgh in 2017, said: “I can’t remember much about that game other than Graham Johnston scored a really good goal for Fraserburgh.

“I can’t say it’s a fond memory for me because it was the opposite of that at the time.

“The way the tie went with us losing it at the end certainly wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s water under the bridge now.

“Being on the Fraserburgh side now, I’ll be happy if the outcome is the same as the last time.

“I don’t really care how it happens, whether it’s a scabby goal or an own goal – as long as get into the next round, I’m not really caring how we do it.

“Hopefully we can continue our decent run from the last few weeks and get through.”

Broch aim to build on unbeaten run

Fraserburgh are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and Young wants that good run to continue.

He added: “We fully expect it to be a right battle against Turriff. Meetings between us have been pretty even the last few seasons.

“We drew with them earlier in the season at the Haughs so we know it will be tough, but hopefully we can get through.

“We’ve been pleased with the results in the last couple of weeks after having a bad run where it felt like everything was going against us.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve been more like ourselves and hopefully we can build on that.

“We were knocked out of the Aberdeenshire Cup and we’re quite a bit off it in the league because of our start, so the Scottish Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup are very important to us to make something of the season.”

Formartine ready for return to Brora

Marc Lawrence wants Formartine United to show what they’re really about as they return to Dudgeon Park on Scottish Cup business.

The Pitmedden side face Brora Rangers in the second round of the national competition tomorrow.

It will be their second trip to Dudgeon Park this season after losing 6-2 in the Breedon Highland League on August 10.

During that fixture, Formartine had Matthew McLean sent off in the first minute, and midfielder Lawrence, 26, said: “It was a bizarre situation to be in, being down to 10 men in the first minute.

“Brora went on and were clinical and did what they had to do, but if we can keep 11 men on the pitch, hopefully we can match them up and go for it.

“We want to show what we’re about. We know what our strengths are as a group and hopefully they come to the fore.

“Brora are a good side, but we’ve got confidence in our ability and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Both Brora and Formartine have done well in the Scottish Cup in recent times.

Last term United reached round three and were eliminated by Falkirk, who went on to win League One.

Lawrence added: “The third round and beyond is where you want to get to.

“Last season we were at Falkirk and it was a good experience for everyone connected with the club.

“It will be a tough game, but everyone is desperate to get into the hat for the third round.

“The manager has mentioned a few times that some of the boys have had great experiences in the cup.

“I think that’s motivation for everyone because the Scottish Cup gives you the opportunity to create some brilliant memories.”