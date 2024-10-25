Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh’s Paul Young ready to tackle former club; Marc Lawrence on Formartine’s trip to Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh’s Paul Young ready to tackle former club; Marc Lawrence on Formartine’s trip to Brora

We caught up with two players who are set to be involved in cup action this weekend.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.

The last Scottish Cup meeting between Fraserburgh and Turriff United isn’t a fond memory for Paul Young – but the same outcome in tomorrow’s second round clash would suit him fine.

The Breedon Highland League foes meet at Bellslea with a place in round three of the national tournament up for grabs.

Midfielder Young is set to make his 275th Broch appearance, however, when the clubs met in the second round of the Scottish Cup in October 2015, he was a United player.

Having twice trailed, Fraserburgh triumphed 3-2 at the Haughs on that occasion, with a late Darren Mackie own goal settling the tie.

Although that game isn’t a good memory for Young, he hopes the Broch can come out on top once more when the teams lock horns this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who joined Fraserburgh in 2017, said: “I can’t remember much about that game other than Graham Johnston scored a really good goal for Fraserburgh.

“I can’t say it’s a fond memory for me because it was the opposite of that at the time.

“The way the tie went with us losing it at the end certainly wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s water under the bridge now.

“Being on the Fraserburgh side now, I’ll be happy if the outcome is the same as the last time.

“I don’t really care how it happens, whether it’s a scabby goal or an own goal – as long as get into the next round, I’m not really caring how we do it.

“Hopefully we can continue our decent run from the last few weeks and get through.”

Broch aim to build on unbeaten run

Fraserburgh are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and Young wants that good run to continue.

He added: “We fully expect it to be a right battle against Turriff. Meetings between us have been pretty even the last few seasons.

“We drew with them earlier in the season at the Haughs so we know it will be tough, but hopefully we can get through.

Paul Young in action for Fraserburgh.

“We’ve been pleased with the results in the last couple of weeks after having a bad run where it felt like everything was going against us.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve been more like ourselves and hopefully we can build on that.

“We were knocked out of the Aberdeenshire Cup and we’re quite a bit off it in the league because of our start, so the Scottish Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup are very important to us to make something of the season.”

Formartine ready for return to Brora

Marc Lawrence wants Formartine United to show what they’re really about as they return to Dudgeon Park on Scottish Cup business.

The Pitmedden side face Brora Rangers in the second round of the national competition tomorrow.

It will be their second trip to Dudgeon Park this season after losing 6-2 in the Breedon Highland League on August 10.

During that fixture, Formartine had Matthew McLean sent off in the first minute, and midfielder Lawrence, 26, said: “It was a bizarre situation to be in, being down to 10 men in the first minute.

“Brora went on and were clinical and did what they had to do, but if we can keep 11 men on the pitch, hopefully we can match them up and go for it.

“We want to show what we’re about. We know what our strengths are as a group and hopefully they come to the fore.

“Brora are a good side, but we’ve got confidence in our ability and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Formartine’s Marc Lawrence.

Both Brora and Formartine have done well in the Scottish Cup in recent times.

Last term United reached round three and were eliminated by Falkirk, who went on to win League One.

Lawrence added: “The third round and beyond is where you want to get to.

“Last season we were at Falkirk and it was a good experience for everyone connected with the club.

“It will be a tough game, but everyone is desperate to get into the hat for the third round.

“The manager has mentioned a few times that some of the boys have had great experiences in the cup.

“I think that’s motivation for everyone because the Scottish Cup gives you the opportunity to create some brilliant memories.”

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Keith's Craig Reid ready to be a hero again; Buckie Thistle's Darryl…
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart
Ex-Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart on Highland League sides' Scottish Cup chances - and…
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Rothes v Strathspey Thistle
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Rothes chairman Iain Paul on the departure of manager Richard Hastings and the search…
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - North of Scotland Cup final, plus Rothes v Strathspey…
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Turriff United midfielder transfer-listed
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield draw revealed
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
Reaction to EVERY Highland League result as Strathspey Thistle thump Rothes to send rivals…
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
North of Scotland Cup final reaction and report: Brora Rangers' Shane Sutherland savours scoring…
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is preparing to face his former club Turriff United in the Scottish Cup.
North of Scotland Cup final and Highland League results: Brora Rangers claim the cup…

Conversation