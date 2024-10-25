Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly

Businesswoman and community activist Jane Cumming guides us through what she likes best about the village

By John Ross
Jane Cumming says independent businesses,make Beauly unique. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jane Cumming says independent businesses,make Beauly unique. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Beauly is a thriving, picturesque and historic village a 20-minute drive from Inverness.

The focal point is The Square, around which are many shops and businesses which make the community a very popular place to live and to visit.

Already a draw for its historical connections, Beauly’s popularity has grown in recent years due to the Outlander TV series.

The surrounding area is dotted with many castles, standing stones and ancient settlements, all with their own stories to tell.

Plus, it’s a renowned shinty village with the local club playing matches just off the main road.

Here’s your guide to what makes the village so special, from one of its proudest residents…

Shinty, standing stones and ancient settlements

The population of around 1,400 includes Jane Cumming who has lived in Beauly since 1996 and holds a number of community and business posts.

She and husband Garry Coutts stay in a house converted from the former Beauly Station.

They co-own a tourism business, The Downright Gabbler, combining self-catering accommodation with food and drink experiences, which they run with two of their daughters.

Jane Cumming in the centre of Beauly. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She chairs the recently-established Beauly Community Trust and is vice chair of the community council.

In addition, she edits the Beauly News magazine.

Here are Jane’s five favourite things about Beauly.

1. Independent businesses

“Beauly has lots of interesting, independent shops and cafes, which makes it quite unique”, says Jane.

“How many small communities in the Highlands still have an old fashioned ironmongers?

“And we still have a local butcher and baker. Not to mention a post office, chemist, dry cleaners and two supermarkets.

“All these make Beauly a great place to live, with a real sense of community, but also a great place to visit.”

One of the popular eating places in Beauly. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Old School and The Gift are award-winning gift shops. Campbell’s of Beauly, with its Royal Warrant, is a draw for visitors from across the Highlands, as is the display of silver in Iain Marr Antiques.

“We’ve no shortage of great places to eat either.

“The Corner on the Square deli has become something of an institution, with Café Biagiotti a more recent addition.

“And the Sunday carvery at the employee-owned Priory Hotel is a legend.”

2. The history

“Sitting at one end of our village square is the ruined Priory, established by French monks in 1230.

“It’s their presence which gave Beauly its name – Beau Lieu means ‘beautiful place’ in French.”

Some of the earlier Lovat Frasers were buried here, before they were moved to nearby Wardlaw Mausoleum.

“We attract many Outlander fans as this is Lovat Fraser country, although it’s not just Simon the Fox, famed for his role in the ’45 Jacobite rebellion, who is worthy of note.

Beauly Priory, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The 14th Lord Lovat first raised the Lovat Scouts who are commemorated in the war memorial in the centre of the village.

“And the 15th Lord Lovat’s daring exploits in the Second World War feature in the Hollywood film the Longest Day.

“You can enjoy a peaceful break in the Lovat Memorial Garden at the opposite end of the Square from the Priory.”

In 2023, Beauly residents mourned the passing of a landmark wych elm tree in the grounds of the priory.

Believed to be the oldest in Europe, it succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease, although  saplings of the original tree have been re-planted on the spot.

3. The flowers

Every year the village puts on a dazzling display of flowers with planters and hanging baskets everywhere.

It’s won the village many awards in the past and still draws visitors every year.

Janes says: “It’s a real community effort, organised by Beauly Community Council with funding from Beauly Business Association and supported by an army of volunteers who water, feed and deadhead the flowers on a rota.

“That’s not to mention the individual businesses and householders who add to the effort.

The floral displays are a popular attraction in Beauly.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I tend to water first thing in the morning and it’s amazing how many people stop to say how much they appreciate the displays.”

4. The river

The local community trust is investigating how the village can make better use of the river by improving access and walking paths, a result of community consultation.

“The village turned its back on the river many years ago, but it’s still there, for those who care to look”, says Jane.

“You can walk down Ferry Road and see where people used to take the boat across the river, when it was easier to travel on water than on land.

The Beauly community is investigating how the village can make better use of the river. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Or head down Bridgend and join a walk along the river and emerge at the back of Maple Vale.

“You can also wander up Cnoc na Rath burn and work your way round Braeview Park and maybe even catch a game of shinty on your way past.

5. Centre of the Highland universe

Beauly has been attracting tourists for more than a century. Some return every year, others more often.

Situated just four miles from the site of the Belladrum music festival, it is an ideal spot to head to when attending the annual event.

It is also a great place to use as a base for seeing the Highlands because of its location and connections.

Jane said: “It’s possible to visit the Isle of Skye for the day, or enjoy the stunning scenery of north west Sutherland.

“You can head to the Glenfinnan viaduct and see where Harry Potter was filmed or Bonnie Prince Charlie first raised his standard in the ’45 uprising, depending on where your interests lie.

Jane Cumming says Beauly is an ideal location from where to explore the wider Highlands. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“And it’s possible to do a lot of travelling without a car.

“The train lines west and north both pass through Beauly and both have stunning scenery to admire.

“Or you can head south to the Cairngorm National Park.

“We are also a convenient stop for many cycling clubs doing a loop round the area, and as the first/last stop on the North Coast 500 after Inverness.”

More from Inverness

Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday
The Ironworks has been shut since February 2023
Why is the Ironworks still lying empty and unused more than 18 months after…
Both Highland Council and community councils are struggling to keep up with new developments. Image: Christina Perera
Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming 'swamped' with turbines
Inverness city centre
Should Inverness create a Low Emission Zone now that Academy Street's revamp has been…
3
The front door is currently out of use. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Booze and cash stolen during Inverness Co-op break-in
Nigel Gordon had indecent images of children.
Inverness man spared jail after he downloaded almost 23 hours of abuse videos
The sentencing took place at The High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz
Disqualified van driver who deliberately drove into Inverness cyclist jailed at High Court
Raymond Paterson was caught in a sting by online paedophile hunters posing as children. Image DC Thomson.
Inverness pensioner caught in paedophile sting avoids prison sentence
Roy Howe had indecent images of children.
Inverness sex offender jailed for 15 months after being caught with abuse images for…
An Arnold Clark showroom is for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Arnold Clark says no plans to shut Inverness showroom - despite it being listed…

Conversation