Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly

Beauly is a thriving, picturesque and historic village a 20-minute drive from Inverness.

The focal point is The Square, around which are many shops and businesses which make the community a very popular place to live and to visit.

Already a draw for its historical connections, Beauly’s popularity has grown in recent years due to the Outlander TV series.

The surrounding area is dotted with many castles, standing stones and ancient settlements, all with their own stories to tell.

Plus, it’s a renowned shinty village with the local club playing matches just off the main road.

Here’s your guide to what makes the village so special, from one of its proudest residents…

Shinty, standing stones and ancient settlements

The population of around 1,400 includes Jane Cumming who has lived in Beauly since 1996 and holds a number of community and business posts.

She and husband Garry Coutts stay in a house converted from the former Beauly Station.

They co-own a tourism business, The Downright Gabbler, combining self-catering accommodation with food and drink experiences, which they run with two of their daughters.

She chairs the recently-established Beauly Community Trust and is vice chair of the community council.

In addition, she edits the Beauly News magazine.

Here are Jane’s five favourite things about Beauly.

1. Independent businesses

“Beauly has lots of interesting, independent shops and cafes, which makes it quite unique”, says Jane.

“How many small communities in the Highlands still have an old fashioned ironmongers?

“And we still have a local butcher and baker. Not to mention a post office, chemist, dry cleaners and two supermarkets.

“All these make Beauly a great place to live, with a real sense of community, but also a great place to visit.”

The Old School and The Gift are award-winning gift shops. Campbell’s of Beauly, with its Royal Warrant, is a draw for visitors from across the Highlands, as is the display of silver in Iain Marr Antiques.

“We’ve no shortage of great places to eat either.

“The Corner on the Square deli has become something of an institution, with Café Biagiotti a more recent addition.

“And the Sunday carvery at the employee-owned Priory Hotel is a legend.”

2. The history

“Sitting at one end of our village square is the ruined Priory, established by French monks in 1230.

“It’s their presence which gave Beauly its name – Beau Lieu means ‘beautiful place’ in French.”

Some of the earlier Lovat Frasers were buried here, before they were moved to nearby Wardlaw Mausoleum.

“We attract many Outlander fans as this is Lovat Fraser country, although it’s not just Simon the Fox, famed for his role in the ’45 Jacobite rebellion, who is worthy of note.

“The 14th Lord Lovat first raised the Lovat Scouts who are commemorated in the war memorial in the centre of the village.

“And the 15th Lord Lovat’s daring exploits in the Second World War feature in the Hollywood film the Longest Day.

“You can enjoy a peaceful break in the Lovat Memorial Garden at the opposite end of the Square from the Priory.”

In 2023, Beauly residents mourned the passing of a landmark wych elm tree in the grounds of the priory.

Believed to be the oldest in Europe, it succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease, although saplings of the original tree have been re-planted on the spot.

3. The flowers

Every year the village puts on a dazzling display of flowers with planters and hanging baskets everywhere.

It’s won the village many awards in the past and still draws visitors every year.

Janes says: “It’s a real community effort, organised by Beauly Community Council with funding from Beauly Business Association and supported by an army of volunteers who water, feed and deadhead the flowers on a rota.

“That’s not to mention the individual businesses and householders who add to the effort.

“I tend to water first thing in the morning and it’s amazing how many people stop to say how much they appreciate the displays.”

4. The river

The local community trust is investigating how the village can make better use of the river by improving access and walking paths, a result of community consultation.

“The village turned its back on the river many years ago, but it’s still there, for those who care to look”, says Jane.

“You can walk down Ferry Road and see where people used to take the boat across the river, when it was easier to travel on water than on land.

“Or head down Bridgend and join a walk along the river and emerge at the back of Maple Vale.

“You can also wander up Cnoc na Rath burn and work your way round Braeview Park and maybe even catch a game of shinty on your way past.

5. Centre of the Highland universe

Beauly has been attracting tourists for more than a century. Some return every year, others more often.

Situated just four miles from the site of the Belladrum music festival, it is an ideal spot to head to when attending the annual event.

It is also a great place to use as a base for seeing the Highlands because of its location and connections.

Jane said: “It’s possible to visit the Isle of Skye for the day, or enjoy the stunning scenery of north west Sutherland.

“You can head to the Glenfinnan viaduct and see where Harry Potter was filmed or Bonnie Prince Charlie first raised his standard in the ’45 uprising, depending on where your interests lie.

“And it’s possible to do a lot of travelling without a car.

“The train lines west and north both pass through Beauly and both have stunning scenery to admire.

“Or you can head south to the Cairngorm National Park.

“We are also a convenient stop for many cycling clubs doing a loop round the area, and as the first/last stop on the North Coast 500 after Inverness.”