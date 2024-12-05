Highland League leaders Brechin City sign former Celtic striker Cillian Sheridan

Highland League leaders Brechin City have signed former Celtic and Caley Thistle striker Cillian Sheridan.

The former Republic of Ireland international has played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, Israel and New Zealand.

He was most recently at Queen’s Park.

His career highlights include stints at Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup, and helping Cypriot side Apoel to a domestic double in each of his two seasons there, where he also competed in the Champions League.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg said: “We’re delighted to get Cillian in. He has experience at the highest levels of football, coupled with his professionalism and leadership, will be invaluable both on and off the pitch.

“He’s hungry to do well for the club and is exactly the type of player who embodies our vision. He will be a great addition to our group and will help the young players as well with his experience – we are looking forward to working with him.”

Sheridan said he is relishing his new challenge at the Breedon Highland League club, who will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup next month.

He said: “I’m excited to join Brechin City and play a part in their ambitious journey.

“The club’s vision and drive resonate with me, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success.”

Brechin City take on Banks o’ Dee in the quarter-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup on Friday night.