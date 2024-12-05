Highland League leaders Brechin City sign former Celtic striker Cillian Sheridan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League leaders Brechin City sign former Celtic striker Cillian Sheridan

The former Republic of Ireland international has played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, Israel and New Zealand.

By Danny Law
Cillian Sheridan in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Cillian Sheridan in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Highland League leaders Brechin City have signed former Celtic and Caley Thistle striker Cillian Sheridan.

The former Republic of Ireland international has played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, Israel and New Zealand.

He was most recently at Queen’s Park.

His career highlights include stints at Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup, and helping Cypriot side Apoel to a domestic double in each of his two seasons there, where he also competed in the Champions League.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg said: “We’re delighted to get Cillian in. He has experience at the highest levels of football, coupled with his professionalism and leadership, will be invaluable both on and off the pitch.

“He’s hungry to do well for the club and is exactly the type of player who embodies our vision. He will be a great addition to our group and will help the young players as well with his experience – we are looking forward to working with him.”

Cillian Sheridan in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Sheridan said he is relishing his new challenge at the Breedon Highland League club, who will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup next month.

He said: “I’m excited to join Brechin City and play a part in their ambitious journey.

“The club’s vision and drive resonate with me, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success.”

Brechin City take on Banks o’ Dee in the quarter-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup on Friday night.

Conversation