Highland League Best photos as Fraserburgh fans enjoy big day out at Ibrox for Rangers tie Broch supporters were decked out in the club's black and white colours for the Scottish Cup fixture on Sunday. Fraserburgh fans outside Ibrox ahead of the game against Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group By Bryan Copland January 19 2025, 3:11 pm Fans of Fraserburgh FC enjoyed one of the biggest days out in the club's history with a trip to Ibrox on Sunday. Broch supporters were decked out in the club's black and white colours as they travelled to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup tie. Flags, scarves, facepaint and even some seagull masks were on display as the Highland League outfit took one the Glasgow giants. Supporters young and old soaked up the atmosphere before and during the game. It came as Fraserburgh was buzzing ahead of the match with businesses displaying the club's colours this week. We look at some of the best photos of Fraserburgh fans at Sunday's game. Broch fans arriving at the stadium. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Fans turned out in numbers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group This young lad was showing his colours. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Lots of black and white was on display. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Young supporters en route to the away end. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Some Broch fans even donned facepaint. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Fraserburgh supporters enjoying the occasion. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group This group had a sign made up to back the side. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Even the Fraserburgh players like Josh Bolton were soaking up the pre-game atmosphere. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group The Broch team pre-game. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group Young fans getting into the spirit of the game. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group A colourful display from the Broch faithful. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Some seagulls even snuck into the away end. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group The packed Fraserburgh section. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group Fans desperate to see their idols. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group An impressive turnout from the Broch support. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group Fraserburgh players and fans pay their respects to Denis Law before kick-off. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
