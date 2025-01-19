Best photos as Fraserburgh fans enjoy big day out at Ibrox for Rangers tie

Fans of Fraserburgh FC enjoyed one of the biggest days out in the club’s history with a trip to Ibrox on Sunday.

Broch supporters were decked out in the club’s black and white colours as they travelled to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup tie.

Flags, scarves, facepaint and even some seagull masks were on display as the Highland League outfit took one the Glasgow giants.

Supporters young and old soaked up the atmosphere before and during the game.

It came as Fraserburgh was buzzing ahead of the match with businesses displaying the club’s colours this week.

We look at some of the best photos of Fraserburgh fans at Sunday’s game.