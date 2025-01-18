How is Fraserburgh preparing for its team’s ‘biggest match in their history’ against Rangers?

Fraserburgh has been painted black and white ahead of “the biggest game of football in their history” against Rangers.

Both businesses and punters alike have been feeling a buzz around the Broch before the Burra head down to Ibrox for their glamourous Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

Taking place at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon, the game will be shown live to the entire nation on BBC One.

The cup tie is set to present a “one-in a-generation” experience to football fans in the town as well as offer a healthy cash injection to the club’s coffers after a 50/50 gate receipt split.

Ahead of the David v Goliath clash, the Aberdeenshire fishing town has been a visible hive of excitement, as The Press and Journal found out.

Broch-branded tracksuits, hats, gloves and even pies could be seen flying from shelves a matter of hours before the teams are set to take to the pitch.

Windowsills have also been stuffed with messages of encouragement to the local players, as well as black and white balloons.

The boom has also come as a welcome boost to Fraserburgh’s business owners.

Fraserburgh merchandise ‘flying off the shelves’ ahead of Rangers tie

Alison Smith, 49, is a shop assistant at Justrite – who sells officially branded FFC merchandise, as well as other active clothing.

Speaking to the P&J, she explained how much the match means to the town.

She said: “Because it is local guys that are in the team, it makes it more personal and more people get behind the team.

“There is such a community spirit behind the club as well.

“The kids are all coming into the shop and asking for the names of the players printed onto the backs of their shirts- because they know them and they see them about the town.

“The club are also doing a great thing where they are meeting some of the kids before the game and signing autographs.

“It is amazing for the community, it really is.”

Merchandise has been the biggest mover in the sports retailer this week “by far.”

She added: “Fraserburgh hats, gloves and tops have been our biggest seller by far this week.

“Anything with the badge on it, people have been buying.

“It feels like everyone is on a high just now.”

“I’ll certainly be watching it on TV.”

C&A West owner ‘won’t sleep’ on Saturday

Some will have a closer eye on Sunday’s match than others.

Charles West’s son, Willie West, is set to captain the Broch on Sunday – having already turned out over 700 times for the club.

His 62-year-old dad, a season ticket holder at the club, owns and operates C&A Home and Garden Centre on Charlotte Street.

He admits he doesn’t expect to sleep on the eve of the match.

“This is the biggest game he has played in, that’s for sure,” Charles said.

“It’ll be one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

“I won’t sleep much on Saturday.

“He’s played over 700 games for the club, but for me I still think of him as a 15 or 16 year old.

“I’m more nervous than him about the match.

“He’ll be excited and I think it will make him play better.

“But he’ll be under no illusions though of how tough a task the game will be.

“It will be a tall order.”

Meanwhile, Charles has been dealing with some unusual requests from club supporters.

He continued: “We have had a lot of requests for seagull masks!

“However, we only decided the window display on Thursday and unfortunately I didn’t have any to sell.

“But I’ve had a lot of good comments about my display – I think people are getting a kick out of it.”

Melz Mosaics painting town black and white

Walking through Fraserburgh town, you may notice a substantial amount of black and white branded balloons in the windows of various shops.

That may be the fault of Melanie Strachan, 45, the owner of Melz Mosaics.

Working alongside the club – she sells a variety of bespoke displays for parties and gatherings.

“The cup draw has been great for us, because its meant more trade,” she said.

“It’s been great to be in and around the town just now with all the businesses and even the houses done up in Fraserburgh colours.

“It seems like half the town has some sort of football sign or balloons up, maybe that’s to do with us though!

“But, it has been a a really good thing for the businesses and the town as a whole.”

Melanie also has a personal connection with Sunday’s game, as her son, Liam, is set to travel as part of the squad to Ibrox to take on the club he supported as a boy.

Melanie, alongside Liam’s dad and brother will also be making the trip to Govan to support the midfielder in his “dream” match up.

“I’m just so delighted for him, I really am,” she said.

“This is a dream come true for him. He’s been Rangers ever since he has been little.

“He loves Fraserburgh as well, obviously, since that is his hometown club.

“It will be a great day.”

Barclay’s Carpets sales boost ahead of Fraserburgh v Rangers match

Brian Barclay, 53, of Barclay’s Carpets has also been feeling the excitement of the big match.

Based only a stone’s throw away from Fraserburgh’s home ground – Bellslea Park – he can’t wait for the “once in a generation” game.

“There’s a huge interest from fans young and old,” he said.

“Everyone is speaking about it.

“The game is a great thing to happen for the town.

“I’ll be watching for sure.”