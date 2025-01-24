Highland League: Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee pushed back to Saturday as Banffers’ captain Harry Noble calls for positive response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee pushed back to Saturday as Banffers’ captain Harry Noble calls for positive response

The Banffers were meant to face the Aberdeen outfit at Princess Royal Park on Friday night.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, is preparing to face Banks o' Dee.
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, is preparing to face Banks o' Dee.

The Breedon Highland League game between Deveronvale and Banks o’ Dee which was scheduled for tonight at Princess Royal Park has been pushed back to Saturday.

Storm Éowyn is expected to cause major disruption with an amber weather warning for wind in place, prompting the decision to move the game back to Saturday afternoon.

When the game comes around, Deveronvale captain Harry Noble says they have a point to prove.

The Banffers have enjoyed a good season to date. They are currently 10th in the table and have reached the semi-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

However, last weekend they were beaten 7-0 by Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and skipper Noble is eager to banish the demons of that display.

The 29-year-old defender said: “Last weekend was a weird one and if you’re conceding goals like we did you’re never going to get anything out of the game.

“We’ve definitely got a point to prove after that performance and result.

“No matter how well you’ve been doing getting beat 7-0 is never acceptable.

“We certainly didn’t expect it with the run we’d been on and now it’s about how we respond.

“But it will be a very tough game, Banks o’ Dee have got a lot of quality players in their squad.”

Fan boost

With Vale progressing up the table this term Noble has noticed an increase in support for the club and the skipper wants to keep delivering for their fans.

He added: “We’ve definitely got more folk coming along to home games and it’s something we’ve noticed.

“It’s good that people are getting behind the club and hopefully if we keep improving and keep winning games that will keep them coming back.”

MacLeod looking for no more setbacks

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee’s Lachie MacLeod is hoping for a clear run between now and the end of the season.

Back and knee problems have disrupted the striker’s campaign to date, but he featured – and scored – for the first time since the end of November as a substitute in last weekend’s 4-0 home win against Wick Academy.

MacLeod, 26, said: “It’s been a stop-start season for me because of injury, coming on against Wick last weekend was my first game since November 30.

“Hopefully this is me now back to normal and back helping the team for the rest of the season.

“It was good to score last weekend and I probably over-celebrated given that it was 4-0 in the 90th minute.

Banks o’ Dee’s Lachie MacLeod is back from injury.

“But getting a goal gets the monkey off the back right away.”

MacLeod feels he and his team-mates have a score to settle against Deveronvale.

In the last meeting between the sides on November 6 the Banffers triumphed 2-1 at Spain Park in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

When it comes to the league Dee are trying to keep pace with leaders Brora Rangers – who they trail by seven points – and second-placed Brechin City.

MacLeod added: “We still look back on that as a missed opportunity. We feel we’ve got a score to settle and we don’t want to get beat by Deveronvale again.

“In the league we want to try to stay as close as we can to the top two. We’ve had some frustrating results this season and we don’t want to let the gap get any bigger.”

Conversation