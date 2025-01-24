Highland League: Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee pushed back to Saturday as Banffers’ captain Harry Noble calls for positive response

The Breedon Highland League game between Deveronvale and Banks o’ Dee which was scheduled for tonight at Princess Royal Park has been pushed back to Saturday.

Storm Éowyn is expected to cause major disruption with an amber weather warning for wind in place, prompting the decision to move the game back to Saturday afternoon.

When the game comes around, Deveronvale captain Harry Noble says they have a point to prove.

The Banffers have enjoyed a good season to date. They are currently 10th in the table and have reached the semi-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

However, last weekend they were beaten 7-0 by Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and skipper Noble is eager to banish the demons of that display.

The 29-year-old defender said: “Last weekend was a weird one and if you’re conceding goals like we did you’re never going to get anything out of the game.

“We’ve definitely got a point to prove after that performance and result.

“No matter how well you’ve been doing getting beat 7-0 is never acceptable.

“We certainly didn’t expect it with the run we’d been on and now it’s about how we respond.

“But it will be a very tough game, Banks o’ Dee have got a lot of quality players in their squad.”

Fan boost

With Vale progressing up the table this term Noble has noticed an increase in support for the club and the skipper wants to keep delivering for their fans.

He added: “We’ve definitely got more folk coming along to home games and it’s something we’ve noticed.

“It’s good that people are getting behind the club and hopefully if we keep improving and keep winning games that will keep them coming back.”

MacLeod looking for no more setbacks

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee’s Lachie MacLeod is hoping for a clear run between now and the end of the season.

Back and knee problems have disrupted the striker’s campaign to date, but he featured – and scored – for the first time since the end of November as a substitute in last weekend’s 4-0 home win against Wick Academy.

MacLeod, 26, said: “It’s been a stop-start season for me because of injury, coming on against Wick last weekend was my first game since November 30.

“Hopefully this is me now back to normal and back helping the team for the rest of the season.

“It was good to score last weekend and I probably over-celebrated given that it was 4-0 in the 90th minute.

“But getting a goal gets the monkey off the back right away.”

MacLeod feels he and his team-mates have a score to settle against Deveronvale.

In the last meeting between the sides on November 6 the Banffers triumphed 2-1 at Spain Park in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

When it comes to the league Dee are trying to keep pace with leaders Brora Rangers – who they trail by seven points – and second-placed Brechin City.

MacLeod added: “We still look back on that as a missed opportunity. We feel we’ve got a score to settle and we don’t want to get beat by Deveronvale again.

“In the league we want to try to stay as close as we can to the top two. We’ve had some frustrating results this season and we don’t want to let the gap get any bigger.”