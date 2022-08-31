Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second round

By Jamie Durent
August 31, 2022, 9:37 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 10:41 pm
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine, who turned into his own net in the first half against Motherwell
A ruthless Motherwell performance swept aside Championship opponents Caley Thistle 4-0 in the second round of the League Cup.

Kevin van Veen bagged a hat-trick, two coming from the spot, and Danny Devine turned into his own to underline a miserable night for the Highlanders.

After calling for a heroic performance in the build-up to the game, head coach Billy Dodds saw his shell-shocked team put to the sword in a desperate first-half.

Dutch striker van Veen was irrepressible, adding to his tally of four in five in the league  to ensure the Steelmen’s safe progress to the last eight.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Inverness made three changes from the 1-0 defeat to Morton, with George Oakley, Austin Samuels and Steven Boyd replaced by Nathan Shaw, Devine and Daniel MacKay.

The Caley Jags had not made the quarter-finals of the League Cup since reaching the final in 2014 in their hopes of a repeat were dealt a blow just nine minutes in.

Winger Joe Efford was able to cut inside Cameron Harper too easily and his ball across goal picked out van Veen, who finished simply from six yards.

Motherwell were getting plenty of joy down the flanks, with Efford and Blair Spittal exploiting space at will to get dangerous balls into the box. Only a late intervention from Robbie Deas denied van Veen the chance of a second from Sean Goss’ cross.

Kevin van Veen celebrates putting Motherwell 1-0 up against Caley Thistle
But the lead was doubled on 26 minutes and it again came down the wings, with full-back Matt Penney delivering a ball from the left and Devine turning it past Mark Ridgers in his efforts to block.

Head coach Billy Dodds had seen enough and replaced Shaw after just 29 minutes, with Boyd on in his place.

It was to get worse for them before the break, with Daniel MacKay clipping the heels of Goss just inside the area and Kevin Clancy awarded the spot-kick. Van Veen was clinical, crashing the ball into the top corner and putting Motherwell out of sight.

The small pocket of Caley Thistle fans behind Ridgers’ goal, boisterous for much of the first half, were now silent after watching their side’s hopes decimated in the first 45 minutes.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers watches on after his side go 2-0 down
Caley Thistle finally had their first sight of goal just after half-time, with Boyd shifting the ball into space and testing Liam Kelly from the edge of the box.

The visitors were moving the ball better but still had vulnerabilities at the back, with Deas required to sweep in behind Ridgers to prevent van Veen tapping in Blair Spittal’s cross.

Motherwell were awarded a second penalty on 67 minutes and there were even greater protests from the Inverness players than after the first one, with van Veen appearing to kick the ball at David Carson’s arm from close range and Clancy pointing to the spot again.

Carson argued his case with Clancy who was unmoved, with van Veen doing the business again from 12 yards.

Billy Mckay did manage to test Kelly again but Motherwell were not done, with a van Veen ball across the face of goal inches away from finding substitute Rolando Aarons.

It could and should have been five with 10 minutes to go when replacement Connor Shields showed a great burst of pace to keep the ball in down the left and crossed for Ross Tierney, whose header from six yards was somehow kept out by the feet of Ridgers.

Kevin van Veen completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot
There were shouts for a third Motherwell penalty late on against Scott Allardice, which were waved away, and teenager Calum MacKay was handed his senior debut as he came on for older brother Daniel with three minutes remaining.

Ultimately Inverness were left counting the cost of a lacklustre first 45 minutes as their attentions now switch to Saturday’s league game at Raith Rovers.

MOTHERWELL (4-2-3-1) – Kelly 6; McGinn 6, Solholm 6, Lamie 6, Penney 7, Slattery 6 (Maguire 79), Goss 7 (Miller 79), Efford 7 (Aarons 72), Tierney 6, Spittal 6 (McKinstry 72), van Veen 8 (Shields 76). Subs not used – Oxborough, O’Donnell, Mugabi, Cornelius.

CALEY THISTLE  (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 5; Duffy 5, Devine 5 (Hyde 71), Deas 6, Harper 5, Carson 5, Allardice 5, Shaw 4 (Boyd 29), MacGregor 5 (Delaney 46), D MacKay 5 (C MacKay 87), Mckay 6. Subs not used – Mackay.

Referee – Kevin Clancy 5.

Attendance – 3,982.

Player of the match – Kevin van Veen.

