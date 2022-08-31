A9 reopens on Kessock Bridge following concern for a person

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has reopened following concern for a person on the Kessock Bridge.

Police were called to the scene near Inverness at around 8.45pm.

The route was closed for around four hours as officers remained at the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident was in response to concern for a person.

CLEAR✅⌚️01:24#A9 Kessock Bridge The Kessock Bridge is now cleared and all lanes are running✅#DriveSafe@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 1, 2022

At the time of the incident, a police spokeswoman confirmed the road was blocked in both directions as officers remained at the scene.

The A9 reopened around 12.55am.