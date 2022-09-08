High-energy Caley Thistle can be too hot to handle, says defender Zak Delaney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

High-energy Caley Thistle can be too hot to handle, says defender Zak Delaney

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Zak Delaney (left) and Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton.
Defender Zak Delaney reckons when Caley Thistle hit top gear few teams in the Championship will be able to match them.

The 20-year-old former West Brom starlet was snapped up by head coach Billy Dodds over the summer when he left National League South club Bath City.

The Irishman has made 10 appearances for Inverness so far and impressed at left-back in the 2-0 league victory at Raith Rovers on Saturday, which pushed the side back up to fifth spot.

That result at Kirkcaldy, which also extended their unbeaten league run over Rovers to 22 games and almost 22 years, was a real shot in the arm.

Zak Delaney challenges Cove’s Robbie Leitch.

Back-to-back losses against Partick Thistle and Morton were followed by a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Premiership Motherwell last Wednesday.

Confidence was dented but on-loan Hibs winger Daniel Mackay was a key figure in helping ICT leave Stark’s Park with full points.

He won a penalty on the hour mark, which Scott Allardice converted, then his searing run led to Billy Mckay putting the icing on the cake.

Now the focus is on securing a second win on the spin when John Rankin’s seventh-placed Hamilton head to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Digging in paid off at Raith Rovers

Fans were impressed by the high-tempo and fast play from the team at the weekend and Delaney felt the players reminded everyone what they’re capable of.

He said: “The gaffer has said there are some games you just have to go out and win, even if you’re not playing well.

“But if we can play with the same energy and work-rate as last weekend then we will have a seriously good shout at winning any game.

“We just knew we had to dig in against Raith Rovers. They had a few chances and, with us being a bit low on confidence, you could start to become a bit nervous, but we came out in the second half and Daniel had his bit of magic to win the penalty.

“After we went ahead, we just knew we wouldn’t lose.

“It was a big result for us, especially away from home when we were short on bodies and it was our third game in a week. It was all stacking against us.

“We all really dug in. When you’re struggling a bit, it’s just about getting back to basics, focus on working hard and trying to keep a clean sheet.”

Versatility vital when injuries bite

Delaney, who welcomed the recent return from injury of experienced centre half Danny Devine, was more than happy to play at left-back against Raith.

The defender, who signed a two-year Inverness contract in the summer, has the ability to play at the heart of the defence or on the left side and he feels the versatility of a few players is important, especially when injuries bite deep.

He said: “I came on against Motherwell and played alright. We were short on bodies in midfield, so Cammy is good in that role and has got a lot of energy.

Zak Delaney challenges Motherwell’s Rolando Aarons.

“I’ve played loads of games at left-back, so I was comfortable enough playing there, although I think I surprised a few people when they saw me out there.

“There are a few boys who can play there, like myself, Robbie Deas and Cammy, and Wallace Duffy can play centre-back or right-back, so having players who can play in a few roles does help when there are injuries.

“Everyone is comfortable, so it’s not too awkward for anyone.”

Daniel MacKay’s ‘dangerous’ pace

Daniel MacKay was on top form to leave Rovers on the ropes and Delaney praised the wide player, who is back for a season at the club he left to join Hibs.

He added: “We all know how good Daniel can be.

Daniel MacKay takes on Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton.

“When we hit on the counter-attack, he is just so dangerous with his pace.

“When you have someone playing like that, you always have a chance going forward.”

