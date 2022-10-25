Billy Dodds removes small-sided matches from Caley Thistle training due to increasingly brutal injury list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds removes small-sided matches from Caley Thistle training due to increasingly brutal injury list

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds has binned five-a-side training games as his injury-ravaged Caley Thistle side prepare to face Morton in the Championship this Friday.

The head coach was rocked at the weekend with the news central defender Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg after scoring in the hard-earned 1-1 home draw against Raith Rovers.

The fracture to the shin of 22-year-old Deas, which came from a challenge by Rovers captain Scott Brown, adds to the massive injury list taking its toll on Dodds’ paper-thin squad.

That the Caley Jags are riding high in the table is a credit to the players, who – before last Tuesday’s shock 1-0 loss to Hamilton – won five games on the spin, four of which were on the road.

Mid-table Morton, who drew 0-0 at Dundee at the weekend, are just three points behind Inverness as the sides get set for a crunch Cappielow clash in front of the BBC Scotland cameras this week.

Dodds admits he’s treating the players with caution this week, with nine players including Scott Allardice, Danny Devine, Roddy MacGregor and Austin Samuels, all out.

He said: “Everything is a worry right now – I can’t even train them. I’m wrapping them in cotton wool and trying to minimise the chance of getting injuries.

“It’s difficult to prepare for Friday, but we will see who is available.

“We can’t play five-a-sides or games in training. My boys can get injured – then what am I left with?

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS

“On the positive side, the boys who are left are getting results in games, which is incredible.

“It’s something to acknowledge, how well the group I’ve got left are doing.

“All the boys who are left can do is give me energy and put in a shift.”

Boss praises defender Strachan, 18

A rising star emerging from Ryan Esson’s under-18s side over the past week has been defender Matthew Strachan.

He came off the bench late on against Hamilton last week and made a vital block late on to deny Raith their first league win over ICT since 2000.

Dodds was impressed by the way Strachan wanted to make a real impact when he replaced Deas with just two minutes to go.

The manager said: “Young Matthew deserves a mention again.

“You can come on and just play a position and get a couple of touches on the ball, but he passed the ball well and had a goal-saving challenge, which probably earned us a deserved point.”

Young Inverness defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Dodds – Championship is ‘brutal’

There were eye-catching scorelines in the second-tier at the weekend, with Ayr United’s 2-2 draw with Cove Rangers at Somerset Park overshadowed by Queen’s Park’s stunning 4-0 win at Partick Thistle.

Dodds praised his players for standing up to the challenge against Ian Murray’s capable Raith team – and ensuring they earned a point from it.

He added: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw some of the scores on Saturday. It’s a brutal league and I mean that in a good way.

“You just don’t know what a point will bring you. Sometimes, it’s a good point, other times it can be disappointing. On Saturday, it was a good point, because it took us top of the league.

“I’d have loved to have taken a point last Tuesday against Hamilton, because we’d now be on a seven-game unbeaten run, which is a great run in the Championship.

“We showed resilience, character and determination against Raith Rovers to get something out of the game.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented