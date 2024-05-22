Stuart Golabek calls for stability to return to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Stuart Golabek calls for stability to return to Caley Thistle

The former Inverness captain feels there was too much reliance on loanees as the club were relegated from the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle captain Stuart Golabek believes the club should reduce the number of loan signings as they attempt to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Inverness dropped down to League One on Saturday after losing 5-3 on aggregate to Hamilton Accies.

It means the Highland capital club will kick off next season in the third tier of Scottish football for the first time in 25 years – when they were promoted as runners-up to Livingston under Steve Paterson.

The Caley Jags since twice had spells in the Scottish Premiership, won the Scottish Cup and even qualified for the Europa League qualifying stages.

It has been quite a fall since being relegated into the Championship 2017. A few close calls with promotion kept the club near the top end of the division.

One point from automatic safety

However, a bad start this season under Billy Dodds could not be turned around by boss Duncan Ferguson, who replaced him in September.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

They dropped into the relegation play-offs by finishing ninth, one point below Queen’s Park and just three points adrift of mid-table Morton.

The board met this week to plot their way forward and the one decision made public so far is the club will remain full-time in a bid to return to the Championship within one year.

Golabek, who scored ICT’s first top-flight goal in 2004 against Dunfermline Athletic, made 242 appearances for the club.

With only a handful of players signed up for next year including captain Billy Mckay and midfielder Charlie Gilmour, he thinks the club must provide a more stable position by getting players signed on permanent deals.

Staying full-time ‘was a big decision’

On Saturday alone, seven loan players were involved in the crunch game to keep the team in the division as they sought to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit.

James Carragher (Wigan Athletic), Morgan Boyes and Samson Lawal (both Livingston), Cammy Kerr and Max Anderson (both Dundee), Aribim Pepple (Luton Town) all started, with Ross County’s Alex Samuel coming on as a sub – and scoring in the final moment.

Golabek said: “Most clubs in League One would like to be full-time, but it’s a difficult one when you might be banking on going back up in one year.

“The financial position of the club is well documented, so to stay full-time was a big decision. You don’t want to put the club’s position at risk.

Stuart Golabek in his ICT kit
Stuart Golabek, pictured in his ICT playing days, in 2010. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The gates have been going down in the last while and they will probably drop in League One.

“As bad as it was for Caley Thistle at the weekend, the result was justified.

“They had a good number of loanees this year and the club never used to go down that road too much. Most of the players were signed on two or three-year contracts. There was good stability.

“Over the course of the two legs, Hamilton looked the hungrier side. That was the most disappointing thing. Inverness didn’t create too much and they crumbled.

“Whether the club stick with Duncan Ferguson after this may well come down to finances.”

Younger players can grasp chances

Golabek says one plus point to be gleaned from relegation is that younger players might just get their chance to shine in a team looking for promotion in League One.

He said: “One positive from this situation hopefully for Caley Thistle will be this might be a good opportunity for young players coming through.

“They might get the chance to prosper, whereas they might not have been ready for the Championship.

“League One will be tough, but if the club can balance the books, they have to get the right mix between youth and experience.

“Hamilton have come up through the play-offs and they had good young legs in their side and they seemed hungrier.

“It’s difficult. Do they put all their eggs in one basket to go all out to win the league? You might do that financially then still by the end of the season come up short.”

Links Park, Montrose, one of the League One’s venues with a synthetic surface. Image: SNS

ICT players must be pitch perfect

Manager Ferguson voiced his concerns over playing Montrose and Hamilton on their artificial pitches in the play-offs.

With the majority of League One clubs playing on similar surfaces, Golabek says the squad must ensure they are match-ready for these fixtures if they want to be at the sharp end.

He added: “You can grumble about plastic pitches all you like, but you have to adjust. Some players like playing on them, some players don’t.

“Seven pitches in League One are synthetic, so they have to get used to it.”

