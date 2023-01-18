Ex-Caley Thistle forward Steven Hislop gives nod of approval to first two January signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Caley Thistle forward Steven Hislop gives nod of approval to first two January signings

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am
St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson has made an instant impact at Inverness this month. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson has made an instant impact at Inverness this month. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Steven Hislop reckons Caley Thistle’s January arrivals can inject a vital freshness into the side as they seek to kick on in the Scottish Cup and the Championship.

The ex-Inverness striker, a key figure in the club winning their first promotion to the top-flight in 2003/04, is keen to see the Highlanders return to the Premiership for the first time since their relegation in 2017.

This weekend, though, they host league leaders Queen’s Park in the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup, just one week after these rivals drew 0-0 at the Caledonian Stadium on league business.

Midfielder Ben Woods has joined ICT until the end of the season. Image: Caley Thistle

So far during the transfer window, ICT head coach Billy Dodds has brought in 20-year-old St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson on loan, and signed former Manchester United and Burnley academy midfielder Ben Woods, also 20, until the end of the season.

Dodds is looking to further bolster numbers, but Hislop is sure the duo already in the door will raise the bar as they seek to stay in the promotion chase as well as progress in the cup.

Signings provide extra competition

Hislop, who is assistant boss at high-flying Lowland League contenders Tranent Juniors, said: “Bringing in new faces in January is always good news. Sometimes it can become a wee bit stale and players see the same old faces in the changing room.

“It provides competition for places. Players can’t rest on their laurels and expect to be playing.

Steven Hislop in his Caley Thistle playing days.

“There’s not an awful lot of money at Caley Thistle, but the club always seem to get loan deals over the line and I’m sure Billy will aim to get one or two more in before the end of the transfer window.

“It gives a bit of freshness to the squad and provides a lift to the fans and the players.

“The long-term injured players coming back will also be like new signings for Billy.

“They need to keep themselves in the mix and in the cup on Saturday. That can only be good for the club and the fans.”

Inverness are turning the corner

Before last week’s entertaining goalless draw with Owen Coyle’s Spiders, ICT’s eight-game winless league run came to an abrupt end as they smashed Cove Rangers 6-1 and Arbroath 4-1 to move to within three points of the Championship top four.

Hislop is sure they can build upon their revival and keep the fortunes turning in the right direction.

He added: “Inverness did go on a poor run, by their own standards, and they would have been disappointed with that.

“Billy was under a wee bit of pressure, but they looked to have turned the corner and it was maybe just a confidence thing when they were not winning games.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“Once you get wins, especially like those achieved against Cove and Arbroath, then confidence swells.

“They are not too far off the top of the table and no one is going to run away with the title. There will always be peaks and troughs.

“Inverness just have to keep winning and picking up as many wins as they can, firstly in the cup then take that into their next league game a week on Saturday at Raith Rovers.”

Chance to land glamour cup clash

Under John Hughes, ICT won the coveted Scottish Cup in 2015, but were once viewed as an emerging club capable of causing upsets, with famous wins against Celtic and Hearts among their other cup highlights.

Hislop knows there’s plenty to aim for as they go into the weekend’s tasty tie.

He said: “Caley Thistle have got a good name in the Scottish Cup. When I was there, we had some big results in the competition and, in 2015, they went on to win it.

Inverness lifted the Scottish Cup in 2015.

“It’s all down to the luck of the draw. You never know what you’re going to get.

“If you get through, some managers look for the glamour tie, but most players look for the most winnable matches.

“If they can get past Queen’s Park, they can maybe get some money into the club and maybe get a favourable tie and see where it takes them – all money is good in the coffers.”

