‘It’s for everyone’: Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A flag representing Moray culture and heritage could bring a renewed sense of pride to the area.

That is the view of the council’s civic leader John Cowe.

Proposals are being put forward by the Lieutenancy of Moray, and a competition to design one is expected to be launched later this year.

A vote to pick a flag to represent Aberdeenshire closed last week, with the winner expected to be announced soon.

Although costs are unknown, Elgin Community Council has agreed to put some money towards a Moray flag.

Gathering support to wave Moray flag

Mr Cowe is involved with the project, and is meeting with businesses and other organisations to gather support.

He said: “I think this is a very good idea, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it.

“This is not a flag to be used by a few particular people, this is a flag for everyone in Moray.

“And I want to see it flying on top of the Moray Council building.

“Moray is a great place to live, work and play and we need to do everything we can to promote it.

“This is about putting the capital P for pride back in Moray.”

While acknowledging the cost-of-living crisis and the local authority’s financial position, Mr Cowe said: “I would like to see funding coming from several sources to show it’s a joint venture.

“This is a lieutenancy project but there are costs involved, and we’re aware of the present financial situation.”

The council has to make £27 million of savings over the next two years.

‘Celebration of Moray’

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy is backing the move.

He said: “This is a celebration of Moray.

“And as Elgin is the main hub in the area, I think it’s important the community council shows its support with funding.

“This is a very possessive thing and I’d like to see it come to fruition.”

A meeting to take the proposal forward will be held on Thursday (19 January).