‘It’s for everyone’: Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘It’s for everyone’: Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 10:56 am
Moray Council civic leader John Cowe believes a new Moray flag will bring a sense of pride to the area. Image: Jason Hedges
Moray Council civic leader John Cowe believes a new Moray flag will bring a sense of pride to the area. Image: Jason Hedges

A flag representing Moray culture and heritage could bring a renewed sense of pride to the area.

That is the view of the council’s civic leader John Cowe.

Proposals are being put forward by the Lieutenancy of Moray, and a competition to design one is expected to be launched later this year.

A vote to pick a flag to represent Aberdeenshire closed last week, with the winner expected to be announced soon.

Although costs are unknown, Elgin Community Council has agreed to put some money towards a Moray flag.

Gathering support to wave Moray flag

Mr Cowe is involved with the project, and is meeting with businesses and other organisations to gather support.

He said: “I think this is a very good idea, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it.

“This is not a flag to be used by a few particular people, this is a flag for everyone in Moray.

“And I want to see it flying on top of the Moray Council building.

“Moray is a great place to live, work and play and we need to do everything we can to promote it.

Civic leader John Cowe wants a new flag for Moray to fly above the local authority’s headquarters. Image: Moray Council

“This is about putting the capital P for pride back in Moray.”

While acknowledging the cost-of-living crisis and the local authority’s financial position, Mr Cowe said: “I would like to see funding coming from several sources to show it’s a joint venture.

“This is a lieutenancy project but there are costs involved, and we’re aware of the present financial situation.”

The council has to make £27 million of savings over the next two years.

‘Celebration of Moray’

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy is backing the move.

He said: “This is a celebration of Moray.

“And as Elgin is the main hub in the area, I think it’s important the community council shows its support with funding.

“This is a very possessive thing and I’d like to see it come to fruition.”

A meeting to take the proposal forward will be held on Thursday (19 January).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Penney was snared by paedophile hunters Picture shows; David Penney / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook, ChildOnlineSafetyTeamUK / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Paedophile hunters snared man who asked decoys about their bras
Around 365 secondary pupils in Moray are not taking their free school meal entitlement. Image: Shutterstock
365 secondary pupils in Moray are missing out on their free school meals
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his 'petty existence' before someone 'pulls the…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
Snow still blankets large parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning
Heavy snow and icy conditions have forced schools to remain closed on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19
Hungry pupils could soon be able to use their free school meal allowance to get food at morning break. Image: DC Thomson
Hungry Moray pupils could soon use free school meals money at morning break

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented