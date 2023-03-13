Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle ready for more magic moments in Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are gearing up for a fifth Scottish Cup semi-final in 20 years, a record many clubs would be rightly proud of.

Billy Dodds’ Championship side deservedly knocked out Kilmarnock in Friday’s quarter-final, and beaten boss Derek McInnes admitted the Highlanders deserve to be in Monday night’s pot with three other sides.

They have plenty of work ahead of them to make the promotion play-offs in the Championship but Dodds, his staff and players deserve praise for delivering another big result in the cup.

After being reinstated to the competition after Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding ineligible player Euan Henderson in their 2-0 win at ICT, there was no looking back.

Inspired by two-goal star Billy Mckay, they ran out 3-0 winners at Livingston to earn their quarter-final against Killie.

They defended stoutly, got their goals when it mattered, after conceding the opening goal after 120 seconds, and they should have won by more.

Semi cash crucial after £835k loss

With losses of £835,000 announced this month, the money to be made at this ideal time is a vital shot in the arm, which will lead to sighs of relief in the boardroom.

When John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in May 2015, ICT were a well-drilled and capable machine in the Premiership.

It is often forgotten that Inverness also finished third in the league that season, albeit Rangers and Hearts were not in the top-flight, but it was still a remarkable campaign.

The nerve-jangling final will forever be remembered, with James Vincent’s winner the moment etched in history at Hampden for all involved with the club.

The semi-final, which was packed with drama and incidents, saw ICT defeat Celtic 3-2, with David Raven’s winner still talked about today.

Dundee then Pars stop Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s first Scottish Cup final came under John Robertson in April 2003, the year before he led them into the SPL.

Having already beaten Celtic, they fell short against their then top-table opponents Dundee, who edged it 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Giorgi Nemsadze.

Another semi-final came just one year later as Robbo guided ICT into a last-four Hampden tie against Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars, who finished fourth in the SPL that year, needed a goal from their future boss Craig Brewster after Paul Ritchie had fired Inverness ahead at Hampden. That 1-1 draw meant a replay took place at Pittodrie.

Ritchie opened the scoring again but the Fifers roared back with goals from Darren Young, Brewster and Barry Nicolson. David Bingham’s late penalty wasn’t enough to force extra-time and it was a sore 3-2 loss for the Highlanders.

Heartbreaker in last semi-final

In 2019, four years on from winning the cup, ICT, again under Robertson, were on the Hampden stage again in the semis, but lost 3-0 to Hearts, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Before they faced Celtic in the 2015 semi-final, ICT weren’t fancied to lift the cup.

But history shows even the Hoops will know not to write this north club off.