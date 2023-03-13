Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle ready for more magic moments in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle ready for more magic moments in Scottish Cup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh, centre, celebrates his quarter-final winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh, centre, celebrates his quarter-final winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle are gearing up for a fifth Scottish Cup semi-final in 20 years, a record many clubs would be rightly proud of.

Billy Dodds’ Championship side deservedly knocked out Kilmarnock in Friday’s quarter-final, and beaten boss Derek McInnes admitted the Highlanders deserve to be in Monday night’s pot with three other sides.

They have plenty of work ahead of them to make the promotion play-offs in the Championship but Dodds, his staff and players deserve praise for delivering another big result in the cup.

Defender Robbie Deas takes in the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

After being reinstated to the competition after Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding ineligible player Euan Henderson in their 2-0 win at ICT, there was no looking back.

Inspired by two-goal star Billy Mckay, they ran out 3-0 winners at Livingston to earn their quarter-final against Killie.

They defended stoutly, got their goals when it mattered, after conceding the opening goal after 120 seconds, and they should have won by more.

Semi cash crucial after £835k loss

With losses of £835,000 announced this month, the money to be made at this ideal time is a vital shot in the arm, which will lead to sighs of relief in the boardroom.

When John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in May 2015, ICT were a well-drilled and capable machine in the Premiership.

It is often forgotten that Inverness also finished third in the league that season, albeit Rangers and Hearts were not in the top-flight, but it was still a remarkable campaign.

The nerve-jangling final will forever be remembered, with James Vincent’s winner the moment etched in history at Hampden for all involved with the club.

The semi-final, which was packed with drama and incidents, saw ICT defeat Celtic 3-2, with David Raven’s winner still talked about today.

Dundee then Pars stop Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s first Scottish Cup final came under John Robertson in April 2003, the year before he led them into the SPL.

Having already beaten Celtic, they fell short against their then top-table opponents Dundee, who edged it 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Giorgi Nemsadze.

Another semi-final came just one year later as Robbo guided ICT into a last-four Hampden tie against Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars, who finished fourth in the SPL that year, needed a goal from their future boss Craig Brewster after Paul Ritchie had fired Inverness ahead at Hampden. That 1-1 draw meant a replay took place at Pittodrie.

Ritchie opened the scoring again but the Fifers roared back with goals from Darren Young, Brewster and Barry Nicolson. David Bingham’s late penalty wasn’t enough to force extra-time and it was a sore 3-2 loss for the Highlanders.

Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his opener for Hearts in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over ICT in 2019.

Heartbreaker in last semi-final

In 2019, four years on from winning the cup, ICT, again under Robertson, were on the Hampden stage again in the semis, but lost 3-0 to Hearts, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Before they faced Celtic in the 2015 semi-final, ICT weren’t fancied to lift the cup.

But history shows even the Hoops will know not to write this north club off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds hopes Scottish Cup run gives Caley Thistle players confidence to achieve top-flight…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh, centre, celebrates his quarter-final winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Caley Thistle's community development hub will receive £100,000 from Sportscotland to transform pitches at Inverrness Royal Academy. Image: SNS Group
Cash grant of £100,000 lines Caley Thistle community team up for city hub creation
Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy in action in his side's 2-1 league win at Ayr United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Boss Billy Dodds thinks Caley Thistle must 'realise the opportunity' they've got in this…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder's home find second haul of indecent images and videos…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented