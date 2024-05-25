Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust in fresh call for change after shock Kelty training decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust in fresh call for change after shock Kelty training decision

An open meeting in the city, hosted by the trust, has been brought forward to this Tuesday.

By Paul Chalk
New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
From June, Caley Thistle will train at Kelty Hearts' New Central Park. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust have issued a fresh call for change after the Inverness club announced their training base will be located in Fife.

The bombshell news on Friday lunchtime has been greeted with widespread anger and bemusement by ICT fans already coming to terms with last week’s play-off defeat to Hamilton and relegation to League One.

The club say shifting their training operations from Inverness to hire from Kelty Hearts – also a League One side – will help attract a better quality of player as they bid to make a swift return to the Championship.

High accommodation costs for players is another reason given for the shift 136 miles away to Fife. The club will continue to play at the Caledonian Stadium.

Last week, chairman Ross Morrison urged shell-shocked fans to unite as the board continued to have crunch talks, but confirmed Caley Jags would remain a full-time club, with many job fears allayed.

That welcome news was blown out of the water by the statement from ICT which has made headlines across the country.

The ICT Supporters’ Trust had already set up an open meeting for June 4 at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club on Greig Street – this has been advanced to this Tuesday at 7pm in light of the latest developments.

Hamilton’s 5-3 aggregate win against ICT in the play-off final sent the Highland club into League One. Image: SNS

Club must ‘re-engage with local community, fans and businesses’

Following on from concerns raised hours of the relegation, the trust has spoken out in reaction to the training move decision.

Their statement said: “The bizarre decision to move ICTFC’s training base to Fife has proved that those at the top of the football club are completely and utterly disengaged with the fan-base.

“Only a few days ago, ICT chairman Ross Morrison stated, ‘now is the time to demonstrate unity,’ yet he has now overseen a decision that literally rips the soul of the club out of the community.

“Since our relegation a week ago, the supporters’ trust have heard from hundreds of fans and numerous ex-players who want to see the club re-engage with the local community, supporters, and businesses.

“The club’s answer to that is to move the whole footballing department’s training base 140 miles away.

“One justification the club has cited is the cost of housing players in Inverness.

“If the club had manged their finances better in recent seasons, then these costs would have been covered.

“The club has become so distracted on chasing big money solutions they have lost out on vital local income that could have been used to help the clubs finances and avoid having to take this dramatic step.”

Caley Thistle’s battery farm storage scheme, which stood to secure income of £3.4m, was rejected by Highland Council and now awaits a decision after an appeal to the Scottish Government. 

Inverness chairman Ross Morrison watches the club lose the play-off final against Hamilton. Image: SNS

‘The future of the club is at stake’

A fresh plea for a change of leadership within ICT has been made by the trust and they have urged shareholders to take action now.

Their statement added: “Our team will spend minimal time in Inverness, instead commuting from the central belt and back every second Saturday. #

“They will be completely disconnected from Inverness and from the club’s support.

“The future of the club is at stake here. We therefore reiterate our demands for change that allows for fresh leadership of our football club with supporters at the centre of the club’s decision-making and we call on all major shareholders to get together and address this situation before it’s too late.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

‘What next for our youth academy?’

The trust has raised concerns over the future of the youth academy, with claims that boss Duncan Ferguson doesn’t give local lads enough game-time.

Its statement said: “The unanswered question is what next for our youth academy?

“ICT have a history of producing top quality youth players, with many in the current system capable of stepping up, but unfortunately, we have a manager who doesn’t play them and wants them to train 140 miles away from where they live.

“It seems that the manager will continue in his position, despite his failure, and he will continue to disregard the opportunity for local home-grown talent.

Friday’s statement from Caley Thistle said on this subject: “For the avoidance of any doubt, we absolutely intend to continue to develop our own homegrown Highland boys and we will take the appropriate steps to make sure that by being creative, innovative and practical, they do not miss out on the chance to have a pathway to first-team football with their team.”

Ferguson, who is nine months into a three-year contract, is to remain in charge of ICT along with assistant Gary Bollan.

Caley Thistle have been approached for comment to these fresh concerns raised by the trust.

