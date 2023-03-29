Sean Welsh red card appeal success for Caley Thistle as SFA change it to yellow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh has had his red card against Partick Thistle changed to a caution after a successful appeal by the Championship club.

The midfielder was shocked as referee Grant Irvine booked him early in the second half for a challenge near the halfway line on Thistle livewire Scott Tiffoney.

The decision in the 1-0 win for ICT was widely criticised by pundits in a game screened live on BBC Scotland.

Manager Billy Dodds announced at full-time the club would appeal the call to the Scottish FA and on Wednesday morning the red card was downgraded to a caution.

The club is pleased to announce that the SFA Fast Track Appeal Panel has upheld our appeal against club captain Sean Welsh's red card from Friday night. It has now been reduced to a yellow card. pic.twitter.com/ifyT4ma7Wr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 29, 2023

The 33-year-old is now free to play for the Highlanders in Saturday’s crunch clash against fellow promotion contenders Morton at Cappielow.

Inverness are in sixth position, six points away from fourth-placed Partick Thistle, but with a game in hand. Having their skipper available is a massive boost for Dodds.