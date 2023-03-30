Ross County aim to follow Scotland’s route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County aim to follow Scotland’s route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay

Staggies can be inspired by national side's win over Spain when they tackle leaders Celtic in Dingwall.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group

Ross County manager Malky Mackay reckons Scotland’s stunning victory over Spain can offer his side hope ahead of Sunday’s Premiership showdown with defending champions Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou’s  league-leading Hoops have won their last 14 games in all competitions and are nine points ahead of Rangers as they seek to close in on the title.

A 2-0 defeat by St Mirren last September is their only domestic loss this season and their passing style and clinical finishing under their Australian head coach leaves opponents trailing.

County only lost 2-1 against Celtic at Parkhead in November and have been competitive despite losing twice against the top team in league and cup action this season in Dingwall.

Scotland fans watched on with joy and admiration as Steve Clarke’s team were out of possession 75% of the time at Hampden, yet won the Euro 2024 qualifier thanks to Scott McTominay’s brilliant brace.

Almost 10 years ago, as Cardiff City manager, Mackay guided his men to a 3-2 win over a similarly impressive Manchester City in the club’s first home game back in England’s top-flight for 51 years.

Top teams don’t always secure wins

Therefore, the Staggies boss has reason to believe the impossible could become possible in the Highlands this weekend.

He said: “Tactically, there are ways of playing games. Clearly, Spain are one of the best possession sides in the world.

“Steve had his tactics to play against Spain and it can be similar at times when you play against the Old Firm.

“We did the exact same thing at Cardiff against Manchester City when we beat them. It doesn’t always confer that when you have possession of the ball, you win the game. Lots of factors come into it.

“You know when you play against Celtic, in general, they will have a lot of the ball. You have to be patient and calm out of possession.

“You have to be comfortable not having the ball. That’s the case when you play the top two and that’s what I have preached over the last 18 months as far as my team is concerned. Be patient out of possession.”

Plenty can happen after league splits

Ross County are second bottom of the league, two points ahead of Dundee United, who face Rangers on Saturday, and one point below Kilmarnock.

And they return to action for the first time since losing 2-1 at Livingston on March 18.

After tackling Celtic, County will face St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts before the split for the final five tension-filled fixtures.

Mackay is adamant the battle at the bottom is not a three-way tussle.

He said: “I don’t think so, because of the fact that we all play each other once the split happens.

“I think if anybody was foolish enough to say that it’s only about Dundee United, Ross County and Kilmarnock, then you haven’t watched a lot of football.

“Runs happen at any point in the league, and pressure comes on at the end of the season – lots of different factors come into play, especially when you move into those final five games.

“I’m just starting straight at the team that’s in front of our face.”

Squad changes alter clubs’ abilities

Last season, County secured a brilliant top-six finish as they challenged Dundee United and Motherwell for the respective European spots.

Mackay stressed that, outside the top three places, no team, no matter their size, can be assured of finishing where they want to be.

He added: “You look at years gone by at the teams that have challenged one year and not the next – the turnover of squads are huge.

“If you can keep a squad together, you can build on it. I’ve spoken before about the players we lost.

Ross County celebrate securing a top six-spot at at Pittodrie last season.

“This league is so precarious and so balanced, outside of that two-and-a-half – because Hearts have had a little run for a couple of years, and Aberdeen did have a run under Derek McInnes – anybody can beat anybody.

“You saw last year that big city clubs like Aberdeen and Hibernian ended up in the bottom six.

“A club with big investment in it like Dundee United has ended up in an area this season that you would normally see us being in with two or three others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in…
Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay excited by potential of Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi following Ross County…
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (L) and Livingston's Cristian Montano. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Staggies slow out the blocks after a free week -…
Simon Murray celebrates Ross County's goal against Livingston. Image: SNS
Simon Murray hungry to make Ross County impact after claiming goal against Livingston
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jordan White says new-found goalscoring belief runs throughout whole Ross County team
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay anticipates fine margins when Ross County travel to Livingston

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
7
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented