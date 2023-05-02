Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran admits he wanted Celtic to reach Scottish Cup final – so he could try to make more happy Hampden memories against them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran admits he wanted Celtic to reach Scottish Cup final – so he could try to make more happy Hampden memories against them

The midfielder would love a second Scottish Cup winner's medal after the Highland club lifted the trophy in 2015, defeating the Hoops along the way.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran, right, is on the trail of a second Scottish Cup winners' medal and promotion to the top table via the play-offs. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran, right, is on the trail of a second Scottish Cup winners' medal and promotion to the top table via the play-offs. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran hopes to create fresh Scottish Cup memories against Celtic when the sides meet in next month’s final.

The Irishman, who won the competition with Inverness in 2015, is on the hunt for more glory as the club look for a fourth-ever cup win against the Hoops, following victories in 2000, 2003 and in the semi-finals en route to the trophy eight years ago.

Championship side Inverness beat League One opponents Falkirk 3-0 in this season’s  semi-finals on Saturday, with Ange Postcoglou’s rampant Celtis side seeing off Rangers 1-0 on Sunday as they chase a domestic treble.

Doran, who remains a key figure at Caley Thistle under Billy Dodds, was a substitute when ICT dramatically defeated Celtic 3-2 after extra-time on the way to their sole Scottish Cup success.

The wide midfielder admits Celtic were the opponents he hoped would join Inverness in the final.

He said: “My preference would have been Celtic to get back to Hampden against them and try and create some special memories against them again.

“If something like that could happen again it would be perfect.

“Obviously, they are the best team in Scotland, and they are flying high at the moment. It will be tough, but it will be great to play against them.

“We just want to enjoy ourselves as this is a free hit for us in the final really.”

Aaron Doran was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Jags in 2015, seeing off Celtic in the semi-finals then Falkirk in the final. Image: SNS Group

Two Premiership knock-outs for ICT

Caley Thistle have reached Scottish Cup final, despite having been knocked out of this season’s competition.

ICT were put back into the competition at Queen’s Park’s expense after the Spiders were punished for playing the ineligible Euan Henderson against them in a 2-0 win in January.

They grasped their second chance in real style, sweeping past Premiership Livingston 3-0, before beating top-flight Kilmarnock 2-1 after losing an early goal.

Doran reckons having already beaten two top-table teams gives Caley Thistle every reason to believe they can cause an unbelievable shock next month back at the national stadium.

When asked to compare this term’s Scottish Cup run to their experience of the competition in 2015, he said: “This is probably bigger.

“To knock out two Premiership clubs in the last two rounds and then beat a good Falkirk side has been terrific – nobody would have expected either of the clubs to reach the last four.

“We just need to keep our heads up and see how the final goes.

“Celtic are a massive club, but we will use that free hit by going out and trying to express ourselves. Then you never know what can happen.”

‘Normal’ week was big help – Doran

There was a distinctly low-key build-up to Saturday’s semi with Falkirk – where Inverness beat the Bairns thanks to Billy Mckay’s double and a header from Dan MacKay.

Doran believes trying to keep a lid on the magnitude of the occasion might well aid their cause again for the showpiece.

He added: “There had been a calmness in the build-up to the Falkirk game. Even in training all week, you would never have known that we were about to play in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“It was just like a normal week and hopefully we can do something like that again in the lead-up to this final.

“Obviously it’s a far bigger occasion against Celtic as they are a bigger opposition, but you never know what can happen.

“We got back into the cup luckily and we have kicked on since that in both the league and in the cup. So hopefully it’s something which has been written in the stars.

“It’s the first time a team has reached the Scottish Cup final after being beaten, but we haven’t looked back since then. We have kicked on and it’s pushed us up in the league.”

On the final night of the Championship season, this Friday, ICT know a win against visitors Ayr United will secure a promotion play-off spot for the second season running. Anything less means they miss out.

