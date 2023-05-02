Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran admits he wanted Celtic to reach Scottish Cup final – so he could try to make more happy Hampden memories against them

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran hopes to create fresh Scottish Cup memories against Celtic when the sides meet in next month’s final.

The Irishman, who won the competition with Inverness in 2015, is on the hunt for more glory as the club look for a fourth-ever cup win against the Hoops, following victories in 2000, 2003 and in the semi-finals en route to the trophy eight years ago.

Championship side Inverness beat League One opponents Falkirk 3-0 in this season’s semi-finals on Saturday, with Ange Postcoglou’s rampant Celtis side seeing off Rangers 1-0 on Sunday as they chase a domestic treble.

Doran, who remains a key figure at Caley Thistle under Billy Dodds, was a substitute when ICT dramatically defeated Celtic 3-2 after extra-time on the way to their sole Scottish Cup success.

The wide midfielder admits Celtic were the opponents he hoped would join Inverness in the final.

He said: “My preference would have been Celtic to get back to Hampden against them and try and create some special memories against them again.

“If something like that could happen again it would be perfect.

“Obviously, they are the best team in Scotland, and they are flying high at the moment. It will be tough, but it will be great to play against them.

“We just want to enjoy ourselves as this is a free hit for us in the final really.”

Two Premiership knock-outs for ICT

Caley Thistle have reached Scottish Cup final, despite having been knocked out of this season’s competition.

ICT were put back into the competition at Queen’s Park’s expense after the Spiders were punished for playing the ineligible Euan Henderson against them in a 2-0 win in January.

They grasped their second chance in real style, sweeping past Premiership Livingston 3-0, before beating top-flight Kilmarnock 2-1 after losing an early goal.

Doran reckons having already beaten two top-table teams gives Caley Thistle every reason to believe they can cause an unbelievable shock next month back at the national stadium.

When asked to compare this term’s Scottish Cup run to their experience of the competition in 2015, he said: “This is probably bigger.

“To knock out two Premiership clubs in the last two rounds and then beat a good Falkirk side has been terrific – nobody would have expected either of the clubs to reach the last four.

“We just need to keep our heads up and see how the final goes.

“Celtic are a massive club, but we will use that free hit by going out and trying to express ourselves. Then you never know what can happen.”

‘Normal’ week was big help – Doran

There was a distinctly low-key build-up to Saturday’s semi with Falkirk – where Inverness beat the Bairns thanks to Billy Mckay’s double and a header from Dan MacKay.

Doran believes trying to keep a lid on the magnitude of the occasion might well aid their cause again for the showpiece.

He added: “There had been a calmness in the build-up to the Falkirk game. Even in training all week, you would never have known that we were about to play in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“It was just like a normal week and hopefully we can do something like that again in the lead-up to this final.

🏆 The @ScottishCup Final is set! We will face @CelticFC at Hampden Park on Saturday 3rd June. Full Fixture and Ticketing Info TBC. pic.twitter.com/LoKfNfT1la — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 30, 2023

“Obviously it’s a far bigger occasion against Celtic as they are a bigger opposition, but you never know what can happen.

“We got back into the cup luckily and we have kicked on since that in both the league and in the cup. So hopefully it’s something which has been written in the stars.

“It’s the first time a team has reached the Scottish Cup final after being beaten, but we haven’t looked back since then. We have kicked on and it’s pushed us up in the league.”

On the final night of the Championship season, this Friday, ICT know a win against visitors Ayr United will secure a promotion play-off spot for the second season running. Anything less means they miss out.