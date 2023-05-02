North Region Junior football: Stoneywood Parkvale boss delighted with solid first season after promotion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood Parkvale consolidated fifth place in the McBookie Premier League with an ultimately comfortable 4-1 victory over second-bottom Dufftown at Arjo Wiggins Park.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring after just two minutes, an advantage that lasted just a few minutes when a short corner left Neale Davidson to drive home from the corner of the penalty box.

Two minutes later, Davidson turned from scorer to provide for Stoneywood Parkvale, his corner finding the head of Dan Milne, who made no mistake.

It was 3-1 after 33 minutes, when Josh Peters’ cross was met by Dan Agnew. Although his effort was saved, Cory Ritchie was on hand to tap the ball home.

The scoring was complete seven minutes into the second period when Craig Marshall played an excellent ball in for Agnew who finished with aplomb.

Stoneywood Parkvale manager Ian Davidson was happy with his team’s performance, saying: “It was a really comfortable win in the end, although when they scored early on, I thought we were in for a tricky afternoon.

“To be honest, it’s been a really enjoyable season and having just come up, we were expecting to be down at the wrong end of the table.

“Early on we lost six on the bounce and held a team meeting in Nairn of all places and changed the formation and went on a 16-match unbeaten run.

“They’re an experienced bunch of guys and they took it on board and have been brilliant, as have the coaches.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the committee, who have been unbelievably supportive throughout the season.”

Stoneywood Parkvale are at champions Culter on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7pm), before finishing the campaign at home to Stonehaven in a week’s time.

“It’s two tough games and although we beat Culter earlier in the season, we know how hard it’ll be,” Davidson added. “It’s a bit of a free hit if I’m honest and I enjoy going to Crombie Park as it’s an excellent surface.

“With Nathan Greig back after suspension we have a full squad to choose from.

“Over the summer, our main challenge will be holding on to our players.

“We’ll be without my son Neale, who is going travelling for a year, and I’m sure clubs will be in for several of the others in the squad.”