Caley Thistle dealing in Billy Dodds offers stability, says ICT fan podcaster

Handing Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds a new deal has been a split decision – but it’s the correct one as the Championship club targets promotion from August.

That’s the view of Stevie Riley, from fans’ podcast The Wyness Shuffle, as the Scottish Cup runners-up reshape their squad ahead of their seventh successive stint in the second-tier.

Injuries deep within the playing pool wrecked ICT’s chances of promotion last term, although a late run of form took them to within one victory of a play-off place.

A surge all the way to the Scottish Cup final, which they lost 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic, raised Dodds’ stock higher at the end of his second year in charge.

The 54-year-old former Ross County number two was out of contract after the cup final, but the board rewarded the ex-Scotland striker with an extension which runs until the summer of 2025.

Dodds had managed Inverness for 100 matches, with a 43% win rate, only just behind front-runners Steve Paterson and John Robertson, who both managed 45.5%.

Inverness finished sixth in the division in May, but that was just three points away from runners-up Ayr United and a further five points behind champions Dundee.

Despite taking the team to Hampden, some supporters felt the league results were not good enough to merit a fresh deal, while others felt it was the obvious decision for the board to make.

Dodds had to get contract for cup run

Riley acknowledges not everyone welcomes the news, but he’s confident Dodds can deliver a genuine title shot in 2023/24.

He said: “I am happy with it, although going by the social media reaction, it’s a decision which has split some of the fans, at least in the immediate period.

“I think what we need with Robbie Deas joining Kilmarnock and perhaps others to follow is a bit of stability.

“Fans do largely realise the issues we had with injuries last season, but on the back of the cup run, Billy deserved another shot. You can’t not give a contract to the manager after he leads you to the Scottish Cup final.

“Last season, no team in our league would have been successful had they faced the scale of injuries we had to deal with.

“To have nine or 10 players sitting in the stand in any given week, and for so long, you’re always going to struggle.

“Billy will know where improvements need to be made though in terms of the league, which is the priority. The board have backed him with a two-year contract.

“We need to get out of the Championship, which won’t be easy with Dundee United coming down.

“For me, the back-to-back defeats by Hamilton this year were so costly, but we look ahead, and will aim for a good start to the season.”

Zak Delaney can step into Deas’ boots

With 13 players 0ut of contract, centre half Robbie Deas was the first to exit after the final as he joined Premiership Kilmarnock, while fellow defender Wallace Duffy and midfielder Lewis Hyde signed on for another year.

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran signed a one-year extension, but forward/winger Steven Boyd and midfielder Ben Woods left the club.

Striker Shane Sutherland has also moved on as he and the club are at odds over how his exit was confirmed.

New deals are on the table for Billy Mckay, Scott Allardice, Danny Devine, Austin Samuels, Ethan Cairns, Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem.

Overall, Riley feels there are reasons to remain positive about the squad as ICT make decisions over the rest of the squad.

He added: “I see Zak Delaney as a ready-made replacement for Robbie Deas. If Zak can keep check of his temperament a little bit, he will be fine.

“Wallace Duffy, who was my man-of-the-match in the Scottish Cup final, and Cammy Harper at the back too, along with Danny Devine is a good starting point. I am comfortable with that, with maybe one more in to provide cover.

“You can have David Carson slotting into midfield and we’ve (midfielder) Roddy MacGregor fit and available. He’s like a new signing.

“It is difficult these days for Inverness to recruit. You get players come for a year and then they move on.

“The likes of Kirk Broadfoot, who was successful two seasons ago now, was based here part-time.”

The Caley Jags have to confirm whether new contracts will be given to first-team coaches Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson, the latter of whom also coaches the under-18s and the goalkeepers.