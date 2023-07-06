Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds explains defensive reshuffle plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds explains defensive reshuffle plans

Manager Dodds wants his new arrival from rivals Queen's Park to make the Inverness right-back position his own this coming season.

By Paul Chalk
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson is being challenged by Billy Dodds to make the Caley Thistle right-back role his own this season.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Championship rivals Queen’s Park scored against ICT in the 1-1 opening league draw last year. 

Inverness head coach Dodds wants to see the same attacking intent, allied with natural defensive qualities, from Davidson in order to play David Carson in his original midfield spot and shift Wallace Duffy into the heart of the backline.

Dodds reveals defensive reshuffle plans

He said: “At right-back, David Carson has done a great job and he will still play there if Jake is injured or suspended or he’s not performing, although we hope he is.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“Wallace Duffy can also play at right-back, but, with Robbie Deas leaving, I’d be looking more at Wallace for centre-half, which is his more natural position – even though he was unbelievable in the Scottish Cup final (the 3-1 loss against Celtic).

“He played (Daizen) Maeda out the game. He was taken off and Wallace set up our goal.

“I have always wanted attacking full-backs. I have that (down the left side) with Cammy Harper.

“That’s what I hopefully have with Jake.

“I want versatility and good cover and I know David Carson can play right-back, as can Wallace, and now we have Jake for that position.

“I really want Jake to go and grab it, because we saw what he could do against us last season for Queen’s Park, who we play again on the first day of the season.

“Jake likes to get forward and score goals, as he did against us last season.”

Right-back Jake Davidson has a chance to be a first-team ICT regular. Image: Caley Thistle FC

Gilmour is an ‘all-round’ midfielder

Davidson has been joined at the Caledonian Stadium by ex-St Johnstone middle man Charlie Gilmour, the 24-year-old having impressed on loan at Cove Rangers last term before an ankle injury in December halted his rise.

Freed by the Saints, Dodds moved quickly after getting the nod about Gilmour’s potential.

Dodds said: “I have spoken to (ex-St Johnstone manager) Callum Davidson, Bob Malcolm (who coached him when on loan at Alloa Athletic) and (ex-Cove Rangers boss) Jim McIntyre and they all spoke so highly of Charlie.

“They say he’s an all-round player, who really does have a bit of everything.

“With Scott Allardice moving on (to Ross County), Charlie can slip in there – I am trying to cover all bases with the players we have brought in.

“Charlie has a great range of passing. He can get involved in the game, he can tackle, and I hope he now matures into the career not only I know he can have, but also the coaches and managers I have spoken to about him.

“We have to be patient with Jake and Charlie. They are young lads, but we hope they have big careers in front of them.

“Both are physical, athletic lads with plenty of years in them and we’re delighted to get them. They are both really good footballers who will bring something different to our team.

Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS.

“We need to try and hit the ground running and they are both important players for us.”

Elgin City and Nairn County first up

Caley Thistle’s pre-season fixtures start this Saturday when they host League Two Elgin City, now managed by Ross Draper – who won the Scottish Cup with ICT in 2015.

Next Tuesday, Inverness make the short trip to Nairn County before kicking off their Viaplay Cup campaign on July 15 against Bonnyrigg Rose, also of League Two.

