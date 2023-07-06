Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds explains defensive reshuffle plans

Jake Davidson is being challenged by Billy Dodds to make the Caley Thistle right-back role his own this season.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Championship rivals Queen’s Park scored against ICT in the 1-1 opening league draw last year.

Inverness head coach Dodds wants to see the same attacking intent, allied with natural defensive qualities, from Davidson in order to play David Carson in his original midfield spot and shift Wallace Duffy into the heart of the backline.

Dodds reveals defensive reshuffle plans

He said: “At right-back, David Carson has done a great job and he will still play there if Jake is injured or suspended or he’s not performing, although we hope he is.

“Wallace Duffy can also play at right-back, but, with Robbie Deas leaving, I’d be looking more at Wallace for centre-half, which is his more natural position – even though he was unbelievable in the Scottish Cup final (the 3-1 loss against Celtic).

“He played (Daizen) Maeda out the game. He was taken off and Wallace set up our goal.

“I have always wanted attacking full-backs. I have that (down the left side) with Cammy Harper.

“That’s what I hopefully have with Jake.

“I want versatility and good cover and I know David Carson can play right-back, as can Wallace, and now we have Jake for that position.

“I really want Jake to go and grab it, because we saw what he could do against us last season for Queen’s Park, who we play again on the first day of the season.

“Jake likes to get forward and score goals, as he did against us last season.”

Gilmour is an ‘all-round’ midfielder

Davidson has been joined at the Caledonian Stadium by ex-St Johnstone middle man Charlie Gilmour, the 24-year-old having impressed on loan at Cove Rangers last term before an ankle injury in December halted his rise.

Freed by the Saints, Dodds moved quickly after getting the nod about Gilmour’s potential.

Dodds said: “I have spoken to (ex-St Johnstone manager) Callum Davidson, Bob Malcolm (who coached him when on loan at Alloa Athletic) and (ex-Cove Rangers boss) Jim McIntyre and they all spoke so highly of Charlie.

“They say he’s an all-round player, who really does have a bit of everything.

“With Scott Allardice moving on (to Ross County), Charlie can slip in there – I am trying to cover all bases with the players we have brought in.

“Charlie has a great range of passing. He can get involved in the game, he can tackle, and I hope he now matures into the career not only I know he can have, but also the coaches and managers I have spoken to about him.

“We have to be patient with Jake and Charlie. They are young lads, but we hope they have big careers in front of them.

“Both are physical, athletic lads with plenty of years in them and we’re delighted to get them. They are both really good footballers who will bring something different to our team.

“We need to try and hit the ground running and they are both important players for us.”

Elgin City and Nairn County first up

Caley Thistle’s pre-season fixtures start this Saturday when they host League Two Elgin City, now managed by Ross Draper – who won the Scottish Cup with ICT in 2015.

Next Tuesday, Inverness make the short trip to Nairn County before kicking off their Viaplay Cup campaign on July 15 against Bonnyrigg Rose, also of League Two.