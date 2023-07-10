Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals

Billy Mckay is keen to repay Caley Thistle’s “great” fans for their backing when his future hung in the balance – by continuing to hit the net.

The former Northern Ireland international was in real danger of being prised away from the Highlanders as he and the Championship club failed to agree new terms.

Rivals Ayr United tabled a bid and there was interest from elsewhere in Scotland, as ICT fans feared their star man was set to leave.

Thankfully, the out-of-contract 34-year-old was then offered a two-year deal – which he signed last week as he eyes a latest shot at getting back to the Premiership with the Highlanders.

Supporters were desperate for Mckay, who is only one goal shy of Dennis Wyness’ club-record 101 Caley Thistle goals, to remain in the north.

Mckay – ‘Fans were willing me to stay’

Mckay, who netted in Saturday’s friendly 4-1 win over Elgin City, has fans firmly in mind as he gets set for a crack at Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday after Tuesday’s friendly at Nairn County.

He said: “I always wanted to stay here. It took longer than everyone wanted, but we got there in the end.

“I am delighted to stay and I’m going to get my head down and keep scoring goals for this club.

“The fans have been great with me and hopefully I can keep repaying them. I seen the fans were willing me to stay.

“I just had to take my time and do what was best for my family and I. This is what we decided and I am delighted to be here.”

Quickfire aim to match club record

Moving on would have denied the popular player the chance to match Wyness’ impressive stand-alone tally.

A goal against League Two Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend would do just that.

Mckay said: “It would be great to get the record – the sooner the better.

“I want to tick that off as soon as I can. I will try every game possible to score goals and try to help this team the best way I can. Some days I score, some days I don’t. I’ll just keep plugging away.”

Brooks is ‘great signing’ for ICT

Mckay has welcomed the arrival of a new team-mate in the shape of Adam Brooks, a highly-rated 19-year-old striker, who has joined from Celtic, where he has banged in the goals for their B side in the Lowland League.

He said: “Adam, coming in from Celtic, has had a very good youth background, as well as playing for the Celtic B team. He will be looking to get straight into the team – it’s a great signing for us.

“I believe he turned down a contract to come to us, so that’s great for the club and hopefully he can kick straight on.”

Sharp Samuels can be ‘big asset’

Another forward, Austin Samuels, bagged a double in his 45-minute appearance during Saturday’s 4-1 friendly victory over Elgin City.

Mckay was impressed with the former Wolves player and feels, in general, the squad have come back sharp little more than a month after losing 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

He added: “Aussie has come in looking really sharp and hopefully, if he stays injury-free, he can be a big asset this season.

“Overall, pre-season is all about getting your fitness levels up and sharpness in your legs.

“We had a tough week (at training), so it was good to get a game. This pre-season has been a short turnaround. We have two (friendly) games, so we have to make the most of it.

“The lads were terrific, moved the ball really well and created a good number of chances. For the first game back, we looked really sharp.”

Missed title chances in past two years

Once the Viaplay Cup group stages are over, the Championship will start on August 5 against Queen’s Park, who were 2-1 friendly winners at Premiership Ross County on Saturday.

An injury-ravaged campaign impacted on ICT last term as they were nudged down to sixth spot on the final night when they lost 2-1 to Ayr United.

Relegated Premiership side Dundee United start the season as favourites, but lethal frontman Mckay insists six successive years out of the top league is too long.

He added: “In the last two years, while we’ve had a lot of positives, the negative is we’re still in the Championship, so we need to start the season well.

“That starts in the Viaplay Cup as we look to again get out of the group stages and into the knockouts.

“I’m sure the gaffer will add a couple more signings and we will have another strong squad.

FULL TIME: ICTFC 4-1 Elgin City We win our first pre-season match back thanks to a double from Austin Samuels and goals from Aaron Doran and Billy Mckay. pic.twitter.com/WDYjk5FUKm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 8, 2023

“The last two seasons have maybe been missed opportunities for us (as Kilmarnock and Dundee won the title).

“We shouldn’t fear anyone. Teams will have bigger budgets than us, but we have a really good core of players, including the young players. I’m sure they will progress this year and that can only help us get better as a team.

“It’s fine margins in this league. You look at the spell in the middle of the season where we didn’t win (eight successive games).

“If you win a couple of those, you are right in the mix. We must ensure we don’t go on a run like that this season.

“We believe, if we keep everyone fit, we have one of the strongest squads in the division.”