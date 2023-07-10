Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals

The Inverness striker signed a two-year deal after weeks of uncertainty - and he appreciated the support.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group

Billy Mckay is keen to repay Caley Thistle’s “great” fans for their backing when his future hung in the balance – by continuing to hit the net.

The former Northern Ireland international was in real danger of being prised away from the Highlanders as he and the Championship club failed to agree new terms.

Rivals Ayr United tabled a bid and there was interest from elsewhere in Scotland, as ICT fans feared their star man was set to leave.

Thankfully, the out-of-contract 34-year-old was then offered a two-year deal – which he signed last week as he eyes a latest shot at getting back to the Premiership with the Highlanders.

Supporters were desperate for Mckay, who is only one goal shy of Dennis Wyness’ club-record 101 Caley Thistle goals, to remain in the north.

Mckay – ‘Fans were willing me to stay’

Mckay, who netted in Saturday’s friendly 4-1 win over Elgin City, has fans firmly in mind as he gets set for a crack at Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday after Tuesday’s friendly at Nairn County.

He said: “I always wanted to stay here. It took longer than everyone wanted, but we got there in the end.

Billy Mckay’s double against Falkirk in May took Inverness into last season’s Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

“I am delighted to stay and I’m going to get my head down and keep scoring goals for this club.

“The fans have been great with me and hopefully I can keep repaying them. I seen the fans were willing me to stay.

“I just had to take my time and do what was best for my family and I. This is what we decided and I am delighted to be here.”

Quickfire aim to match club record

Moving on would have denied the popular player the chance to match Wyness’ impressive stand-alone tally.

A goal against League Two Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend would do just that.

Mckay said: “It would be great to get the record – the sooner the better.

“I want to tick that off as soon as I can. I will try every game possible to score goals and try to help this team the best way I can. Some days I score, some days I don’t. I’ll just keep plugging away.”

Brooks is ‘great signing’ for ICT

Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mckay has welcomed the arrival of a new team-mate in the shape of Adam Brooks, a highly-rated 19-year-old striker, who has joined from Celtic, where he has banged in the goals for their B side in the Lowland League.

He said: “Adam, coming in from Celtic, has had a very good youth background, as well as playing for the Celtic B team. He will be looking to get straight into the team – it’s a great signing for us.

“I believe he turned down a contract to come to us, so that’s great for the club and hopefully he can kick straight on.”

Sharp Samuels can be ‘big asset’

Another forward, Austin Samuels, bagged a double in his 45-minute appearance during Saturday’s 4-1 friendly victory over Elgin City.

Mckay was impressed with the former Wolves player and feels, in general, the squad have come back sharp little more than a month after losing 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

He added: “Aussie has come in looking really sharp and hopefully, if he stays injury-free, he can be a big asset this season.

ICT striker Austin Samuels showed a killer touch two score twice against Elgin City in Saturday’s home friendly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Overall, pre-season is all about getting your fitness levels up and sharpness in your legs.

“We had a tough week (at training), so it was good to get a game. This pre-season has been a short turnaround. We have two (friendly) games, so we have to make the most of it.

“The lads were terrific, moved the ball really well and created a good number of chances. For the first game back, we looked really sharp.”

Missed title chances in past two years

Once the Viaplay Cup group stages are over, the Championship will start on August 5 against Queen’s Park, who were 2-1 friendly winners at Premiership Ross County on Saturday.

An injury-ravaged campaign impacted on ICT last term as they were nudged down to sixth spot on the final night when they lost 2-1 to Ayr United.

Relegated Premiership side Dundee United start the season as favourites, but lethal frontman Mckay insists six successive years out of the top league is too long.

He added: “In the last two years, while we’ve had a lot of positives, the negative is we’re still in the Championship, so we need to start the season well.

“That starts in the Viaplay Cup as we look to again get out of the group stages and into the knockouts.

“I’m sure the gaffer will add a couple more signings and we will have another strong squad.

“The last two seasons have maybe been missed opportunities for us (as Kilmarnock and Dundee won the title).

“We shouldn’t fear anyone. Teams will have bigger budgets than us, but we have a really good core of players, including the young players. I’m sure they will progress this year and that can only help us get better as a team.

“It’s fine margins in this league. You look at the spell in the middle of the season where we didn’t win (eight successive games).

“If you win a couple of those, you are right in the mix. We must ensure we don’t go on a run like that this season.

“We believe, if we keep everyone fit, we have one of the strongest squads in the division.”

