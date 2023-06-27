EXCLUSIVE: Ayr United make move for out of contract Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay

Ayr United have made a shock bid to sign Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay.

It’s understood ICT’s Championship rivals have tabled a bid to tempt the 34-year-old former Northern Ireland international to Somerset Park.

Inverness supporters have been waiting for their club to secure the services of the attacker, who netted 19 goals last term in a season that culminated with the Scottish Cup final where they lost to treble-winners Celtic on June 3.

However, both parties have failed to agree on a new deal and Mckay is a free agent as he weighs up his options.

Mckay goals took ICT to cup final

Mckay’s 19 goals included a brace against Falkirk in their 3-0 victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semis at Hampden.

Lee Bullen’s United beat ICT 2-1 on the final night of the regular league season on May 5 to deny Billy Dodds’ side a second successive shot at the play-offs, having reached the final in 2022.

Inverness were nudged down to sixth spot as a result while Ayr were beaten by Partick Thistle over two legs in their play-off quarter-final.

Ayr are fighting to hold on to 24-goal Dipo Akinyemi and have reportedly knocked back a couple of six-figure bids for the striker.

Mckay rejoined Caley Thistle for the third time in his career two years ago after he left Ross County, snapped up by Dodds, who had taken over the manager’s job after working with interim boss Neil McCann.

The striker is only one away from the 101-goal record set by legend Dennis Wyness.