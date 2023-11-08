Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson

The ex-Inverness play-maker says landing the ex-Everton star and caretaker manager as the boss raises the levels at the Caledonian Stadium.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former Caley Thistle star Richie Hart reckons recruiting Duncan Ferguson has raised the levels at the Championship club.

The ex-midfielder spent six years with ICT from 2002 and helped the club win promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 2004.

Eight defeats over nine winless game at the start of this season led to boss Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson being sacked.

It came just a few months after their 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic and missing out on a second successive play-off spot on the last night of league action.

Ferguson, who starred for Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle also coached at Everton and was caretaker manager at the Premier League Toffees.

Hart believes landing Ferguson offers the ninth-placed Highlanders a real chance of more than a survival battle in 2023/24.

Ferguson gives ‘everyone a lift’ – Hart

He said: “Billy Dodds and Barry Wilson did a really good job at Caley Thistle.

“However, I think there had to be a change just because results had not been going their way. They had done as much as they could and the club maybe just needed new impetus.

“To recruit someone of Duncan’s stature will have given the whole place a lift, got everyone buzzing again and that’s what was needed. Things had maybe become just that little bit stale.

“With the experience Duncan has, having played and coached at the highest level, standards will be extremely high.

“Hopefully, this will give the club the change and direction it needed to move forward.”

Richie Hart, left, in top-flight action in 2004 against Aberdeen’s Scott Severin. Image: SNS Group

Ferguson ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for ICT

A four-match unbeaten run since taking over has seen Ferguson’s team move off bottom spot by one point, but crucially move to within striking distance of several sides.

Hart believes the immediate Ferguson impact can lead to a steady rise over the coming weeks.

He said: “It’s always the same names that get mentioned for jobs when they come up in Scotland.

“Out of the blue, it was Duncan Ferguson. Very few people would have thought he would even have been on their radar.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for what I felt the club needed. It needed freshness and someone with new ideas, someone with that passion, experience and professionalism.

“This is an opportunity for Duncan as well to show what he can do in the Championship, which is a very tough league.

“However, if he can put any sort of run together, as Caley Thistle have shown in this division in previous seasons, one minute they could be second-bottom, the next you’re in and around the play-offs.

“If he can build upon this current run, confidence will get higher and higher. Who knows where they could end up?

“They could be right up the table and Duncan could have them pushing for the promotion play-offs.”

David Wotherspoon, left in action for ICT against Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS Group

New signings offer extra dimensions

And Hart believes signing ex-St Johnstone attacking midfielder David Wotherspoon and ex-Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan can give ICT added bite after they penned deals initially until January.

He added: “Caley Thistle have a really good squad, including some excellent young players, some of whom have had a couple of years of playing in the Championship.

“Duncan has added the experience of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan, while Billy Mckay is still there and doing a great job. If Sheridan gets fit and starts firing, you have another really good striker there.

“Wotherspoon is a really good player and has come back from a long-term injury. Again, if he can stay fit, he could be a vital player for Caley Thistle.

“Injuries have hampered the club in the past couple of seasons, so if they can avoid those and keep their run going then there is no reason why they cannot climb the league.”

Kicking on after Dundee United draw

And Hart, who also starred for Ross County, Dundee and Brora Rangers, says Saturday’s fine 1-1 draw at unbeaten leaders Dundee United will offer Ferguson and his players further confidence no matter who they face, with Ayr and Dunfermline next up.

He said: “Saturday was always going to be the first real test for Duncan. It was going to be a measure of the progress they’ve been making in these early stages.

“Dundee United have been going so well, scoring plenty goals and are quite rightly top of the league with their performances so far.

“To come away from Tannadice with a point was a really positive result for them. It’s never an easy place to go and the draw maintains Duncan’s unbeaten start.

“Getting a point at Dundee United shows they seem to be heading in the right direction and they should be confident going in against anybody in the league.

“From what I have seen and read about Duncan so far is that he’s brought a real enthusiasm to the club and to the team, which rubs off on the players.

“He’s obviously got that stature about him. It’s clear he’s an enthusiastic guy. I think that passion he has rubs off on the players.”

More from Caley Thistle

Gavin Morrison (centre) celebrates after scoring the last goal for ICT in the 7-0 victory at Ayr United in April 2010. Image: SNS Group
Gavin Morrison will never forget Caley Thistle's magnificent seven at Ayr United
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the home and away fans at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after 'best display yet'
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson focused for return to 'title favourites' Dundee United
Caley Jags midfielder Max Anderson is determined to cause an upset at Dundee United. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Max Anderson aims to halt Dundee United's title push
Ex-Inverness star Nick Ross is helping California-based Sacramento Republic aim for the USL Championship title. This weekend, they are in the Western Conference final. Images: Courtesy of Sacramento Republic
Ex-Caley Thistle star Nick Ross going for glory with Sacramento Republic