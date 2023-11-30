Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bids to deal in David Wotherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bids to deal in David Wotherspoon

The ex-St Johnstone star has three goals in five ICT games - and he's on the manager's wish list for January when his short-term deal runs out.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson has revealed Caley Thistle are in the hunt to keep David Wotherspoon in the Highlands.

The former St Johnstone attacker was Ferguson’s first signing as manager in October and three goals in just five outings has helped take ICT off the bottom of the Championship and into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Wotherspoon, whose family are based near Edinburgh, is on a short-term deal until January.

The 33-year-old’s impressive form with Caley Thistle is likely to have alerted other clubs to the player’s availability.

David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring against Ayr United. Image: SNS Group

Club urged to deal in Wotherspoon

However, Wotherspoon, who stepped off the bench to break the deadlock in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Cowdenbeath at the weekend, is clearly enjoying his football, and has slotted in seamlessly.

When asked about the potential of extending the forward’s contract beyond January, Ferguson said: “I’ve mentioned it to the club.

“We love David, we brought him to the club, and we want him to stay. Hopefully the club can get that sorted out for us.

“There are other players who will be out of contract at the end of the season, and we want those sorted too. I’m sure the club will do their very best to keep these players.”

Ferguson wary of contracts expiring

And Wotherspoon, who was surprisingly freed by St Johnstone in May, has impressed former Everton caretaker coach Ferguson from day one.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “David’s a good lad, and you can see he’s kept himself right.

“He’s a quality player who keeps himself fit and does everything right.

“He’s really good in training, so he has been a really good signing for us.

“We want to keep him here, and we’re in the process of trying to do that.

“The club knows my position on the players, and who we want to keep with their contracts running out.

“David has been a very good signing, and he is scoring a few goals as well which is making a big difference to us.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the fans at Dundee United. Image: SNS Group

Loyal ICT supporters praised by boss

Inverness are unbeaten in seven successive games in all competitions under Ferguson.

This Saturday, they host second-top Raith Rovers, who have just one defeat to their name all season in the Championship.

Ferguson is delighted to see the fans react so well to him since the side beat a then in-form Arbroath 3-2 at Gayfield on September 30, his first fixture after replacing Billy Dodds.

He added: “The fans have been good with me.

“Obviously we’re getting results, so they will be good, but they are loyal to their club.

“They will need to support us in the tough times as well, because that will happen in football, but for the moment they’re behind us and I’m sure that will continue.

“If we lose a couple of games, I’m sure they will stick with us because they are loyal fans who have been great with me so far.”

ICT team news against of Raith clash

David Carson will sit this out Saturday, while left-back Cammy Harper is struggling with an Achilles issue and centre half Morgan Boyes has a hip flexor problem.

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor’s recovery from a long-term ankle injury is looking brighter. He has returned to light training and is to play in a bounce game against Nairn County next week.

