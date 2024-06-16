‘A cracking kit – suitably representing both old clubs’: Caley Thistle fans react to new home kit

Caley Thistle have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Caley Jags are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year following the merger of Caledonian and Inverness Thistle to begin life in the Scottish leagues in 1994.

The club’s traditional red and blue strips are accompanied with black sleeves and centre as “a nod to our history in our 30th anniversary year.”

Caley Thistle have endured a difficult few weeks following relegation to League One.

This has included a U-turn on a proposal for the first team to train in Fife, while chairman Ross Morrison and chief executive Scot Gardiner have both resigned.

On Friday, ICT announced “hugely positive” discussions had taken place with potential investors and urged suppporters to pledge their support by buying season tickets.

This weekend, the club unveiled their new home kit for the 2024-25 season.

Brian Thomson was a big fan of the design. He wrote on social media: “That’s a cracking kit, suitably representing both of the old clubs! Well done ICT.”

Ian Mills wrote: “Busy but somehow it works” while Wayne Thomson added: “At last a kit combining both heritage clubs.”

Ruairidh Duncan wasn’t quite as keen. He wrote: “Honestly, who designs these things? Third year in a row I’ll be avoiding buying the home kit.”

Alan Ogilvie asked: “Looks decent enough but do we have enough players to wear it?”

The kit is available for pre-order from shop.ictfc.com with delivery expected in the third week of July.