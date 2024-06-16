‘A cracking kit – suitably representing both old clubs’: Caley Thistle fans react to new home kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘A cracking kit – suitably representing both old clubs’: Caley Thistle fans react to new home kit

The club launched their new home kit ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

By Danny Law
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club's new home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club's new home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Caley Jags are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year following the merger of Caledonian and Inverness Thistle to begin life in the Scottish leagues in 1994.

The club’s traditional red and blue strips are accompanied with black sleeves and centre as “a nod to our history in our 30th anniversary year.”

Caley Thistle have endured a difficult few weeks following relegation to League One.

This has included a U-turn on a proposal for the first team to train in Fife, while chairman Ross Morrison and chief executive Scot Gardiner have both resigned.

On Friday, ICT announced “hugely positive” discussions had taken place with potential investors and urged suppporters to pledge their support by buying season tickets. 

The new Caley Thistle strip for the 2024-25 season. Image supplied by Caley Thistle.

This weekend, the club unveiled their new home kit for the 2024-25 season. 

Brian Thomson was a big fan of the design. He wrote on social media: “That’s a cracking kit, suitably representing both of the old clubs! Well done ICT.”

Ian Mills wrote: “Busy but somehow it works” while Wayne Thomson added: “At last a kit combining both heritage clubs.”

Ruairidh Duncan wasn’t quite as keen. He wrote: “Honestly, who designs these things? Third year in a row I’ll be avoiding buying the home kit.”

Alan Ogilvie asked: “Looks decent enough but do we have enough players to wear it?”

The kit is available for pre-order from shop.ictfc.com with delivery expected in the third week of July.

 

