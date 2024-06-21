Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation

Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran has fired parting shots at the club, claiming his P45 arrived by email as he awaited surgery this week.

The Irishman, who won the Scottish Cup in 2015 and played in the top-flight and Europa League with ICT, has exited Caledonian Stadium after almost 14 years, bowing out as a fans’ favourite.

He recently revealed to the P&J Caley Jags had twice cancelled operations to fix the ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) in his right knee suffered against Raith Rovers in April.

As the days ticked down to his operation on Wednesday this week, he had no word from the club – relegated into League One – whether they would pay for the surgery.

With the hospital demanding payment, he faced the prospect of footing the bill himself, but former ICT team-mate Shane Sutherland launched a fundraiser.

The initiative netted £10,000, double the original target, as fans and ex-pros in the game rallied round to support the 33-year-old, whose career has been repeatedly stalled by injuries.

Just this week, former ICT manager and ex-Hearts and Scotland striker John Robertson put a prized named international jersey up for auction to help aid the winger through his recovery and rehab.

‘I’ve not even been offered rehab’

Now Doran, signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, has taken to social media to have one final say on the good times, and anger at how he claims he’s been treated by Caley Thistle.

Doran said: “I just wanted to post a few clips of my time at Inverness as my time at the club has now come to an end.

“I received my P45 in an email while awaiting surgery yesterday, this being the only time that the club has contacted me.

“Surgery which the club said they would pay for, but didn’t and then allowed the public, fellow players/managers and fans to pay for.

“They have shown me no duty of care for an injury which happened playing for them on live TV and have not spoken to me once or any other out-of-contract player. I’ve not even been offered rehab.

“Personally, I find it disgraceful and unacceptable, and this should never be allowed to happen.”

Doran played almost 400 ICT games

Doran added: “Now for the positives. I came here as a 19-year-old kid and I’m now a 33-year-old man with a family living in the Highlands.

“We have won the Scottish Cup, played in Europe and finished in the top six (of the Premiership) multiple times.

“I’m very proud to have played 393 times for the club. I want to thank all the fans for your support over the 14 years and hope you get more of those days in the near future.

“You never know, I might still get my testimonial that I’m due and get to walk my three girls out on to the pitch one last time.”

Caley Thistle have been contacted for a reaction to Doran’s comments.

Praise for winger after his ICT exit

A host of Doran’s former team-mates as well as fans lined up to have their say in reply to his social media post.

Ex-ICT captain Sean Welsh said: “One of the best to wear the strip mate. A Caley legend.”

Fellow Scottish Cup winner David Raven said: “Club legend mate. Should be proud of what you’ve achieved there.”

David Carson said: “Legend – what a player and what a guy. Wish you and your family all the very best mate.”

Caleyjags agreed by saying: “Club legend. The way you have been treated is a disgrace. The club should have sorted a testimonial out (over the) last two seasons. The way we treat players who leave, or out of contract, is embarrassing. Players deserve way better.”