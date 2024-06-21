Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation

The long-serving Inverness winger labelled his treatment by ICT 'disgraceful' as he recovers from summer surgery.

By Paul Chalk
Aaron Doran is now recovering from his knee operation as he prepares for life after Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran is now recovering from his knee operation as he prepares for life after Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran has fired parting shots at the club, claiming his P45 arrived by email as he awaited surgery this week.

The Irishman, who won the Scottish Cup in 2015 and played in the top-flight and Europa League with ICT, has exited Caledonian Stadium after almost 14 years, bowing out as a fans’ favourite.

He recently revealed to the P&J Caley Jags had twice cancelled operations to fix the ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) in his right knee suffered against Raith Rovers in April.

As the days ticked down to his operation on Wednesday this week, he had no word from the club – relegated into League One – whether they would pay for the surgery.

With the hospital demanding payment, he faced the prospect of footing the bill himself, but former ICT team-mate Shane Sutherland launched a fundraiser.

Aaron Doran won the Scottish Cup with ICT in 2015, setting up Marley Watkins for the opening goal against Falkirk. Image: SNS

The initiative netted £10,000, double the original target, as fans and ex-pros in the game rallied round to support the 33-year-old, whose career has been repeatedly stalled by injuries.

Just this week, former ICT manager and ex-Hearts and Scotland striker John Robertson put a prized named international jersey up for auction to help aid the winger through his recovery and rehab.

‘I’ve not even been offered rehab’

Now Doran, signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, has taken to social media to have one final say on the good times, and anger at how he claims he’s been treated by Caley Thistle.

Doran said: “I just wanted to post a few clips of my time at Inverness as my time at the club has now come to an end.

“I received my P45 in an email while awaiting surgery yesterday, this being the only time that the club has contacted me.

“Surgery which the club said they would pay for, but didn’t and then allowed the public, fellow players/managers and fans to pay for.

“They have shown me no duty of care for an injury which happened playing for them on live TV and have not spoken to me once or any other out-of-contract player. I’ve not even been offered rehab.

“Personally, I find it disgraceful and unacceptable, and this should never be allowed to happen.”

Danny Devine and Aaron Doran celebrate winning the Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle in 2015. Image: SNS

Doran played almost 400 ICT games

Doran added: “Now for the positives. I came here as a 19-year-old kid and I’m now a 33-year-old man with a family living in the Highlands.

“We have won the Scottish Cup, played in Europe and finished in the top six (of the Premiership) multiple times.

“I’m very proud to have played 393 times for the club. I want to thank all the fans for your support over the 14 years and hope you get more of those days in the near future.

“You never know, I might still get my testimonial that I’m due and get to walk my three girls out on to the pitch one last time.”

Caley Thistle have been contacted for a reaction to Doran’s comments.

Praise for winger after his ICT exit

A host of Doran’s former team-mates as well as fans lined up to have their say in reply to his social media post.

Ex-ICT captain Sean Welsh said: “One of the best to wear the strip mate. A Caley legend.”

Fellow Scottish Cup winner David Raven said: “Club legend mate. Should be proud of what you’ve achieved there.”

David Carson said: “Legend – what a player and what a guy. Wish you and your family all the very best mate.”

Caleyjags agreed by saying: “Club legend. The way you have been treated is a disgrace. The club should have sorted a testimonial out (over the) last two seasons. The way we treat players who leave, or out of contract, is embarrassing. Players deserve way better.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans take to the pitch to protest against the club's board after a May match against Hamilton Academical. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Ross: Caley Thistle could be on the brink of a renaissance
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Mark Ridgers still open to Caley Thistle talks after turning down three offers from…
Former Inverness manager John Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Robertson auctions Scotland jersey to help Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran after knee…
Caley Thistle fans. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Long-awaited Caley Thistle statement kept fans in dark on financial situation and…
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland…
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle's local talent to rise to the League One challenge
Cammy Harper has joined English League Two side Carlisle United from Inverness. Image: Carlisle United FC.
Cammy Harper has title ambitions after switching from Caley Thistle to Carlisle United
Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha on guiding Caley Thistle in their first season in the Scottish leagues…
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club's new home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle
'A cracking kit - suitably representing both old clubs': Caley Thistle fans react to…
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Caley Thistle's Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United

Conversation