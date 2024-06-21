Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Berriedale Braes

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at Berriedale Braes.

The single-vehicle incident happened at 11.40pm on Thursday night.

The A9 in Caithness was closed for three hours to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Drivers were asked to find an alternative route while the section of the A9 was closed.

Berriedale Braes is on the NC500 tourist route.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Thursday, 20 June, 2024 we were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A9 at Berriedale Braes.

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital.”

The spokesperson added: “The road was closed to allow for recovery and reopened around 2.50am on Friday, 21 June.”

‘Difficult topography’ at Berriedale Braes improved

Berriedale Braes is on the A9 in Caithness, north of Helmsdale and south of Dunbeath.

Traffic Scotland completed a project to remove the “difficult topography” on a hairpin bend at Berriedale Braes in August 2020.

At the time, a spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The new road opened to road users on 21 August 2020 – which has improved journey times and road safety by removing the need for vehicles to slow down or stop to negotiate the bend.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to comment.