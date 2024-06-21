Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Berriedale Braes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Berriedale Braes

The road was closed for three hours during the night.

By Louise Glen
Berriedale Brase in Caithness.
The Berriedale Braes in Caithness. Image: Supplied.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at Berriedale Braes.

The single-vehicle incident happened at 11.40pm on Thursday night.

The A9 in Caithness was closed for three hours to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Drivers were asked to find an alternative route while the section of the A9 was closed.

Berriedale Braes is on the NC500 tourist route.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Thursday, 20 June, 2024 we were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A9 at Berriedale Braes.

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital.”

The spokesperson added: “The road was closed to allow for recovery and reopened around 2.50am on Friday, 21 June.”

‘Difficult topography’ at Berriedale Braes improved

Berriedale Braes is on the A9 in Caithness, north of Helmsdale and south of Dunbeath.

Traffic Scotland completed a project to remove the “difficult topography” on a hairpin bend at Berriedale Braes in August 2020.

At the time, a spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The new road opened to road users on 21 August 2020 – which has improved journey times and road safety by removing the need for vehicles to slow down or stop to negotiate the bend.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to comment.

