Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle despite Premier Sports Cup loss at Annan Athletic

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson felt his players created enough chances to win at Annan Athletic as they slid to a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat.

A first half Tommy Goss header clinched the three Group D points for the Galabankies as these new League One rivals went toe-to-toe after ICT’s relegation in May.

Ferguson, who had four starters aged under 20, knows a tough season lies in store, but he saw enough to remain upbeat at full-time.

He said: “They had one real chance when we didn’t stop the cross and Tommy Goss, who was a real handful, got his head on it to score.

“I thought we dominated the match and had most of the chances and hit the bar. We had enough chance to win this game. Cameron (Ferguson, Duncan’s son) also had a chance, which he should have scored with late on.

“But I was pleased with the players’ application. We just never defended that one action and they scored from it.

“It was a much better performance than we put in against Brora Rangers (a 4-1 friendly defeat on Tuesday).

Match-winner escaped a red card

“Their centre forward (Goss) should have been sent off in the first half (for an elbowed challenge). He gets a yellow card and should have head another yellow, if not a red.

“Had he been sent off, that would have put us in the ascendancy and given us a big advantage.”

ICT’s next Premier Sports Cup tie is next Saturday when they welcome Bonnyrigg to the Caledonian Stadium.

And Ferguson has concerns over the condition of the pitch. He said: “I am a wee bit worried about our pitch, if I’m being honest. It has been reseeded.

“The summer has not been kind to it, but hopefully it will be fine for next week and the Arbroath game a few days later.

Goss header gives Annan advantage

The main team news was positive for ICT as defender Danny Devine and strikers Billy Mckay and Adam Brooks shook off injury concerns to start.

Four of those kicking off were aged 20 or under for Inverness, which will be a common theme for the Highlanders as local youths get the nod, especially in the early part of the season.

In a change to Ferguson’s usual three or five in defence, ICT began with four in front of on-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.

After a decent start from both teams, the opener arrived on 21 minutes when a move down the right ended with Goss heading home from close range after Ryan Muir swept the cross into the box.

A fine save by Annan keeper Jamie Smith kept out Brooks when he latched on to a Mckay through ball then he stopped Jake Davidson in his tracks as the defender got into the box moments later.

At the other end, Newman came to the rescue when he dived to push clear a net-bound Aidan Smith effort, coming from a Josh Todd cross.

ICT almost find a way back into tie

Caley Thistle were so close to levelling just after the break, but Brooks then Callum MacLeod, one after another, struck the post and crossbar respectively as Annan survived.

Then home keeper Jamie Smith pushed clear a drive from Bray as the Inverness pressure intensified.

Brooks sliced a low drive wide of goal on 64 minutes from a Savage cut-back and in the dying seconds sub, Cameron Ferguson headed just wide from close range when he connected with Calum Mackay’s fine cross.

That was the last moment for ICT, who got a taste of what lies in store for them in League One from next month.

In the other Group D match on Saturday, top-flight Dundee crushed League Two hosts Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1.

ANNAN ATHLETIC (4-1-3-1): Jamie Smith 6, Quitongo 6 (Kyle Fleming 69), Gibson 6, Thomas Muir 6, Ryan Muir 7, Paul Smith 6, Dixon 6 (Quigg 87), McGowan 6, Todd 6, Aidan Smith 7, Goss 7.

Subs not used: Greg Fleming (GK), Maxwell.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Newman 6, Strachan 6 (Keogh 79), Savage 6, Devine 6, Davidson 6, MacLeod 7, Gilmour 6 (Corner 75), Longstaff 6 (MacKay 75), Bray 7, Mckay 7 (Ferguson 75), Brooks 6 (Thompson 69).

Subs not used: Rebilias (GK), Nixon.

Man of the match: Tommy Goss.

Attendance: 427.