Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop expansion plans and Network Rail weigh in on more homes planned at Bilbohall in Elgin

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s planning round-up which is packed with interesting plans.

We’ve got the latest on Strathlene Caravan Park wanting to add 20 residential caravans to its holiday park near Buckie.

Network Rail is giving its views on revised proposals for phase one of the Bilbohall development in Elgin which aims to reduce the housing waiting list.

And the next steps have been revealed for the transformation of the former Bank of Scotland branch in Fochabers.

But first, we look at Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop expansion plans which have been given the go-ahead.

APPROVED: Buckie ice cream shop expansion plans

In November 2023, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream opened up the Ice Cream Cabin at 17 Cluny Square.

The shop currently consists of a sales area, servery, preparation kitchen and store area on the ground floor.

There is a stairwell providing access to the first floor which includes a larger store area and two toilets.

Now owner Richard Simpson has been given planning permission to expand the shop to provide hot food to eat on site and off premises via a takeaway service.

There will be seating for 20 customers and a unisex toilet on the ground floor.

The renovation of the kitchen will allow for the hot food and the small scale preparation of ice cream on‐site to support the current shop.

Other work includes a takeaway collection point from a new servery window accessed from the existing footpath flanking the building to service takeaway orders.

Grant And Geoghegan represented the business in the change of use application.

What new food is coming?

The food provided will be a limited menu consisting of small batch frying of sweet and savoury snacks.

And the warming of premade foods such as pies and hotdogs, contact grilling of sandwiches and fillings and hotplate cooking of crepes and waffles.

Now the number of staff on duty will increase from about two or three to at least four.

The business will remain open seven days a week, with opening hours from 10am to 10pm in peak summer season.

SUBMITTED: Network Rail gives its thoughts on number of homes in Elgin housing development increasing

In June, we revealed the number of homes proposed for the first phase of the Bilbohall housing development in Elgin could be increased.

Moray Council already has permission for 84 properties at the grassy ground near The Wards and Elgin High School.

The fresh plans will increase that number to 106.

Designers previously said the increase is needed to help meet the growing housing shortage in Elgin and surrounding area.

What is Network Rail saying?

Network Rail has no issues with the principle of the development.

However, ir would have to object unless the following conditions were attached to any planning permission:

Construction traffic management plan submitted to the planning chiefs for approval before work started.

Wards level crossing should not be utilised for the routing of construction traffic to the development site.

All construction activities shall be carried in accordance with the approved construction traffic management plan.

They believe these would be in the interests of public safety and the protection of Network Rail infrastructure.

How big is the Elgin housing problem?

The Bilbohall development is being spearheaded by Moray Council and Grampian Housing Association to bring in more affordable homes to rent in Elgin.

As of March, the council had 3,351 applications on its waiting lists.

What are the changes to phase one?

Changes include reducing the number of proposed detached homes and bungalows and replacing them with semi-detached and terraced homes.

One three-storey block of flats has also been introduced to the revised plans, which are planned for a site at the end of Edgar Road next to Elgin High School’s playing fields.

If approved, Collective Architecture say construction could begin as soon as next year.

The local authority is solely responsible for phase one.

SEPA drop objection to Strathlene Caravan Park plans

In April, we revealed how John Sheridan wanted to expand the Strathlene Caravan Park on the eastern outskirts of Buckie.

The proposals included adding 20 residential caravans with associated hardstanding.

Sepa previously submitted an objection to the plans due to worries some of the plots are on land “highly vulnerable” to coastal flooding.

However, the objection has now been removed.

The environmental regulator say the pitches are currently already in use as grass pitches for touring caravans.

Therefore, it means there is no change in land use vulnerability.

However, bosses have recommended a site operational warning and evacuation plan for flooding events and that safe access is maintained at the site at all times during floods.

SUBMITTED: Next steps to convert former Bank of Scotland branch

It’s been nearly eight years since the Bank of Scotland announced it was closing its branch in Fochabers, and the building has been empty ever since.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to incorporate the C-listed building into a neighbouring house.

Drawings showed the customer area of the former bank branch will become a lounge while the former office and maintenance room on the ground floor will be converted into a gym. Bedrooms will be on the upper floor.

The plans, submitted by Jemma Siddons, to create the seven-bedroom home also include demolishing an outbuilding, erecting an extension to the rear and removing a chimney.

Now a building warrant has been lodged which reveals the work will cost around £142,000.

CM Design have been representing her in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New use for Forres hotel

The Glasgow School of Art is seeking retrospective consent to turn the Knockomie Inn in Forres into student accommodation.

In 2022, the hotel on Grantown Road closed to guests.

It is understood that the hotel owners Gavin and Penny Ellis have entered a partnership with the Glasgow School of Art School of Innovation and Technology based at Altyre Estate.

The hotel is providing rooms for attending scholars from all over the world.

It is believed that no alterations have been made to the building.

LDN Architects is representing the school in the planning process.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

