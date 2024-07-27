On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman hoping to help Caley Thistle frustrate city rivals Dundee

Goalkeeper Jack Newman won’t overthink facing free-scoring Dundee on Saturday as he vows to help Caley Thistle cause a Premier Sports Cup upset.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Dundee United this season, could be in for a testing 90 minutes in their Group D closing match, being held at Brechin’s Glebe Park, with the new Dens Park pitch not ready.

Premiership Dundee thrashed Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1, defeated Arbroath 2-0 and Annan Athletic 3-1 to ease into the knock-out stages with one game to spare.

Third-placed Inverness, on four points, are three points behind Annan, who have played their four fixtures.

Even a win might not be enough to take ICT through as one of the best three runners-up.

Striker Simon Murray, who signed from Ross County this summer, got off the mark with a midweek double for Dundee against Annan, with Bristol City loanee Seb Palmer-Houldon also scoring in their 3-1 win.

Ex-Aberdeen forward Curtis Main has also shown his threat with a treble in their rout over Rose earlier this month.

Keeping ‘clear head’ is name of game

When asked whether he’ll be expecting a particularly busy afternoon, twice-capped Scotland under-21 keeper Newman said: “I always prepare myself to be busy in any game.

“As soon as you start preparing yourself to be busier (for any one game) or doing things differently to what you’d normally do, you might make mistakes.

“For me, it’s about keeping a clear head and trying to do what you’d always do.

“Saturday will be our toughest test.

“Dundee, I imagine, will have more of the ball.

“In our past few games, we’ve probably dominated the ball and had it our own way at times.

“They have good players with some real quality, so it will be good to see how we match up.”

Keeper wants to ‘showcase qualities’

With Caley Thistle releasing established number one Mark Ridgers, who has since joined Highland League champions Buckie Thistle, boss Ferguson landed Newman from United.

Newman said the United coaches are keeping tabs on his progress.

He said: “I’m keeping in contact with the staff at Dundee United.

“They told me to go on loan, play games and do the best I can. We can see where it takes me come the end of the season.

“I just came here to showcase the qualities that I’ve got.”

‘Best opportunity’ for ICT youngsters

After drawing 0-0 at home to fellow League One side Arbroath on Tuesday, ICT lost 5-3 on penalties as Jim McIntyre’s team took the bonus point to Angus.

The average of the starting Inverness line-up was just above 19 for the encounter and Newman feels the youngsters are adapting well.

He added: “They are young lads who are eager to play.

“With the way things are, this is probably the best opportunity they will get, including for me to get on the pitch to play.

“The lads were brave against Arbroath. They got on the ball and they’re trying their best to show what they’ve got.”