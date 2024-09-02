Why Manchester United’s James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Why Manchester United’s James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on loan

The Red Devils' full-back explains why a Highland switch made sense as he left the Old Trafford club for the season.

By Paul Chalk
James Nolan is eager to be a Highland hit under Duncan Ferguson after making a loan move from Manchester United to Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
James Nolan is eager to be a Highland hit under Duncan Ferguson after making a loan move from Manchester United to Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

James Nolan didn’t think twice when it came to swapping Manchester United for Caley Thistle when the loan chance arrived on deadline day.

The 18-year-old right-back, who can also play in midfield or at right wing, was a surprise signing for Duncan Ferguson’s team on Friday night.

The season-long loan move also came as a shock to Nolan, but he was soon making a six-hour drive north from Manchester to the Caledonian Stadium to get settled in straight away.

United’s legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson recently urged the Inverness board to keep the faith in under-fire Ferguson.

And his pledge to help the Highlanders extended to loaning out Nolan, with the English Premier League club paying his wages, with ICT only needing to cover accommodation costs.

It’s a win-win for all parties as Nolan, who has played for United’s under-18s and under-21s, leapt at the chance to sample competitive men’s football, albeit in Scottish football’s third tier.

‘Grateful to Inverness’ for loan move

Speaking after making his debut from the bench in ICT’s 1-0 league win over Queen of the South, he explained how Friday took a turn for the better.

He said: “It came out of the blue. I was sitting in bed, thinking ‘I’ve got a day off’, then I got a call telling me to pack my bags for Inverness.

“I didn’t have to think twice about the move.

“My agent said, ‘Inverness want you’ and I said ‘100%, I want to go straight away’.

“I had nothing to lose. I see any loan as being a good one. It’s all about experience for me.

“I am just very grateful to Inverness for giving me this opportunity.

“It was a six-hour drive to get here for 11pm.

“I spoke to the gaffer on the phone before I came up.

“I came up and I now just want to impress and do my very best for the team.

“I’m really pleased to be here and grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get fully going.”

Nolan aim to excite Inverness fans

Nolan, who has trained with the Red Devils’ first-team, has played in the English Football League Trophy four times, and said he “really enjoyed” sampling the Caley Jags’ win over Queen’s on Saturday.

Billy Mckay’s first half goal earned Ferguson’s team their first league win of the new season, following on from three draws and a defeat at Annan Athletic.

It catapulted them up to mid-table and, after five games, they sit just three points behind Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, and one point below the defeated Doonhamers.

Nolan explained what Inverness fans can expect from him as he finds his feet in a completely new environment.

He said: “I’d say I’m exciting when I get the ball. I can help the team by showing composure.

“The fans come and pay their money to watch us, so we should try and pay them back as best we can.”

‘We’re a brave team, not soft’

Inverness had to stand strong as Queen of the South threw everything at them late on, but Nolan was impressed by the way his team-mates handled the contest.

He added: “Everyone was buzzing after the game. The result can be a stepping stone, we can really build on that.

“It’s about building momentum now as a team.

“At times on Saturday, it clicked, and I think it showed that we’re a brave team and we’re not soft.

“If teams want to fight against us, I think we have both sides to our game.”

Caley Thistle host League Two visitors Stirling Albion in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday before going to Alloa Athletic in League One the following weekend.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reaction and the big talking points as Caley Thistle claim first league…
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan
Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'SAVED' from threat of administration after amicable deal reached
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
'Granny's carpet' - Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts' plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Paul Allan eager to help Caley Thistle return to Championship after 'unlucky' relegation
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts

Conversation