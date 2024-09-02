Why Manchester United’s James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on loan

James Nolan didn’t think twice when it came to swapping Manchester United for Caley Thistle when the loan chance arrived on deadline day.

The 18-year-old right-back, who can also play in midfield or at right wing, was a surprise signing for Duncan Ferguson’s team on Friday night.

The season-long loan move also came as a shock to Nolan, but he was soon making a six-hour drive north from Manchester to the Caledonian Stadium to get settled in straight away.

United’s legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson recently urged the Inverness board to keep the faith in under-fire Ferguson.

And his pledge to help the Highlanders extended to loaning out Nolan, with the English Premier League club paying his wages, with ICT only needing to cover accommodation costs.

It’s a win-win for all parties as Nolan, who has played for United’s under-18s and under-21s, leapt at the chance to sample competitive men’s football, albeit in Scottish football’s third tier.

‘Grateful to Inverness’ for loan move

Speaking after making his debut from the bench in ICT’s 1-0 league win over Queen of the South, he explained how Friday took a turn for the better.

He said: “It came out of the blue. I was sitting in bed, thinking ‘I’ve got a day off’, then I got a call telling me to pack my bags for Inverness.

“I didn’t have to think twice about the move.

“My agent said, ‘Inverness want you’ and I said ‘100%, I want to go straight away’.

“I had nothing to lose. I see any loan as being a good one. It’s all about experience for me.

“I am just very grateful to Inverness for giving me this opportunity.

“It was a six-hour drive to get here for 11pm.

“I spoke to the gaffer on the phone before I came up.

“I came up and I now just want to impress and do my very best for the team.

“I’m really pleased to be here and grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get fully going.”

Nolan aim to excite Inverness fans

Nolan, who has trained with the Red Devils’ first-team, has played in the English Football League Trophy four times, and said he “really enjoyed” sampling the Caley Jags’ win over Queen’s on Saturday.

Billy Mckay’s first half goal earned Ferguson’s team their first league win of the new season, following on from three draws and a defeat at Annan Athletic.

It catapulted them up to mid-table and, after five games, they sit just three points behind Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, and one point below the defeated Doonhamers.

Nolan explained what Inverness fans can expect from him as he finds his feet in a completely new environment.

He said: “I’d say I’m exciting when I get the ball. I can help the team by showing composure.

“The fans come and pay their money to watch us, so we should try and pay them back as best we can.”

‘We’re a brave team, not soft’

Inverness had to stand strong as Queen of the South threw everything at them late on, but Nolan was impressed by the way his team-mates handled the contest.

He added: “Everyone was buzzing after the game. The result can be a stepping stone, we can really build on that.

“It’s about building momentum now as a team.

“At times on Saturday, it clicked, and I think it showed that we’re a brave team and we’re not soft.

“If teams want to fight against us, I think we have both sides to our game.”

Caley Thistle host League Two visitors Stirling Albion in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday before going to Alloa Athletic in League One the following weekend.