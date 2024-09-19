Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target – with decision expected next week

Duncan Ferguson is hoping to bolster Caley Thistle’s firepower with a loan addition in the coming days.

Ferguson has predominantly placed the attacking burden on skipper Billy Mckay and Adam Brooks this season, with youngsters Cameron Ferguson, Ben Corner and Ethan Cairns his backup options.

In an effort to increase his striking options, Ferguson has revealed he is in competition with two other clubs for the loan signing of a forward – with an outcome expected after Saturday’s League One visit of Cove Rangers.

Ferguson said: “We’ve made an offer for a striker on loan, and hopefully we can get it across the line.

“We won’t hear until next week.

“We’re in the pot with a couple of other clubs, so we’re just waiting to hear back.

“That’s all I can say at the moment really.”

Ferguson does not consider Caley Thistle title favourites

Caley Jags relinquished a two-goal lead in last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to Alloa Athletic.

It means Inverness have drawn four of their opening six league matches – along with a further win and defeat.

After suffering relegation from the Championship last term, hopes are high that Inverness can bounce back at the first attempt.

Against the backdrop of ongoing financial challenges, Ferguson is operating with a significantly younger squad than last season.

That makes Ferguson reluctant to declare his side the title favourites, however, he believes in his squad’s ability to remain in the mix – with three points separating them from current leaders Alloa.

He added: “We want to be successful, and because I’ve had such a young team, I don’t want to be putting too much expectation on them.

“Everyone knows how difficult this season is going to be.

“We’re the team that has come down, so right away the bookies put us in as favourites.

“In my mind we weren’t favourites, but the league is so close that everybody could have a claim to being the favourites.

“We’ve got a young team, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and getting wins.

“I don’t want to put too much expectation on this squad.

“I know the fans will expect Inverness to be promoted, and we’ve got to keep working as hard as we possibly can to make that happen.”

Caley Jags boss not surprised by tight start to league season

Ferguson is not surprised at how tight the third-tier is already shaping up to be, with just seven points separating bottom side Arbroath from the summit.

Ferguson added: “We knew it was going to be a tough year for us with all the changes.

“A lot of our squad has moved on, and it has been difficult to refresh it by bringing players in as we all know.

“The flip side is that has given young players a chance, so it’s going to be a hard fight right to the end.

“We’re in that mix with every other team in the division at the moment.

“We can all say we’re in the fight for promotion, and we can all get relegated as well.

“It’s early days, we’ve only played six games.

“We’ve had a good start, but I still think we don’t have as many points as we should, and we’ve only lost one game through a penalty.”