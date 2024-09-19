Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target – with decision expected next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target – with decision expected next week

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson faces competition for a forward who he hopes to bring in on a temporary deal.

By Andy Skinner
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson is hoping to bolster Caley Thistle’s firepower with a loan addition in the coming days.

Ferguson has predominantly placed the attacking burden on skipper Billy Mckay and Adam Brooks this season, with youngsters Cameron Ferguson, Ben Corner and Ethan Cairns his backup options.

In an effort to increase his striking options, Ferguson has revealed he is in competition with two other clubs for the loan signing of a forward – with an outcome expected after Saturday’s League One visit of Cove Rangers.

Adam Brooks and Billy Mckay have been among the goals for Caley Thistle this season. Image: Peter Paul.

Ferguson said: “We’ve made an offer for a striker on loan, and hopefully we can get it across the line.

“We won’t hear until next week.

“We’re in the pot with a couple of other clubs, so we’re just waiting to hear back.

“That’s all I can say at the moment really.”

Ferguson does not consider Caley Thistle title favourites

Caley Jags relinquished a two-goal lead in last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to Alloa Athletic.

It means Inverness have drawn four of their opening six league matches – along with a further win and defeat.

After suffering relegation from the Championship last term, hopes are high that Inverness can bounce back at the first attempt.

Against the backdrop of ongoing financial challenges, Ferguson is operating with a significantly younger squad than last season.

That makes Ferguson reluctant to declare his side the title favourites, however, he believes in his squad’s ability to remain in the mix – with three points separating them from current leaders Alloa.

He added: “We want to be successful, and because I’ve had such a young team, I don’t want to be putting too much expectation on them.

“Everyone knows how difficult this season is going to be.

Caley Thistle in actiion at Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle in actiion at Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jasperimage.

“We’re the team that has come down, so right away the bookies put us in as favourites.

“In my mind we weren’t favourites, but the league is so close that everybody could have a claim to being the favourites.

“We’ve got a young team, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and getting wins.

“I don’t want to put too much expectation on this squad.

“I know the fans will expect Inverness to be promoted, and we’ve got to keep working as hard as we possibly can to make that happen.”

Caley Jags boss not surprised by tight start to league season

Ferguson is not surprised at how tight the third-tier is already shaping up to be, with just seven points separating bottom side Arbroath from the summit.

Ferguson added: “We knew it was going to be a tough year for us with all the changes.

“A lot of our squad has moved on, and it has been difficult to refresh it by bringing players in as we all know.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“The flip side is that has given young players a chance, so it’s going to be a hard fight right to the end.

“We’re in that mix with every other team in the division at the moment.

“We can all say we’re in the fight for promotion, and we can all get relegated as well.

“It’s early days, we’ve only played six games.

“We’ve had a good start, but I still think we don’t have as many points as we should, and we’ve only lost one game through a penalty.”

More from Caley Thistle

Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
John Hughes' verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan - who he managed at…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson disappointed Caley Thistle didn't get victory after dominant display at Alloa
Inverness defender Remi Savage, left, is determined to help the club return to the Championship in 2025. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage sets promotion target
Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.
Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury
Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks 'looks a threat' for Caley Thistle

Conversation