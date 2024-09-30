Duncan Ferguson responds after Caley Thistle fans’ taunts

Duncan Ferguson refused to criticise Caley Thistle’s fans who booed him and the team after Saturday’s scoreless draw with Stenhousemuir.

The home league tie ended in stalemate at 0-0, despite Caley Thistle dominating the bulk of play.

With six draws and just one win in eight matches in League One so far, a section of the support voiced their disapproval at full-time.

Ferguson insists he understands the negativity – and made it clear he shared some of the frustration.

But he also talked up two of his stand-out performers and highlighted the effort, commitment and work-rate of his young squad of players, who still sit five points off the top of the table.

Ferguson said: “I think fans are always going to get frustrated, because they think Inverness should be winning the league.

“That’s what I’ve got to try and deliver, but I’m pretty sure they understand the situation that we’re in behind the scenes.

“Fans just want to believe Inverness can win every game, so it’s understandable.

“We never scored today, but you can see why they would be frustrated.

“I’m pretty sure everyone can see why I’m frustrated as well.”

Musa Dibaga steps up to mark between sticks

Stenny’s big chance came in the 17th minute after a contested penalty award against home defender Danny Devine.

But Musa Dibaga, the 24-year-old Spanish-Gambian goalkeeper snapped up from semi-pros Bo’ness United in the summer, pulled off a stunning save from Matty Yates.

It was the latest impressive moment from the emergency signing – brought in originally as back-up to loanee Jack Newman.

Ferguson said: “Our big goalie did great – it was a fantastic save.

“It was a strong hand down to his right hand side, and he has saved us in that moment.

“He has been unbelievable. I can’t talk highly enough of him.

“It was another clean sheet, so we’ve only conceded six goals in eight games. The defence has been great.”

Luis Longstaff building momentum

Ferguson also had words of praise for the rest of the team, with Luis Longstaff – a tireless bundle of energy and attacking endeavour throughout – earning special mention.

The manager added: “That’s the best I’ve seen from Luis in a long time.

“He was good in one-on-ones and he put some good crosses into the box, so he was different class.

“All the players are trying their absolute best.

“I’ve never questioned my players’ effort – the quality in the final third just wasn’t there.

“There’s always next week.”