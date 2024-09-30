Duncan Ferguson responds after Caley Thistle fans’ taunts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson responds after Caley Thistle fans’ taunts

Inverness were held to their sixth draw from eight League One matches in Saturday's goalless stalemate with Stenhousemuir - and fans let Ferguson and his team have it at full-time.

By Alasdair Fraser
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson refused to criticise Caley Thistle’s fans who booed him and the team after Saturday’s scoreless draw with Stenhousemuir.

The home league tie ended in stalemate at 0-0, despite Caley Thistle dominating the bulk of play.

With six draws and just one win in eight matches in League One so far, a section of the support voiced their disapproval at full-time.

Ferguson insists he understands the negativity – and made it clear he shared some of the frustration.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson during his side’s match against Stenhouusemuir. Image: Peter Paul.

But he also talked up two of his stand-out performers and highlighted the effort, commitment and work-rate of his young squad of players, who still sit five points off the top of the table.

Ferguson said: “I think fans are always going to get frustrated, because they think Inverness should be winning the league.

“That’s what I’ve got to try and deliver, but I’m pretty sure they understand the situation that we’re in behind the scenes.

“Fans just want to believe Inverness can win every game, so it’s understandable.

“We never scored today, but you can see why they would be frustrated.

“I’m pretty sure everyone can see why I’m frustrated as well.”

Musa Dibaga steps up to mark between sticks

Stenny’s big chance came in the 17th minute after a contested penalty award against home defender Danny Devine.

But Musa Dibaga, the 24-year-old Spanish-Gambian goalkeeper snapped up from semi-pros Bo’ness United in the summer, pulled off a stunning save from Matty Yates.

Musa Dibaga in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

It was the latest impressive moment from the emergency signing – brought in originally as back-up to loanee Jack Newman.

Ferguson said: “Our big goalie did great – it was a fantastic save.

“It was a strong hand down to his right hand side, and he has saved us in that moment.

“He has been unbelievable. I can’t talk highly enough of him.

“It was another clean sheet, so we’ve only conceded six goals in eight games. The defence has been great.”

Luis Longstaff building momentum

Ferguson also had words of praise for the rest of the team, with Luis Longstaff – a tireless bundle of energy and attacking endeavour throughout – earning special mention.

The manager added: “That’s the best I’ve seen from Luis in a long time.

Luis Longstaff in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

“He was good in one-on-ones and he put some good crosses into the box, so he was different class.

“All the players are trying their absolute best.

“I’ve never questioned my players’ effort – the quality in the final third just wasn’t there.

“There’s always next week.”

