Duncan Ferguson: Tough start for Caley Thistle followed rough summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Tough start for Caley Thistle followed rough summer

Inverness are ninth in League One with just one win - but a lack of money has held the club back in the transfer market.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson insists a tough League One season was always on the cards for the troubled Highlanders.

While Inverness fight to survive financially, the team – stripped back and rebuilt after their relegation from the Championship in May – are trying to cope with life in League One.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Arbroath leaves Ferguson’s side second-bottom on nine points, with the threat of a 15-point deduction hanging over them should they go into administration this season.

Duncan Ferguson urges on his side at Arbroath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Players arrive on ‘next to no money’

With three-quarters of the campaign still to go, a six-point gap between ICT and top spot can be bridged.

However, Ferguson highlighted a chaotic summer with financial turmoil and player exits aplenty making their opening weeks challenging.

He said:  “Everything is a fine line, I’ve not looked at the table but we need to forget about the table and start picking up points, we knew how tough this season was going to be.

“We knew there was no money to invest in the club, we knew how late the transfers and scouting was going to be as we had no team really in the summer – people tend to forget that. They forget how late we’ve come to try and get players in.

“I’ve done my best to get players in on next to no money and just pulled another one from Dundee (loanee striker Charlie Reilly) as four or five teams from the division above wanted him.

“I had a great relationship with the Dundee manager (Tony Docherty) and phoned the player myself.”

Ferguson’s message to supporters

Last week, Ferguson confirmed he was voluntarily no longer taking a wage from the club with the threat of job losses a real possibility if £200,000 cannot be raised this month.

He urges all fans to rally around his team, back the players and hopefully brighter days will follow.

He said:”Let’s hope we get more positive news this week.

“I cannot do any more and there are plenty of people behind the scenes doing what they can, as are the supporters.

“We are here to win games of football and I just urge our fans to support the team, that’s all.

“If any fan came (to Arbroath on Saturday) and thought we were not good, not playing well or not the better team, they were not watching the game.”

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.

Annan matters more than Lions’ tie

This Saturday, Caley Thistle will turn their focus on facing the Championship’s third-placed side Livingston in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

While Ferguson’s side will have a go at the Lions in West Lothian, it’s the home league game against Annan the following week foremost in his mind.

He said: “The Livingston cup game is not the priority. Yes, we want to win games, of course.

“You are judged. People get on your backs when you don’t win. We were turned over in the League Cup against Premiership Dundee but we’re expected by people to be going toe-to-toe with them.

“Let’s be realistic. Livi are in the Championship and have just come down from the Premiership.

“I am sure we will make it competitive. But we want to get ready for facing Annan next in League One. It is a must win for us.”

Livingston could move second in their division this Tuesday night – if they win at second-placed hosts Falkirk.

More from Caley Thistle

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Real fears the Caley Thistle tale will not have a happy ending
Charlie Reilly, left, takes on Arbroath's Brynn Sinclair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Charlie Reilly aims to be the answer to Caley Thistle's goalscoring problems
Caley's Luis Longstaff and Arbroath's Brynn Sinclair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Arbroath 1-0 Caley Thistle: The big talking points and Duncan Ferguson reaction
Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park scoreboard made grim reading for Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Celtic's truly depressing Champions League stats prove Scotland is a Europa League…
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures.
Ketan Makwana is back in Caley Thistle frame amid new twist
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle interim chairman Panos Thomas steps down - with new chief appointed
Duncan Ferguson faces the media today (Thursday). Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reveals he is now working for free to help…
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mike Edwards: I've offered cash help to Caley Thistle TWICE - and still think…
4
Inverness consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle tell shareholders they need £200k within a fortnight or administration is inevitable…
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay in action in the 0-0 draw with Stenhousemuir last weekend. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle financial woes comes as no surprise to fans after post-2017 struggles

Conversation