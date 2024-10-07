Duncan Ferguson: Tough start for Caley Thistle followed rough summer

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson insists a tough League One season was always on the cards for the troubled Highlanders.

While Inverness fight to survive financially, the team – stripped back and rebuilt after their relegation from the Championship in May – are trying to cope with life in League One.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Arbroath leaves Ferguson’s side second-bottom on nine points, with the threat of a 15-point deduction hanging over them should they go into administration this season.

Players arrive on ‘next to no money’

With three-quarters of the campaign still to go, a six-point gap between ICT and top spot can be bridged.

However, Ferguson highlighted a chaotic summer with financial turmoil and player exits aplenty making their opening weeks challenging.

He said: “Everything is a fine line, I’ve not looked at the table but we need to forget about the table and start picking up points, we knew how tough this season was going to be.

“We knew there was no money to invest in the club, we knew how late the transfers and scouting was going to be as we had no team really in the summer – people tend to forget that. They forget how late we’ve come to try and get players in.

“I’ve done my best to get players in on next to no money and just pulled another one from Dundee (loanee striker Charlie Reilly) as four or five teams from the division above wanted him.

“I had a great relationship with the Dundee manager (Tony Docherty) and phoned the player myself.”

Ferguson’s message to supporters

Last week, Ferguson confirmed he was voluntarily no longer taking a wage from the club with the threat of job losses a real possibility if £200,000 cannot be raised this month.

He urges all fans to rally around his team, back the players and hopefully brighter days will follow.

He said:”Let’s hope we get more positive news this week.

“I cannot do any more and there are plenty of people behind the scenes doing what they can, as are the supporters.

“We are here to win games of football and I just urge our fans to support the team, that’s all.

“If any fan came (to Arbroath on Saturday) and thought we were not good, not playing well or not the better team, they were not watching the game.”

Annan matters more than Lions’ tie

This Saturday, Caley Thistle will turn their focus on facing the Championship’s third-placed side Livingston in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

While Ferguson’s side will have a go at the Lions in West Lothian, it’s the home league game against Annan the following week foremost in his mind.

He said: “The Livingston cup game is not the priority. Yes, we want to win games, of course.

“You are judged. People get on your backs when you don’t win. We were turned over in the League Cup against Premiership Dundee but we’re expected by people to be going toe-to-toe with them.

“Let’s be realistic. Livi are in the Championship and have just come down from the Premiership.

“I am sure we will make it competitive. But we want to get ready for facing Annan next in League One. It is a must win for us.”

Livingston could move second in their division this Tuesday night – if they win at second-placed hosts Falkirk.