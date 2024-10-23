Fans have their say on Caley Thistle’s plunge into administration

Caley Thistle are set for major changes on and off the park after the struggling League One club confirmed the administrators are now in charge. But what do supporters make of it all?

The administration news was expected after investment/takeover bids in different forms on Friday failed to come to fruition.

Consultant Alan Savage – the ICT chairman from 2004-2006 – had warned administration would be the only way out of the financial mire, due to debts of beyond £3 million and the requirement for up to £1.6m before the end of this season.

Manager Duncan Ferguson expects to no longer be in charge for Saturday’s game at Dumbarton, which already looks like a relegation clash.

That’s because an automatic 15-point punishment has been applied to Inverness, who are now bottom of the third-tier table on -3 points – that’s 12 points lower than their weekend hosts.

The club’s Save ICT Fund tally is sitting at around £87,000, and the club say any donations will continue to pay for daily running of their operations, while Savage has said he will cover the weighty £500,000 expected tab for administration.

‘They will rise again and be better’

Supporters of the 2015 Scottish Cup winners and 2023 national trophy runners-up have had their say on The Press and Journal’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle Facebook page since the dreaded administration news was confirmed:

Responding to Savage, who explained he was confident the team could stay in League One despite their rock-bottom position, George Gordon said: “I’m clinging on to every positive right now. It’s been a tough year.”

In response, Carol Gordon said: “Indeed it has and how it ever came to this is sad.”

Rosemary Webb defiantly said: “We will rise again.”

Tommy Chisholm added: “I’m confident Mr Savage will guide us through this. He is head and shoulders above who he inherited the club from in terms of competency. Hopefully we will reset and be built again on stronger foundations and we will have him to thank for it.”

Alexander J J Watt said: “Like the Phoenix, rise again.”

On a similar theme, Nigel Maden said: “They will rise again and be better. Just not the same.”

Points deduction is ‘kick when down’

Robert Bain has an issue with the SPFL points penalty which has taken ICT from seventh to 10th in the table.

He said: “I have always thought the points deduction is like kicking someone when they’re down”, while Ian Turner suggested: “It’s actually kicking them just before they go down”.

Lifelong Nairn County supporter Donald Wilson offered his backing to another local club, saying: “Wishing the club all the best. Perhaps they may not rise to the SPL again, but survival is key.

“I’m a Highland League fan, but many Highland League clubs have benefited from loaness and indeed young players who never quite made the grade at ICT but found their level in the HL.

“Wishing Mr Savage and the club all the best. Seen enough similar dramas with Nairn County, so I’ve got a collection of similar t-shirts.”