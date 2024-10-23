Fans have their say on Caley Thistle’s plunge into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans have their say on Caley Thistle’s plunge into administration

Inverness will kick off at Dumbarton on Saturday bottom of League One and - with club now in the hands of administrators - big changes loom within their management and squad. But what do the Caley Jags fans think?

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags fans in happier times at the 2023 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle are set for major changes on and off the park after the struggling League One club confirmed the administrators are now in charge. But what do supporters make of it all?

The administration news was expected after investment/takeover bids in different forms on Friday failed to come to fruition.

Consultant Alan Savage – the ICT chairman from 2004-2006 – had warned administration would be the only way out of the financial mire, due to debts of beyond £3 million and the requirement for up to £1.6m before the end of this season.

Manager Duncan Ferguson expects to no longer be in charge for Saturday’s game at Dumbarton, which already looks like a relegation clash.

That’s because an automatic 15-point punishment has been applied to Inverness, who are now bottom of the third-tier table on -3 points –  that’s 12 points lower than their weekend hosts.

The club’s Save ICT Fund tally is sitting at around £87,000, and the club say any donations will continue to pay for daily running of their operations, while Savage has said he will cover the weighty £500,000 expected tab for administration.

Inverness club consultant Alan Savage will fund ICT’s administration. Image: SNS.

‘They will rise again and be better’

Supporters of the 2015 Scottish Cup winners and 2023 national trophy runners-up have had their say on The Press and Journal’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle Facebook page since the dreaded administration news was confirmed:

Responding to Savage, who explained he was confident the team could stay in League One despite their rock-bottom position, George Gordon said: “I’m clinging on to every positive right now. It’s been a tough year.”

In response, Carol Gordon said: “Indeed it has and how it ever came to this is sad.”

Rosemary Webb defiantly said: “We will rise again.”

Tommy Chisholm added: “I’m confident Mr Savage will guide us through this. He is head and shoulders above who he inherited the club from in terms of competency. Hopefully we will reset and be built again on stronger foundations and we will have him to thank for it.”

Alexander J J Watt said: “Like the Phoenix, rise again.”

On a similar theme, Nigel Maden said: “They will rise again and be better. Just not the same.”

Points deduction is ‘kick when down’

Robert Bain has an issue with the SPFL points penalty which has taken ICT from seventh to 10th in the table.

He said: “I have always thought the points deduction is like kicking someone when they’re down”, while Ian Turner suggested: “It’s actually kicking them just before they go down”.

Lifelong Nairn County supporter Donald Wilson offered his backing to another local club, saying: “Wishing the club all the best. Perhaps they may not rise to the SPL again, but survival is key.

“I’m a Highland League fan, but many Highland League clubs have benefited from loaness and indeed young players who never quite made the grade at ICT but found their level in the HL.

“Wishing Mr Savage and the club all the best. Seen enough similar dramas with Nairn County, so I’ve got a collection of similar t-shirts.”

