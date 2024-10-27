Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson grateful to ex-manager manager Duncan Ferguson

Defender Jake Davidson paid credit to former Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson for giving him a platform to play on this season.

The 24-year-old ex-Queen’s Park right-back admits last week was tough, with Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden let go by administrators who took control of the struggling League One club.

Defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy and forwards Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson were also axed as part of cost-cutting, while Dundee United loan keeper Jack Newman returned to Tannadice.

Davidson scored the equaliser on Saturday for Inverness at Dumbarton after a rocket opener from James Hilton put the Sons in front.

Second half goals from Ryan Blair and another from Hilton resulted in a 3-1 defeat, which – due to their 15-point administration punishment – means they are at the foot of the table and 15 points adrift of second-bottom Dumbarton.

Scott Kellacher has stepped into the head coach role with captain Billy Mckay the assistant boss.

Head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson have also joined the first-team coaching set-up.

Ferguson ‘trusted’ defender

Davidson, who was used in midfield as well as defence under Ferguson, admits seeing management and team-mates axed made for a difficult week.

He said: “It has been really tough. You can’t just gloss over it and say ‘that’s football’.

“The players that have left are friends and people we’ve been close with.

“The same goes for the manager (Duncan Ferguson), who was great with all of us, especially me – he gave me confidence and trusted me.

“It was really sad to see all the boys going. I wish them all the best.”

Davidson, who had a loan spell at Hamilton last term, admitted there was room for improvement in his side’s display at Dumbarton.

He said: “Saturday was the story of our season so far. It was pretty frustrating.

“We played well, especially in the first half, and we started well in the second half, and we lost the (second) goal from a set-piece and the next goal kills it.

“We have got to be better on the ball. It doesn’t need to be pass, pass, pass, we just need to get the ball into the box quicker and see what happens.

“Their first goal was a wonder goal and you can’t really do much about that. For the second goal, we have to be better at defending that and we’ll look back at that footage and look to improve.”

Focused on home clash with Kelty

Davidson hopes the side can maintain their unbeaten home form this weekend when they face a mid-table Kelty Hearts side, who are just two points off top spot, but have lost their last two league games, including a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

He added: “We still have plenty of quality and, when we looked at the squad from Thursday onwards, we could see that.

“But it is a thin squad, so hopefully we can keep the boys fit and we’ll still have a right good chance.

“Saturday really hurt. We wanted to get off to a really good start under the new management team.

“But, with the quality we have, hopefully we can get a few wins on the board and kick on.

“We’re back at home this weekend and our big grass pitch suits us and the way we want to play and the gaffer wants us to play.

“We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the three points.”