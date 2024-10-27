Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson grateful to ex-manager manager Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Jake Davidson grateful to ex-manager manager Duncan Ferguson

The defender scored in the 3-1 League One defeat at Dumbarton, which rounded off a tough week of change at the administration-hit Highland club.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle defender Jake Davidson on the pitch for ICTFC
Caley Thistle defender Jake Davidson is after three vital points against Kelty Hearts this weekend. Image: Jasperimage

Defender Jake Davidson paid credit to former Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson for giving him a platform to play on this season.

The 24-year-old ex-Queen’s Park right-back admits last week was tough, with Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden let go by administrators who took control of the struggling League One club.

Defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy and forwards Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson were also axed as part of cost-cutting, while Dundee United loan keeper Jack Newman returned to Tannadice.

Davidson scored the equaliser on Saturday for Inverness at Dumbarton after a rocket opener from James Hilton put the Sons in front.

Second half goals from Ryan Blair and another from Hilton resulted in a 3-1 defeat, which – due to their 15-point administration punishment – means they are at the foot of the table and 15 points adrift of second-bottom Dumbarton.

Scott Kellacher has stepped into the head coach role with captain Billy Mckay the assistant boss.

Head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson have also joined the first-team coaching set-up.

Ferguson ‘trusted’ defender

Davidson, who was used in midfield as well as defence under Ferguson, admits seeing management and team-mates axed made for a difficult week.

He said: “It has been really tough. You can’t just gloss over it and say ‘that’s football’.

“The players that have left are friends and people we’ve been close with.

“The same goes for the manager (Duncan Ferguson), who was great with all of us, especially me – he gave me confidence and trusted me.

“It was really sad to see all the boys going. I wish them all the best.”

Jake Davidson, number four, heads Inverness level against Dumbarton
Jake Davidson, number four, heads Inverness level against Dumbarton on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Davidson, who had a loan spell at Hamilton last term, admitted there was room for improvement in his side’s display at Dumbarton.

He said: “Saturday was the story of our season so far. It was pretty frustrating.

“We played well, especially in the first half, and we started well in the second half, and we lost the (second) goal from a set-piece and the next goal kills it.

“We have got to be better on the ball. It doesn’t need to be pass, pass, pass, we just need to get the ball into the box quicker and see what happens.

“Their first goal was a wonder goal and you can’t really do much about that. For the second goal, we have to be better at defending that and we’ll look back at that footage and look to improve.”

Jake Davidson celebrates his goal against Dumbarton with Luis Longstaff.
Jake Davidson celebrates his goal against Dumbarton with Luis Longstaff. Image: SNS.

Focused on home clash with Kelty

Davidson hopes the side can maintain their unbeaten home form this weekend when they face a mid-table Kelty Hearts side, who are just two points off top spot, but have lost their last two league games, including a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

He added: “We still have plenty of quality and, when we looked at the squad from Thursday onwards, we could see that.

“But it is a thin squad, so hopefully we can keep the boys fit and we’ll still have a right good chance.

“Saturday really hurt. We wanted to get off to a really good start under the new management team.

“But, with the quality we have, hopefully we can get a few wins on the board and kick on.

“We’re back at home this weekend and our big grass pitch suits us and the way we want to play and the gaffer wants us to play.

“We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Conversation