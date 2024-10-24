Caley Thistle have THREE interested buyers, as FIVE players axed but non-playing staff declared safe from administration cuts

There are already three prospective buyers interested in taking over financially-embattled Caley Thistle – just two days after administrators moved in to save them.

On Thursday, Inverness confirmed five players – Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman – have been axed in a further round of cost-cutting as part of the administration process.

This followed the departure of manager Duncan Ferguson, his assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden on Wednesday.

Long-serving coach Scott Kellacher has been put in charge of an ICT team now on -3 points and battling to avoid relegation in League One, due to an automatic 15-point deduction from the SPFL due to entering administration.

Kellacher’s first game in charge will come away to Dumbarton – second-bottom on nine points – on Saturday, but he will now have a reduced squad to choose from.

However, James Stephen, of administrators BDO, has confirmed no off-field job cuts have been made at Caley Thistle – or are expected.

Three expressions of interest in ICT

Mr Stephen addressed the media on Thursday lunchtime alongside club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage, who has rejoined the Inverness board.

Stephen explained, since he and his BDO colleague came in on Tuesday, there have already been positive moves in terms of a potential buyer for Caley Thistle – who entered administration due to debts of £3 million

He said: “We’d like to move it as quickly as we can.

“It depends on people coming forward to express an interest. We will have to do our due diligence.

“We will set up a data room for people to access. We keep moving it forward as quickly as we can.

“We have already had three expressions of interest. We’re following up on that.

“We then have what we call a teaser coming out to interested parties, saying if you want to engage with us, please do so.

“People can use the forum, so that if they have an interest in the club, reach out to us.”

Non-playing staff retain their jobs

PFA Scotland are supporting the four players made redundant by Inverness (Newman returns to his parent club), but Mr Stephen confirmed those employed by the Highlanders off the park won’t be affected by cost-cutting.

He said: “At the minute, the club’s non-playing staff remain intact.

“We hope that will continue.

“We may do some tweaking around the numbers and roles, but we don’t have a huge infrastructure of staff, so we’re comfortable with where we are at the moment.”

Savage committed to club’s cause

Alan Savage explained why now is the time for him to become a key figure on the Caley Thistle board, which also features interim chairman Scott Young, Graeme Bennett and Gordon Fyfe.

Savage said: “We want to being certainty to the club. And we want to complete the fixtures for the season.

“I want to show complete commitment to drive the club forward.”

When asked whether he could be on board long term, Savage said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“We have a good playing staff left and good stewardship.

“We can all now concentrate on football – no sideshows. I am pleased to be a part of that.

“I want to drive it forward best I can.”

The Inverness players on the hunt for new clubs

Defender Wallace Duffy is the longest-serving of the departing quintet, having joined from St Johnstone in 2020.

Although he initially left the club in the summer he subsequently signed fresh terms, and has made 113 appearances in total, scoring five goals.

Forward Brooks joined from Celtic in summer 2023, and went on to net seven goals in 41 outings.

All three of the other departing players were summer arrivals, with Flynn Duffy leaving after just five appearances, having suffered a long-term injury early in the season.

Attacker Ferguson – the son of the former Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson – made 12 outings, all from the bench.

United dispute Newman’s release

The axing of goalkeeper Newman, who was on loan from Dundee United, has prompted a strong response from the Tayside club.

The Scotland under-21 keeper made seven appearances for ICT this season, but lost his place to Musa Dibaga following an injury.

United have written to the SFA and the SPFL in a bid to block Inverness’ attempt to send him back.

A Dundee Courier report says it understands: “United strongly dispute Stephen’s right to unilaterally annul the contract of a loan player outside of a registration window – and have taken the matter up with the governing bodies.”

It adds that football authorities are now poring “through registration regulations during an insolvency event. It is hoped clarity can be reached prior to the weekend.”

If Caley Thistle are deemed to have been allowed to end Newman’s loan deal, Tangerines’ chiefs will urge special dispensation to allow the keeper to find and play for another club before the January transfer window.

Otherwise, he’ll have to sit out the next two months and won’t even be allowed to play for Dundee United.