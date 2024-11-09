Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hails players for ‘brave’ display in victory against Cove Rangers

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hailed his players for a brave performance after coming from behind to defeat Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove, who started the day top of League One, made the perfect start when Mitch Megginson netted the opener but the momentum switched just before the break.

A Megginson penalty was saved by Musa Dibaga in the 38th minute and ICT drew level a minute later through a fine strike from Adam Mackinnon.

The second half belonged to Caley Thistle and Keith Bray notched a deserved winner for the visitors in the 67th minute.

Kellacher was delighted to lead Caley Thistle to their first victory since the club entered administration last month.

He said: “Honestly, I’ve never been so proud of a bunch of boys because over the last few weeks they’ve gone through a lot and they’ve worked so hard every day, along with everybody in the club.

“The fans were down in their numbers again, the win is for us all but it’s only a stepping stone.

“I’m delighted for everyone in the dressing room, the fans and the staff because we’ve all worked hard for that.

“But it’s important we realise it’s a stepping stone on where we want to go. We’ll keep our heads down and focus on the next game.”

ICT close the gap on Dumbarton

Cove went into the match full of confidence after a four-game winning streak without conceding a goal which had taken them to the top of the table.

Caley Thistle, by contrast, had only won once in their previous eight games in all competitions and were sitting 14 points adrift at the foot of League One on -2 points as a result of a 15-point punishment for falling into administration.

But at the end of a rewarding day they were up to one point and only 11 points behind second bottom Dumbarton who had lost 2-0 at Kelty Hearts.

The home side made the perfect start when Megginson, the league’s player of the month for October, hit the back of the net for the fourth successive game when he rounded off a well-worked move which cut the Caley Thistle rearguard wide open.

Cove passed up a glorious chance to double their advantage in the 38th minute after they were awarded a spot-kick for a foul on Megginson by Charlie Gilmour.

Megginson’s low penalty was saved by Dibaga and the miss was to prove costly for the hosts.

Players showed bravery in second half

Only a minute later Inverness were back on level terms when Mackinnon’s left-footed strike from outside the penalty area took a deflection on its way high into the net beyond Balint Demus.

Kellacher said: “After they scored the first goal, it was going to be an uphill battle.

“But once we saved the penalty, it gave us a lease of life.

“The players started believing in themselves and Adam’s had a shot from 20-odd yards, which we’re trying to encourage, and he puts it in the top bin.

“They just kicked on from that. We had a good chat with them at half-time and told them to believe in themselves.

“You are good players, be brave. Get on the ball, make things happen.

“I thought they were just a different class in the second half because Paul (Hartley) has done a great job at Cove. They’ve been on a terrific run.

“We came here knowing how hard the game was going to be. Fair play to the players, I take my hat off to them.”

No complaints from Hartley

Luis Longstaff and Billy Mckay both went close before Mackinnon was inches away from adding his second when his blistering strike cannoned back off the post.

James Nolan fired over from a Jake Davidson cross as Caley Thistle grew in confidence.

The goal was coming for Inverness and it duly arrived in the 67th minute when Nolan teed up Bray who fired low past Demus.

Cove substitute Declan Glass almost restored parity with a venomous strike that fizzed over the crossbar but Cove boss Paul Hartley admitted the Caley Thistle deserved the victory.

He said: “I probably don’t have too many complaints about the result. I thought they were better than us, especially second half. The game maybe changed on the penalty but there’s no blaming anybody.

“If we go in at 2-0 then it might have been difficult for them to come back.

“They’re a good team.

“We got the lead and didn’t feel under too much pressure.

“They got a wee bit of luck with the goal, but they were better than us the second half.

“We had a wee spell with maybe 15 minutes to go but it was probably too late.

“They won their duels, they won their battles but they’ve also got quality.

“They’ve got good experience with Billy Mckay at the top at the end of the pitch so I’m not complaining.

“Our players have been on a good run. They’ve done really well, so we go again.”

The result leaves Cove second in League One, a point behind new leaders Alloa Athletic.

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1): Demus 6, Doyle 6, Gillingham 6, Harrington 6, Scully 6, Yule 6, Fyvie 6, Emslie 6, Lobban 6 (Glass 69), Marshall 6 (McAllister 69), Megginson 6 (Gaffney 90). Subs not used: Suman, Murray, McGrath.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7, Davidson 7, Devine 7, Savage 6, Nolan 6, Gilmour 7, Mackinnon 8, Longstaff 7, Allan 6, Bray 7, Mckay 7 (Cairns 90). Subs: Rebilas, Strachan, Macleod, Mackay, Thompson, Reid.

Attendance: 551

Referee: Euan Anderson 6

Man of the match: Adam Mackinnon.