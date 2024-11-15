Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour knows there’s ‘mountain’ still to climb for League One survival

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour is relieved Caley Thistle are now on positive points in League One – but knows there’s still a mountain to climb.

On Saturday, ICT host new League One leaders Alloa Athletic, just one week after winning 2-1 at former table-toppers Cove Rangers.

Financially-struggling ICT plunged to the foot of the third-tier last month when the administrators took control and the SPFL docked the club 15 points.

With Scott Kellacher replacing Duncan Ferguson as boss, they’ve picked up four points from three matches, and now sit on one point – 11 shy of nearest rivals, ninth-placed Dumbarton, who are home to mid-table Queen of the South this weekend.

Winning run is Gilmour’s goal

Gilmour – who had a loan stint at Saturday visitors Alloa in 2021 as a St Johnstone youth player – thinks stringing some victories together has to be the next step if Inverness’ survival effort is to come off.

He said: “It’s been positive since the gaffer has taken over. He’s trying to keep the mood as high as possible.

“There’s been a happy mood around the place, especially the last week. When you win, it is always nice.

“To be back in positive points, for me, was more like a relief than a buzz – we’re still far behind.

“It is just the start of climbing the mountain. We’re going to hopefully progress and carry on getting the wins.

“We need to build momentum now and get those two, three or four wins in a row, which will make a big difference.”

‘At our best, we can win any game’

To beat the league leaders for the second successive week is the goal for the focused Highlanders, and 25-year-old Gilmour said: “It will be a good challenge.

“I played for Alloa a few years ago and obviously it will be different personnel now, but they are top of the league so they can’t be that bad.

“It is just about us – if we play at our best, I feel like we can win any game of football.

“I feel like we thrive under pressure, especially against teams higher up in her league.

“We beat Cove and now it’s down to beating the new leaders.

“Every game is massive, but we’re ready for it and looking forward to it.”

More forward passing options for Gilmour to find

Gilmour, who has just returned from a broken hand and is wearing a splint for protection, explained the more attacking approach under Kellacher has opened up options in front of him on the pitch.

He added: “I still get to play the football I like, possession-based, so I just try to get on the ball as much as I can and try to make things happen.

“There might be more options in the forward areas, so that will change the way I receive and pass the ball.

“I’m enjoying it so far.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.