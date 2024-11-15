Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour knows there’s ‘mountain’ still to climb for League One survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour knows there’s ‘mountain’ still to climb for League One survival

The midfielder thinks stringing victories together has to be the next step if the bottom side's effort to beat relegation - despite a hefty points deduction - is to come off. 

By Paul Chalk
Charlie Gilmour pointing while in action for Caley Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour is relieved Caley Thistle are now on positive points in League One – but knows there’s still a mountain to climb.

On Saturday, ICT host new League One leaders Alloa Athletic, just one week after winning 2-1 at former table-toppers Cove Rangers.

Financially-struggling ICT plunged to the foot of the third-tier last month when the administrators took control and the SPFL docked the club 15 points.

With Scott Kellacher replacing Duncan Ferguson as boss, they’ve picked up four points from three matches, and now sit on one point – 11 shy of nearest rivals, ninth-placed Dumbarton, who are home to mid-table Queen of the South this weekend.

Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season. Image: SNS.

Winning run is Gilmour’s goal

Gilmour – who had a loan stint at Saturday visitors Alloa in 2021 as a St Johnstone youth player – thinks stringing some victories together has to be the next step if Inverness’ survival effort is to come off.

He said: “It’s been positive since the gaffer has taken over. He’s trying to keep the mood as high as possible.

“There’s been a happy mood around the place, especially the last week. When you win, it is always nice.

“To be back in positive points, for me, was more like a relief than a buzz – we’re still far behind.

“It is just the start of climbing the mountain. We’re going to hopefully progress and carry on getting the wins.

“We need to build momentum now and get those two, three or four wins in a row, which will make a big difference.”

Alloa Athletic manager Andy Graham. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘At our best, we can win any game’

To beat the league leaders for the second successive week is the goal for the focused Highlanders, and 25-year-old Gilmour said: “It will be a good challenge.

“I played for Alloa a few years ago and obviously it will be different personnel now, but they are top of the league so they can’t be that bad.

“It is just about us – if we play at our best, I feel like we can win any game of football.

“I feel like we thrive under pressure, especially against teams higher up in her league.

“We beat Cove and now it’s down to beating the new leaders.

“Every game is massive, but we’re ready for it and looking forward to it.”

Charlie Gilmour, number seven, scoring last month at Livingston. Image: SNS.

More forward passing options for Gilmour to find

Gilmour, who has just returned from a broken hand and is wearing a splint for protection, explained the more attacking approach under Kellacher has opened up options in front of him on the pitch.

He added: “I still get to play the football I like, possession-based, so I just try to get on the ball as much as I can and try to make things happen.

“There might be more options in the forward areas, so that will change the way I receive and pass the ball.

“I’m enjoying it so far.”

