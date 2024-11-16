Elgin postman admits drink-driving in delivery van

An Elgin postman has been convicted of drink-driving in his delivery van.

Gregor Gilchrist, 46, was spotted driving around the town on the morning of March 11 this year sparking an anonymous complaint to police.

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court that officers quickly traced Gilchrist on Riverside Road and pulled him over, just after 10.30am, explaining the reason why he had been stopped.

She said: “He gave a positive breath test and was then taken to Kittybewster custody suite where a blood sample was taken.”

The level of alcohol in Gilchrist’s blood was found to be 167 micrograms in 100 millilitres (the limit being 50mg).

Pled guilty

He admitted a charge of drink-driving in court.

Gilchrist’s defence solicitor Megan Lee asked for sentencing to be deferred for background reports to be carried out.

Referring to the subsequent blood test at Kittybrewster, Sheriff David Harvie shook his head and asked: “So he was three times over the limit at 2.20 in the afternoon? Having been driving his work van at 10 in the morning?

“Yes, this will call for reports.”

Sheriff Harvie disqualified Gilchrist, of Balvenie Park, Elgin, from driving in the interim and ordered that he return to Elgin Sheriff Court on December 12 for sentencing.