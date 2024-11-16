Elgin postman admits drink-driving in delivery van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin postman admits drink-driving in delivery van

An anonymous call tipped off police officers that Gregor Gilchrist was driving his postal van while under the influence of alcohol.

By Joanne Warnock
Postman Gregor Gilchrist admitted drink-driving in his van.
Postman Gregor Gilchrist admitted drink-driving in his van.

An Elgin postman has been convicted of drink-driving in his delivery van.

Gregor Gilchrist, 46, was spotted driving around the town on the morning of March 11 this year sparking an anonymous complaint to police.

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court that officers quickly traced Gilchrist on Riverside Road and pulled him over, just after 10.30am, explaining the reason why he had been stopped.

She said: “He gave a positive breath test and was then taken to Kittybewster custody suite where a blood sample was taken.”

The level of alcohol in Gilchrist’s blood was found to be 167 micrograms in 100 millilitres (the limit being 50mg).

Pled guilty

He admitted a charge of drink-driving in court.

Gilchrist’s defence solicitor Megan Lee asked for sentencing to be deferred for background reports to be carried out.

Referring to the subsequent blood test at Kittybrewster, Sheriff David Harvie shook his head and asked: “So he was three times over the limit at 2.20 in the afternoon? Having been driving his work van at 10 in the morning?

“Yes, this will call for reports.”

Sheriff Harvie disqualified Gilchrist, of Balvenie Park, Elgin, from driving in the interim and ordered that he return to Elgin Sheriff Court on December 12 for sentencing.

 